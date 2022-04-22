 Skip to content
(WSBTV)   "I don't think someone like that should be allowed in a school setting. He decided to compare Obama to Hitler and called someone the c-word in school"   (wsbtv.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Teacher, Education, high school, stern statement, school setting, metro Atlanta substitute teacher, school's principal, disparaging students  
21 Comments     (+0 »)
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Get that man a TFD account stat!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's not wrong about the drone strikes but he probably shouldn't have compared fartbongo to Hitler.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"When I was in high school, I was learning about Obama increasing drone strikes in my [expletive] country,"

Thanks Obama
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
To be fair, there probably are a lot of little c*nts in most high schools nationwide, both male and female, I just assumed the teachers saved calling them that for wine nights
 
suze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
AND! It was Donnie who loved up Hitler. For years.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A metro Atlanta substitute teacher

Well there you go. Substitute teachers have zero protection and can be thrown out instantly.
You can't do this kind of stuff unless you get tenure, or are a "school administrator", or buddies with the right people.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm confused.
Teachers regularly act like this when I was in school . At 3 schools and two districts.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm confused.
Teachers regularly act like this when I was in school . At 3 schools and two districts.


They could physically beat/assault kids when I was in school.
Welcome to the age of smart phones.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Regardless if the dude was right or not, ranting to high school kids about it was no-gouda.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well the Hitler comment was out of line, but I've met quite a few high school students who were right little c****

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Has he announced his congressional campaign yet?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Begoggle: waxbeans: I'm confused.
Teachers regularly act like this when I was in school . At 3 schools and two districts.

They could physically beat/assault kids when I was in school.
Welcome to the age of smart phones.


Exactly.
At one school they sat on your midsection and twisted your arm till you stfu.
Not sure why I didn't burn that school down
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Tennessee state senator tells homeless people to look at Adolf Hitler for inspiration
Youtube O7kEtGWb6_U
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Begoggle: They could physically beat/assault kids when I was in school.


They still can here in Alabama. Lotsa kids get paddled.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Has he announced his congressional campaign yet?


Since he's complaining about Obama's drone strike program, he's likely to be Pakistani or Somali. His ethnicity won't make him popular with Republicans, and his hate for Obama won't win over the Democrats either. He may just have to settle for an angry talk show on Spotify instead.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Diabolic: "When I was in high school, I was learning about Obama increasing drone strikes in my [expletive] country,"

Thanks Obama


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: Begoggle: They could physically beat/assault kids when I was in school.

They still can here in Alabama. Lotsa kids get paddled.


I don't know why people think paddles do anything.
Or vice principal was a karate punk. Pictures of him in his in Jammies and all in his office.
He could hit hard AF.
Didn't matter.  Oh? 3 hits and I can be late to class? Okay. So the price to be late is 3 hits. Fine.
I was finely able to use the restroom alone.
And I was able to eat in peace.
I didn't have to run inside after PE.
I didn't have to rush across the building from each class.
It was awesome.
And.
The karate kid actually couldn't dole out 25 hit at same strength.  So the last 15 didn't even mean crap.
I hope something happened to that sadistic sick f**k.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Has he announced his congressional campaign yet?

His ethnicity won't make him popular with Republicans, and his hate for Obama won't win over the Democrats either.


His bizarre inappropriate behavior in the classroom (this video) is what won't make him popular with Democrats.
Although his extreme hate for Obama is weird too. It's like he is swallowing all the Republican propaganda. The military kills people, it's what they do. The President is rarely ever involved directly. They prefer to do it with machines, and not people. Everyone would prefer to do the killing with drones.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"Barack Obama is a better person than Adolf Hitler, who was a right c*nt."

See?  Not difficult.  I'm not a fan of the word and don't use it in conversation, but I think you should be allowed to say Hitler in school.
 
JRoo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump is touring schools?
 
