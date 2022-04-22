 Skip to content
Motorcyclist swerves into lane, cuts off car driver which causes a crash, then dismounts, swings a hammer at car driver threatening to "take care of you," which only made matters worse.
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like another example of lane splitting gone wrong.  I understand the concept, but I sure wouldn't want to try it.
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Love and Thunder viral advertising is getting out of hand.
 
BiblioTech [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Koodz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He's lucky he survived bringing a hammer to a car fight.
 
Pert
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Did anyone appeal for restraint?

daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This guy sounds like a real genius. Throw him under the jail.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Goddamn Chad.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reason I don't like motorcycle drivers #2241.

/If the only thing keeping you from scrapping the pavement is not tipping your bike over, don't create a dangerous situation where your bigger automobile cousins turn you into road pizza because of your abundance of "offensive driving" "skills".
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Aristocycles?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I knew what he looked like before I looked him up.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like a fatty on a Harley.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FleshFlapps
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Merltech: Sounds like another example of lane splitting gone wrong.  I understand the concept, but I sure wouldn't want to try it.


The issue is what lane splitting should be and what toolbags think it is.

It's not a way to bypass traffic. It's a way to keep you out from between forward moving traffic and stopped traffic such as at a stop light or highway gridlock.

Flying 45mph down the line between cars doing 10 isn't keeping you safe. Following the flow of traffic while there can.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: [Fark user image image 425x390]
I knew what he looked like before I looked him up.


LOL the pic was loading while I typed.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Chad?
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Alien Robot
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What is Dan Dan the Fireman's take on this?
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Excuse me? There is a town called "Grand Island" in the middle of... *checks notes*... Nebraska???
 
rfenster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
