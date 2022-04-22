 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   There is evil and then there is volunteering at a crisis hotline to stalk vulnerable underaged girls evil   (tampabay.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he's a predator who targets young girls while masquerading as someone who's trying to help them? And he's a Christian who volunteers at his church?

He'll be running as the favored candidate in a Republican primary in no time flat.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."
 
darkmayo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."


disgusting....

thats why I work as a mortician.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, a christian and a floriduh man. That's some real concentrated evil right there.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Special hell.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've got a crisis.....in my pants.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a volunteer worship leader, you say? My shocked face- let me show you it.

No, really. I'm shocked the article didn't say 'youth pastor.'
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know Matt Gaetz was getting a primary opponent.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the church told me that trans people in public bathrooms were the greatest threat to our children!  Were they lying?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: I didn't know Matt Gaetz was getting a primary opponent.


Just an opponent for primary schools.
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is also call crisis hotline to stalk and emotionally abuse volunteers / employees evil.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: I didn't know Matt Gaetz was getting a primary opponent.


Or Ben Shapiro. I honestly clicked because I thought it was him.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: the Crisis Center said Laracuente Cotto had "passed both his local law enforcement and Level 2 background checks before he was hired and was an employee of the organization for less than 60 days..." [...] The Crisis Center also said it was reviewing its procedures and policies in an effort to prevent similar incidents in the future...

If I read between the lines correctly, he was the data-entry clerk that took down her name and phone number when she called, and then he masqueraded as a counselor when calling her back later.  I do not see what they can realistically do to prevent this sort of thing in the future if they still have people who aren't counselors answering the phones.  It would be difficult to justify a higher-level background check on someone that amounts to a glorified telephone operator, and this sort of behavior probably wouldn't show up on such a check unless he'd been caught in the past doing this sort of thing, fired for-cause, and his actions reported to law enforcement.

Only way I see them curtailing this is if they take the initial call-in and at least partially automate it, where the caller ID information is collected at the call-in by the computer, then the caller is asked to confirm the callback number or to manually enter a different number, then the call is forwarded to the data-entry clerk to take the name, where the phone number is never shown to that clerk.  And if the point of having a human being answering the calls is to sort of triage the calls (ie, 'this person sounds despondent, someone needs to call them back NOW') then that reduced interaction to the caller would make that less effective.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: I didn't know Matt Gaetz was getting a primary opponent.


Came here to say  "Matt Gaetz seen taking notes"
 
misanthropic1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkmayo: NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."

disgusting....

thats why I work as a mortician.


At the end of a hard day, who doesn't like to crack open a cold one?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OmnomnomCookies: I didn't know Matt Gaetz was getting a primary opponent.


I didn't know Matt Gaetz volunteered for a Crisis Center hotline
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: But the church told me that trans people in public bathrooms were the greatest threat to our children!  Were they lying?


On the other hand, this seems like the kind of guy who would decide to use the "I'm a woman this Wednesday" loophole, if there was one. Lol.
 
DHT3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: FTFA: the Crisis Center said Laracuente Cotto had "passed both his local law enforcement and Level 2 background checks before he was hired and was an employee of the organization for less than 60 days..." [...] The Crisis Center also said it was reviewing its procedures and policies in an effort to prevent similar incidents in the future...

If I read between the lines correctly, he was the data-entry clerk that took down her name and phone number when she called, and then he masqueraded as a counselor when calling her back later.  I do not see what they can realistically do to prevent this sort of thing in the future if they still have people who aren't counselors answering the phones.  It would be difficult to justify a higher-level background check on someone that amounts to a glorified telephone operator, and this sort of behavior probably wouldn't show up on such a check unless he'd been caught in the past doing this sort of thing, fired for-cause, and his actions reported to law enforcement.

Only way I see them curtailing this is if they take the initial call-in and at least partially automate it, where the caller ID information is collected at the call-in by the computer, then the caller is asked to confirm the callback number or to manually enter a different number, then the call is forwarded to the data-entry clerk to take the name, where the phone number is never shown to that clerk.  And if the point of having a human being answering the calls is to sort of triage the calls (ie, 'this person sounds despondent, someone needs to call them back NOW') then that reduced interaction to the caller would make that less effective.


Wouldn't a background check only flag him if he had been previously caught/charged/convicted of doing something illegal? From the article, It does not appear that this POS had any priors. How would a background check have otherwise flagged him? Unless he publicly posted on Facebook that Matt Gaetz was his personal hero...
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: OmnomnomCookies: I didn't know Matt Gaetz was getting a primary opponent.

I didn't know Matt Gaetz volunteered for a Crisis Center hotline


He was deeply disappointed that 1800CARS4KIDS wasn't what he thought it was.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Also a volunteer worship leader, you say? My shocked face- let me show you it.

No, really. I'm shocked the article didn't say 'youth pastor.'


No, no, he's a "worship leader". Totally different thing.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Dropped in to make the obvious Matt Gaetz joke, but that's been handled.

darkmayo: NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."

disgusting....

thats why I work as a mortician.


/sigh

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
whtriced
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He's also....blah, blah, blah....chapel:  of course he is.
 
whtriced
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."


gross.
 
reign424
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Florida needs combo tags
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
🤔
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There's also state child abuse investigators coaching parents to self-inflict minor injury so they can claim the child hit them first and lighten the case load.
 
mutt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.


The 13th step of the 12 step program.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: There's also state child abuse investigators coaching parents to self-inflict minor injury so they can claim the child hit them first and lighten the case load.


No, there aren't
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

chitownmike: thehellisthis: There's also state child abuse investigators coaching parents to self-inflict minor injury so they can claim the child hit them first and lighten the case load.

No, there aren't


Yes, there are and it's happened in my family.  F*ck off, neckbeard.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's right from Paul Spector's playbook.

Worth the watch, much better than most American crime-dramas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I was told that background checks are perfect.  That's why they're not free.
 
smokewon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."


Hey! I learned that trick from some Guy on Fark!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: the Crisis Center said Laracuente Cotto had "passed both his local law enforcement and Level 2 background checks before he was hired and was an employee of the organization for less than 60 days..." [...] The Crisis Center also said it was reviewing its procedures and policies in an effort to prevent similar incidents in the future...

If I read between the lines correctly, he was the data-entry clerk that took down her name and phone number when she called, and then he masqueraded as a counselor when calling her back later.  I do not see what they can realistically do to prevent this sort of thing in the future if they still have people who aren't counselors answering the phones.  It would be difficult to justify a higher-level background check on someone that amounts to a glorified telephone operator, and this sort of behavior probably wouldn't show up on such a check unless he'd been caught in the past doing this sort of thing, fired for-cause, and his actions reported to law enforcement.

Only way I see them curtailing this is if they take the initial call-in and at least partially automate it, where the caller ID information is collected at the call-in by the computer, then the caller is asked to confirm the callback number or to manually enter a different number, then the call is forwarded to the data-entry clerk to take the name, where the phone number is never shown to that clerk.  And if the point of having a human being answering the calls is to sort of triage the calls (ie, 'this person sounds despondent, someone needs to call them back NOW') then that reduced interaction to the caller would make that less effective.


Plus even if they have the name and some details it's usually pretty possible to look someone up - the internet is a voracious bastard for data, and there are plenty of sites that will let you correlate what pieces you have with their extensive heaps o' info as long as you pay up
 
MythDragon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

darkmayo: NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."

disgusting....

thats why I work as a mortician.


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was just happy it didn't have a Florida tag.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She must be hot.
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

olrasputin: Dropped in to make the obvious Matt Gaetz joke, but that's been handled.

darkmayo: NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."

disgusting....

thats why I work as a mortician.

/sigh

[i0.wp.com image 504x1447]


Thank you for posting that so I didn't have to GIS it.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jtown: olrasputin: Dropped in to make the obvious Matt Gaetz joke, but that's been handled.

darkmayo: NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."

disgusting....

thats why I work as a mortician.

/sigh

[i0.wp.com image 504x1447]

Thank you for posting that so I didn't have to GIS it.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DHT3: Wouldn't a background check only flag him if he had been previously caught/charged/convicted of doing something illegal? From the article, It does not appear that this POS had any priors. How would a background check have otherwise flagged him? Unless he publicly posted on Facebook that Matt Gaetz was his personal hero...


In theory a Level 3 background check would have led to reaching-out to former employers to actually discuss him.  Even if the questions had to be limited they'd have asked if there were any workplace disciplinary actions, and if he was no longer eligible for rehire with them for-cause.  That doesn't mean that the former employer would have to disclose any specifics (and indeed their lawyers might well have advised them to only limit to those sort of generic statements) but if he engaged in any sort of inappropriate behavior that the former employer found documentable then they might well be able to convey that to the potential employer.

Now, if he never engaged in the behavior in a prior workplace that he engaged in at this workplace, then no, a more in-depth background check probably wouldn't have caught this either.

My wife talked about a classmate, I can't remember if high school or college, that went into the Navy as a nuclear reactor specialist aboard a submarine.  No one ever interviewed her or her other classmates about him, because they'd have expressed strong concerns about putting him into a small metal tube deep under water for extended periods of time, wehatever the MOS.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.
"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."


That's not even true.  You want to pick up a gal in AA, you tell her how together your "program" is.
But we know what kind of girl he was looking for.  The dropouts.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

misanthropic1: darkmayo: NewportBarGuy: I knew a guy who would go to AA meetings to pick up chicks. He was one of the scummiest of scumbags I ever had the displeasure of meeting.

"You offer 'em a six pack and they'll do whatever you want."

disgusting....

thats why I work as a mortician.

At the end of a hard day, who doesn't like to crack open a cold one?


AA meetings are tough to attend for someone who is trying to get the monkey off their back. Most of the people there are court order attendance and it shows.
 
