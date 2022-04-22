 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Look, I know having to slow down for construction work is annoying, but don't pull out a gun and shoot the construction worker who's waving a flag, especially if you're pedaling by on a bike   (wusa9.com) divider line
25 Comments
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is just the natural progression of bicyclists ignoring rules of the road
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he seems to have gotten away on that bike.  Hopefully they find him.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: This is just the natural progression of bicyclists ignoring rules of the road


I'm sorry I had to funny that.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things have truly gotten out of hand when Cyclist are packing.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like society is making up for lost gun-violence-time due to the pandemic.

Can society suffer from PTSD as a whole?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: This is just the natural progression of bicyclists ignoring rules of the road


When I'm out on my bike and there are flaggers at construction sites, I always give them a wave and a "thank you". They remember that and next time, they will often let you through first before the motor vehicle traffic.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Things have truly gotten out of hand when Cyclist are packing.


Why?  I sure as fark would be were I one.  Assholes plowing through you. running into you, knocking you off the road, rolling coal so you can't see shiat and crash.  Yeah I'd feel a certain need to be armed in case of psychotic farking freaks - because they do exist and they are doing this shiat
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: johnny_vegas: This is just the natural progression of bicyclists ignoring rules of the road

I'm sorry I had to funny that.


You're not the only one who had to funny that.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bike thieves better armed than usual riders.  And way more able to get away in stalled traffic at electric bike speeds, on mountain bike paths.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: stuffy: Things have truly gotten out of hand when Cyclist are packing.

Why?  I sure as fark would be were I one.  Assholes plowing through you. running into you, knocking you off the road, rolling coal so you can't see shiat and crash.  Yeah I'd feel a certain need to be armed in case of psychotic farking freaks - because they do exist and they are doing this shiat


Aaaahhhh!
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
One of those ShotSpotter things actually worked?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hoblit: johnny_vegas: This is just the natural progression of bicyclists ignoring rules of the road

I'm sorry I had to funny that.


I smarted it and I'm not sorry.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Interesting gun trifecta in play. Can we shoot for a story about someone shooting because they were sexually aroused next?
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Interesting gun trifecta in play. Can we shoot for a story about someone shooting because they were sexually aroused next?


I feel that would be premature.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: This is just the natural progression of bicyclists ignoring rules of the road


This is why I always roll coal on them as I pass by blasting some Kid Rock.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: stuffy: Things have truly gotten out of hand when Cyclist are packing.

Why?  I sure as fark would be were I one.  Assholes plowing through you. running into you, knocking you off the road, rolling coal so you can't see shiat and crash.  Yeah I'd feel a certain need to be armed in case of psychotic farking freaks - because they do exist and they are doing this shiat


Irony.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Interesting gun trifecta in play. Can we shoot for a story about someone shooting because they were sexually aroused next?


I'll be more impressed when we don't have 3+ shooting stories in a day.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Noah_Tall: Spartapuss: Interesting gun trifecta in play. Can we shoot for a story about someone shooting because they were sexually aroused next?

I feel that would be premature.


*groans*
*reloads*
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Spartapuss: Interesting gun trifecta in play. Can we shoot for a story about someone shooting because they were sexually aroused next?

I'll be more impressed when we don't have 3+ shooting stories in a day.



We just need mandatory gun education for children, and we will all be safer. 

What about that is so hard to understand?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: Interesting gun trifecta in play. Can we shoot for a story about someone shooting because they were sexually aroused next?


"Is that a gun in your pocket or are you happy to see me?"
"I'm.....I'm afraid to answer"
*BANG!*
"OW!!!!"
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why not, Subby? Seems pretty easy to get away with it going by the article.
 
Ben Enya
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
While I am not surprised it's DC, my money was on Florida all the way.
 
jimjays
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: stuffy: Things have truly gotten out of hand when Cyclist are packing.

Why?  I sure as fark would be were I one.  Assholes plowing through you. running into you, knocking you off the road, rolling coal so you can't see shiat and crash.  Yeah I'd feel a certain need to be armed in case of psychotic farking freaks - because they do exist and they are doing this shiat


I felt pretty good having mace in my handlebar bag. More than once I'd be approaching someone on the side of the road that looked too interested in my approach, pull the mace out, see them back away... I thought that was interesting in that I was still 50 ft. or more away that I don't think they saw what I had. Just knew I saw them and had something...

(Once had a passenger lean out and swat me on the back of the head. I thought that was funny as I had a helmet on that it didn't hurt me a bit but probably hurt him. Even gave me a bit of a push forward--appreciated on a 100-mile ride.)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*runs thread off the road in a lifted Dodge Ram*
 
jimjays
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Odd Bird: Spartapuss: Interesting gun trifecta in play. Can we shoot for a story about someone shooting because they were sexually aroused next?

I'll be more impressed when we don't have 3+ shooting stories in a day.


We just need mandatory gun education for children, and we will all be safer. 

What about that is so hard to understand?


I've got a bb in my ribs from when I was 8-9. It educated me pretty well. (Unrelated: The owner of that gun wound up going to prison many years later over his guns.) I assume many boys have had or seen similar incidents that they should have learned from them.


(That bb wound up being fun as adults when, having the same type, we'd be flirting with the same young women. If they were favoring him and said he seemed sweet or nice, I'd exclaim: "He SHOT me!" That the tactic always made him angry only hurt his case.)
 
