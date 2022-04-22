 Skip to content
(NPR)   He won the lottery. Now the clock is ticking over some pesky details like proving his identity, having a bank account   (npr.org) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If those were required to receive the reward, he shouldn't have been permitted to purchase a ticket in the first place. If they're letting anybody buy tickets, they need to pay any winner the full prize. It's really no more complicated than that.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If those were required to receive the reward, he shouldn't have been permitted to purchase a ticket in the first place. If they're letting anybody buy tickets, they need to pay any winner the full prize. It's really no more complicated than that.


I think if you are playing the lottery, it is on you to know the rules.  And from a practical standpoint, we would be asking a 7-11 clerk to verify the banking and housing status of every clown that buys a lottery ticket.  You don't need that information for a $10 win, only if you have to collect at the lottery office.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: You don't need that information for a $10 win, only if you have to collect at the lottery office.


You don't need that information for any win. If lottery agencies want to set up legal requirements to claim high-value prizes, it should be incumbent on them to have systems and processes in place to both a) confirm that tickets aren't being sold to ineligible people and b) more clearly communicate the rules and other factors that might disqualify a legitimately purchased ticket from being claimable. Right now they're trying to have it both ways.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
He wan straight up.

Geeve dat man his munny!
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes.
 
Cheron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Belgium is the rudest word in the Universe, yet by a strange coincidence, also the name of a country on Earth.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Undocumented migrant. Give him one year to get the paperwork in order or tear up the ticket.
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And isn't it ironic, dontcha think?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: If those were required to receive the reward, he shouldn't have been permitted to purchase a ticket in the first place. If they're letting anybody buy tickets, they need to pay any winner the full prize. It's really no more complicated than that.


People get paid on the spot, below a certain amount. Above that, they don't.

Stores don't have 250.000 Euros in cash.


You're of course replying to an article, that makes it clear that they're paying him the full winnings.

Good for you.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: He wan straight up.

Geeve dat man his munny!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Eightballjacket: You don't need that information for a $10 win, only if you have to collect at the lottery office.

You don't need that information for any win. If lottery agencies want to set up legal requirements to claim high-value prizes, it should be incumbent on them to have systems and processes in place to both a) confirm that tickets aren't being sold to ineligible people and b) more clearly communicate the rules and other factors that might disqualify a legitimately purchased ticket from being claimable. Right now they're trying to have it both ways.


Oh you're doubling down.

They're asking where to deposit the farking money.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cheron: Belgium is the rudest word in the Universe, yet by a strange coincidence, also the name of a country on Earth.


Only the French speaking part.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Pocket Ninja: If those were required to receive the reward, he shouldn't have been permitted to purchase a ticket in the first place. If they're letting anybody buy tickets, they need to pay any winner the full prize. It's really no more complicated than that.

I think if you are playing the lottery, it is on you to know the rules.  And from a practical standpoint, we would be asking a 7-11 clerk to verify the banking and housing status of every clown that buys a lottery ticket.  You don't need that information for a $10 win, only if you have to collect at the lottery office.


Yummy.
This logic is the same logic that let's us have rules that oppress people.
This is why people who slide down society can't easily climb back up.

Hence the nightmare of getting a driver's license renewed.
It has your picture.  They take your finger print when you get it. And yet an expired one is zero help in renewal.  Jfc.
And without it.  No help, or services, or much else.
Can't vote. Can't buy cigarettes or beer.  And on and on.
And.
They won't mail one to a pobox.
And you need to live somewhere for six months.  And you need to be Able to prove that.  With bills. Bills for services that require proof of identity.
And round and round.
In short this logic we kill ppl with needs to get farked.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Undocumented migrant. Give him one year to get the paperwork in order or tear up the ticket.


They're going to kick him out as soon as he's gotten the money.

Though I guess life will be better in Algeria, with 250k Euro's.
 
