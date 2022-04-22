 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   American Airlines does what American Airlines does... this time, to a wheelchair basketball team   (wusa9.com) divider line
27
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeesh.....did they hire the American Tourister Gorilla as a baggage handler?

AMERICAN TOURISTER - Gorilla vs Luggage Commerical 1980
Youtube 5b1aRop-UbU
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?
 
GhostOfAChance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?


Not that I'm aware of.
The entire industry seems to be based on hating their own customers.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?


The term in the industry is "Self Loading Freight"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?


IMHO, Alaska Airlines is one of the best.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I find their story hard to believe...
 
reign424
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Greyhound would never...
 
olorin604
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"American Airlines tells WUSA9 they take these cases very seriously"

By "these cases" it means ones that get press attention not ones that dehumanize and fark over the livestock they transport.
 
alex10294
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?


Yes, but it costs more, so no one uses it.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

rfenster: no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?

The term in the industry is "Self Loading Freight"


They carry US Marines?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GhostOfAChance: no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?

Not that I'm aware of.
The entire industry seems to be based on hating their own customers.


I've a relative that's a captain for AA. He'd be apalled at this. But he's had many quiet issues with either in air staff or corporate covers. He's about to retire, but yeah... a lot of horsehiat going on
 
To The Escape Zeppelin!
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

alex10294: no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?

Yes, but it costs more, so no one uses it.


Americans want to pay cattle car prices and then get upset when they're treated like cattle.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Try pulling that nonsense with these guys and see what happens:
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
gnosis301
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That's going to delay their game against the Globetrotters.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

reign424: Greyhound would never...


I don't think it's legal to take kids into a greyhound station
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now if it was 420 cases of cognac it was have just been "lost"
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That is just terrible. They should all receive new chairs for that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: alex10294: no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?

Yes, but it costs more, so no one uses it.

Americans want to pay cattle car prices and then get upset when they're treated like cattle.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?


i really enjoyed the one flight i took with alaska airlines.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

olorin604: "American Airlines tells WUSA9 they take these cases very seriously"

By "these cases" it means ones that get press attention not ones that dehumanize and fark over the livestock they transport.


Until they change a corporate culture that has done nothing to discourage this sort of thing so far, all that will happen is that they'll keep reminding us how seriously they take this sort of thing.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

daffy: That is just terrible. They should all receive new chairs for that.


On it!
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

no1curr: Is there one US-based airline that doesn't treat its passengers like it's hauling sacks of meat?


Well Spirit treats people like loose pieces of meat without the sack, so technically yes.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

To The Escape Zeppelin!: Americans want to pay cattle car prices and then get upset when they're treated like cattle.


Southwest in the 90's was cattle car prices. But they somehow still managed to give excellent customer service, leave on time and not cancel flights with 'too many empty seats', didn't break things and even managed a smile and a cocktail.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Derailing the thread, but I really miss having editors look over articles before going to print. This one seemed particularly bad.

/Maybe they can get a subscription to Grammarly instead?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

optikeye: To The Escape Zeppelin!: Americans want to pay cattle car prices and then get upset when they're treated like cattle.

Southwest in the 90's was cattle car prices. But they somehow still managed to give excellent customer service, leave on time and not cancel flights with 'too many empty seats', didn't break things and even managed a smile and a cocktail.


I wonder how they did that, oh by overbooking every flight and making schedule changes that caused people to rebook flights, on short notice, at significantly higher prices
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On the one hand: fark American Airlines into bankruptcy.

On the other hand: I would understand anyone's frustration when they make that first boarding call for any passengers who need assistance in boarding and THIS happens...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
