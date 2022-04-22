 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Russian General lets slip the ultimate endgame for the Ukraine war: control of the entire Black Sea coast from Crimea to Odessa. Yes Odessa IS in yet another currently independent country   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
    More: Obvious, Ukraine, Moldova, Russian troops, Ukrainian language, Russian language, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukrainians  
•       •       •

457 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 12:17 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummmm.  No it isn't.  It's in Ukraine. Transnistria is where they want to link up to and it's in Moldova.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: Ummmm.  No it isn't.  It's in Ukraine. Transnistria is where they want to link up to and it's in Moldova.


Forget it Ray he's rolling
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: Ummmm.  No it isn't.  It's in Ukraine. Transnistria is where they want to link up to and it's in Moldova.


Maybe subby is thinking of Odessa, Texas
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Third Man: Raymond Perjurytrap: Ummmm.  No it isn't.  It's in Ukraine. Transnistria is where they want to link up to and it's in Moldova.

Maybe subby is thinking of Odessa, Texas


That isn't an independent country, but currently occupied by the Judeo-Negrist Union.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

phalamir: Judeo-Negrist Union.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Frowns upon these shenanigans.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ultimate endgame for the Ukraine war: control of the entire Black Sea coast from Crimea to Odessa

Then why did they try to take Kiev?

/ for the chicken?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Raymond Perjurytrap: Ummmm.  No it isn't.  It's in Ukraine. Transnistria is where they want to link up to and it's in Moldova.

Maybe subby is thinking of Odessa, Texas


Or maybe New Little Odessa.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/well, it's somewhere in Eastern Europe, we just don't know where
 
Muta
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bostonguy: ultimate endgame for the Ukraine war: control of the entire Black Sea coast from Crimea to Odessa

Then why did they try to take Kiev?

/ for the chicken?


A joke so nice, you posted it twice.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Editor: "hmm, need a photo for this piece...  our readers are all experts on black sea geography so a map showing the territory we're talking about would be useless.  but helicopters on the other hand, how cool are those?!"
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: phalamir: Judeo-Negrist Union.

[Fark user image 474x762]

Frowns upon these shenanigans.


He was just trying to get to Atlantic City.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I guess I will have to drive through northern New Jersey again just off the Turnpike, I don't remember a village called Valkenvania.
//RIP Taylor Negron
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Again if there are oppressed people in Moldova, Why not send some planes and pick all of them up with all of their supplies and find a location for them in the largest country in the world which has plenty of open space and a population decline over the last few years, If it's just about helping the people and not about the territory just move the people
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It should be fun watching the Russians get their entire Black Sea fleet scuttled by Ukrainian tractors.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Muta: bostonguy: ultimate endgame for the Ukraine war: control of the entire Black Sea coast from Crimea to Odessa

Then why did they try to take Kiev?

/ for the chicken?

A joke so nice, you posted it twice.


I like that joke.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The most logical way to achieve this would be at least one amphibious landing, which is regarded as the most complex military operation there is. Imagine, for a moment, the hilarity of Russia trying to pull that off against the Ukrainian military. Even Russia has to know they're utterly incapable of doing it.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why is Putin so desperate for WW3?

He's just going to keep in antagonizing NATO and the entire world into a conflict.

Why? What's the point here? Is he so terrified that the people will eventually kick him out of office that he'd rather loose his life in a war than be branded a loser in politics?

Is that the strategy here? That no one can call you a loser if they're all dead, so let's just kill everyone in armed conflict?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So they're bombing all the ports into oblivion? They want to control them but not actually use them? That doesn't make much sense, but okay.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

phalamir: The Third Man: Raymond Perjurytrap: Ummmm.  No it isn't.  It's in Ukraine. Transnistria is where they want to link up to and it's in Moldova.

Maybe subby is thinking of Odessa, Texas

That isn't an independent country, but currently occupied by the Judeo-Negrist Union.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.