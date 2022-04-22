 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Nicaragua gives MAGA a lesson on how to stifle dissent. Can't give a playbook because MAGAts don't touch the devil's pages   (nbcnews.com) divider line
18
1026 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 5:05 PM



18 Comments     (+0 »)
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida has effectively gotten rid of tenure and will extend it's "Parents can sue teachers if they don't like what their kids are being taught" to universities. We aren't far behind.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh they're already trying that
 
ajcorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
......They've been doing just that to the PA public universities for YEARS!!!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daniel Ortega? That guy is still around? Talk about a blast from the past.

Also, Nicaragua sucks. I feel sorry for anyone stuck living there. So much potential wasted by so many decades of mismanagement.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Republican paradise.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alright class, the Sandinistas will now give us a class on "freedom", left wing style.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: Alright class, the Sandinistas will now give us a class on "freedom", left wing style.


the Sandinistas were voted out of office in 1990.
Jfc.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work with a guy from Alabama who could never pronounce the "c" in Nicaragua.

He kept pronouncing it as a "g" sound, and those conversations were awkward.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: I used to work with a guy from Alabama who could never pronounce the "c" in Nicaragua.

He kept pronouncing it as a "g" sound, and those conversations were awkward.


Nonzero chance it wasn't ignorance but intentional.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Another Republican paradise.


All Republicans may be assholes, but not all assholes are Republicans.
 
clintster
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DeathSantis seen in a corner furiously masturbating taking notes.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: zimbomba63: Alright class, the Sandinistas will now give us a class on "freedom", left wing style.

the Sandinistas were voted out of office in 1990.
Jfc.


Look who didn't read the article:
"The Sandinista-controlled congress in late March passed reforms to two education laws that reduce university autonomy and increase government control, experts say."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: waxbeans: zimbomba63: Alright class, the Sandinistas will now give us a class on "freedom", left wing style.

the Sandinistas were voted out of office in 1990.
Jfc.

Look who didn't read the article:
"The Sandinista-controlled congress in late March passed reforms to two education laws that reduce university autonomy and increase government control, experts say."


Do you think I pulled 1990 out of thin air?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: waxbeans: zimbomba63: Alright class, the Sandinistas will now give us a class on "freedom", left wing style.

the Sandinistas were voted out of office in 1990.
Jfc.

Look who didn't read the article:
"The Sandinista-controlled congress in late March passed reforms to two education laws that reduce university autonomy and increase government control, experts say."


My bad.
Fml.
That took a ton of clicks
After revising the constitution in 1987, and after years of fighting the Contras, the FSLN lost the 1990 election to Violeta Barrios de Chamorro but retained a plurality of seats in the legislature. The FSLN is now Nicaragua's sole leading party. In the 2006 Nicaraguan general election, former FSLN President Daniel Ortega was reelected President of Nicaragua with 38.7% of the vote to 29% for his leading rival, bringing in the country's second Sandinista government after 17 years of other parties winning elections. Ortega and the FSLN were reelected in the presidential elections of 2011, 2016, and 2021.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: zimbomba63: waxbeans: zimbomba63: Alright class, the Sandinistas will now give us a class on "freedom", left wing style.

the Sandinistas were voted out of office in 1990.
Jfc.

Look who didn't read the article:
"The Sandinista-controlled congress in late March passed reforms to two education laws that reduce university autonomy and increase government control, experts say."

Do you think I pulled 1990 out of thin air?


Opps
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Eventually people will be able to live a single day without thinking about Trump. It is clearly not this day.
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: Eventually people will be able to live a single day without thinking about Trump. It is clearly not this day.


I'm voting for him in 2024 just to piss off the people here. Honk honk
 
