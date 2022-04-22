 Skip to content
What should I do with my old IT exam guides? They are from within the past 5-7 years and may still be useful to someone
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a Comptia A+ N10-006 exam guide by Mike Meyers and Installing and Configuring Windows 2012 Server, as well as Administering Server 2012 from Microsoft.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't tell you how much useless crap people hang on to because someone somewhere might want it.

List it on Amazon, Ebay, or chuck it within a month.  I know it hurts to throw out potentially useful stuff, but you don't need that much crap cluttering your life.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: I can't tell you how much useless crap people hang on to because someone somewhere might want it.

List it on Amazon, Ebay, or chuck it within a month.  I know it hurts to throw out potentially useful stuff, but you don't need that much crap cluttering your life.


I'm definitely not holding onto this stuff no matter what. I just can't think of anything better to do than drop it off at Goodwill. That's how I got started in IT: I picked up a used Comptia A+ book and started repairing trashed computers.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in college in the late 90s, I had to take a psychology class. At the end of the semester the book store wouldn't buy the book back because they were moving on to a new, marginally different edition of the text. I was like, what the f*ck am I going to do with this stupid book for a class that's nowhere near related to my major?

So I set it on fire.

That's my recommendation to you, subby.

Fire, and lots of it.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear people saying that old IT is coming back.
Maybe on eBay?
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Scan to internets.  Scribd and whatnot.
 
Dadburns
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This year I'm marking forty years working in IT... I'll bet nobody wants any of my old notes!
 
Rent Party
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Five to seven year old technology might as well be stone aged.

/ Works with 80 year old technology on the regular.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dadburns: This year I'm marking forty years working in IT... I'll bet nobody wants any of my old notes!


Congrats!
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This was all the stuff I threw out after I cleaned out my basement. Don't know why I saved most of it.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I have the 5 1/4" floppies to install Brief, if anyone needs them.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: EvilEgg: I can't tell you how much useless crap people hang on to because someone somewhere might want it.

List it on Amazon, Ebay, or chuck it within a month.  I know it hurts to throw out potentially useful stuff, but you don't need that much crap cluttering your life.

I'm definitely not holding onto this stuff no matter what. I just can't think of anything better to do than drop it off at Goodwill. That's how I got started in IT: I picked up a used Comptia A+ book and started repairing trashed computers.


Goodwill and other thrift stores are a bit hit or miss for that sort of thing, but I think you're right in that you should assume you're not going to get anything back for it.

You could try donating it to a library book sale, or look around to see if there are any maker spaces, 4H w/ tech programs, high schools, etc. that would be interested.

Also FreeCycle, Craigslist or Nextdoor.

/used to manage my library's book donations
//we'd try selling it, then likely send it on to Books for International Goodwill
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shostie: Back in college in the late 90s, I had to take a psychology class. At the end of the semester the book store wouldn't buy the book back because they were moving on to a new, marginally different edition of the text. I was like, what the f*ck am I going to do with this stupid book for a class that's nowhere near related to my major?

So I set it on fire.

That's my recommendation to you, subby.

Fire, and lots of it.


What?

You didn't ask him what sort of paper it's on.

It might be useful to wipe with should we have another TP shortage.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
jennytrout.comView Full Size
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
trade them in at a used book store
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I shredded a bunch of old programing class tests when I saw we required to put our Social Security numbers on them, because that was also our student ID number. So if any of you want the answers to 1990s era community college C and C++ tests, you are out of luck.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sadly the recycle bin is probably the best place for it.
 
Rickenbacker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's worth a shot to list them somewhere before pitching them.  Anyone working for city/state government, smaller universities...they might love to have that stuff.  "Real" IT shops have moved way beyond that, but I can tell you as someone who works for a small midwestern university (no Penthouse letter story), NOTHING i work with is current, other than Win10.  I have camera collectors that are still in operation, that run on XP Embedded.  You never know what some folks out there are struggling with, and could get some use from that material.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I worked through a ton of computer certifications on the cheap partly with exam guide books from the previous version. But it sounds like 2012 is already well past that. Don't even take it to goodwill. Find out if they are recyclable - my service's info said "no books", but I called them and they said that was wrong. Obviously take out any discs or sleeves for those.

I recycled stacks like Solty Dog's after our last move. Computer tech books have an especially short half-life, and since those Windows 98/2000 days, free online sources of information have drastically expanded and improved. Nobody will put any of those to good use.

I've kept a small set of a few favorites and classic titles, but haven't touched any in 10 years and they are also destined for recycling the next time a bookshelf sweep happens.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There will always be a future in computer repair.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well what am I supposed to do with my 'Macintosh Machine Language' book from 1990 for the 68000 Macs? Get rid of it? Pssshh!
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image 850x637]

This was all the stuff I threw out after I cleaned out my basement. Don't know why I saved most of it.


Every computer book I've ever seen at GW...
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image 850x637]

This was all the stuff I threw out after I cleaned out my basement. Don't know why I saved most of it.


I get rid of old technology books, but I hang on to old textbooks.   "Math for Electronics" and "Principles of Physics" are going to be valid for a long time, for example.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Have them sent to Florida, if there's anything that looks like CRT, they probably will burn them for you
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: Well what am I supposed to do with my 'Macintosh Machine Language' book from 1990 for the 68000 Macs? Get rid of it? Pssshh!


I actually sold several old (circa early '90's) official Apple repair training manuals a while back.
I got a few bucks for them from the vintage Mac community.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*holds up CompTIA book*  Johnny, what can you make of this?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok. Now let's all run through the OSI model.

Application.
 
marckx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THE


C


PROGRAMMING LANGUAGE


Brian W. Kernighan  Dennis M. Ritchie
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: [Fark user image 850x637]

This was all the stuff I threw out after I cleaned out my basement. Don't know why I saved most of it.


I had that exact O'Reilly DNS/BIND book. Recycled it just a couple years back.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ComaToast: I shredded a bunch of old programing class tests when I saw we required to put our Social Security numbers on them, because that was also our student ID number. So if any of you want the answers to 1990s era community college C and C++ tests, you are out of luck.


Was going to make a joke about not wasting money on C and C++ exams when you could buy an A+ exam, but realized the context messes with all parts of the joke...
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Shostie: Back in college in the late 90s, I had to take a psychology class. At the end of the semester the book store wouldn't buy the book back because they were moving on to a new, marginally different edition of the text. I was like, what the f*ck am I going to do with this stupid book for a class that's nowhere near related to my major?

So I set it on fire.

That's my recommendation to you, subby.

Fire, and lots of it.


I had a shelf full of old IT books. Did exactly this with them. Was a fun night of drinkin' 'round the fire.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

marckx: THE

C

PROGRAMMING LANGUAGE

Brian W. Kernighan • Dennis M. Ritchie


That's one of the "keepers" still on my shelf.

I guess it's the book that's had the biggest influence on my life, without me ever actually reading it. I still touch a little bit of legacy C(++, but not really) code once in a while. Maybe I'll finally give it a look and marvel at how I ever put up with that full-time.
 
