(Twitter)   How unwell is Putin?   (twitter.com) divider line
187
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

187 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proably just keeping his finger on the red button that operates the trap door.
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pre-meeting Taco Bell.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵 When you are doing genocide and you feel something slide🎵
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin's on the fritz?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zedster: 🎵 When you are doing genocide and you feel something slide🎵


🎶 When you're attacking Mariupol' and you have to lay a stool. 🎶
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad borscht

In America we say the bad clam
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



so who took the picture?

interesting propaganda
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image image 850x1111]


so who took the picture?

interesting propaganda


The photographer is falling up the stairs right now.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moreover, look at his feet. If you change his socks to white, drop the tongue down about halfway so that's a curve, and circle it all with a red line, we could be looking at the perpetrator of the January 6 pipebombs.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Leos:
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Bad borscht

In America we say the bad clam


Hey, fark you buddy, I'm doing the best I can.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing his damndest to hold in a huge fart
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 850x1111]


so who took the picture?

interesting propaganda


I hope he's in even more pain than it appears here.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't feel too good guys. Pull the car over"
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
INVISIBLE DUBYA SHOULDER RUB
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tick tock Vlad.
 
urethra_franklin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image image 850x1111]


so who took the picture?

interesting propaganda


It also looks like he's swimming in that suit. So, he's either losing weight or hired TFGs tailor.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weekend at Shoigu's?
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever it is, it looks like he's in pain.

Good.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morbidly ill, surrounded by more capable adversaries, nation crumbling around him?

This guy's living the autocrat dream.

/Needs a love story
//Oh, yeah. That's where my mind went, too
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markus5: What ever it is, it looks like he's in pain.

Good.


The rumor is that Putin has terminal cancer.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope it's imminently fatal and very painful.
 
ieerto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That face you make when you have to fart in a meeting but you don't want it to make a sound
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't he like 70 years old? He could just have a case of the old.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image image 850x1111]


so who took the picture?

interesting propaganda


This isn't an isolated bad look photo.  He sits like that for the entire video of his meeting.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strong edibles will do they
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 850x1111]


so who took the picture?

interesting propaganda


The video is in the comments:
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://twitter.com/prescottcraig/status/1517280732363857920?s=20&t=sWErfhCms9NJL-qd9-vAgA

He's not used to sitting so close to people, so he's a little freaked out.
Maybe he has his finger on a button that will shoot the guy on the other side of the table if he tries anything.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
homeboy took some serious L and it was hitting HARD
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rumor says it's a tumor.
 
Ixnay on the ottenray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would LOVE to see the video of him pushing away from the desk and walking out of the room.  Gotta imagine he's already prairie-dogging, so I'm guessing there is a huge wet and juicy one just oozing its way out.

<clench and breath, Vlad, clench and breath>
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Q: How unwell is Putin?

A: Not unwell enough.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 850x1111]


so who took the picture?

interesting propaganda


It's from a video. It was Putin telling Shoigu what his new strategy in Mariupol should be. Definitely propaganda, for internal consumption, mostly.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Markus5: What ever it is, it looks like he's in pain.

Good.

The rumor is that Putin has terminal cancer.


I've heard that rumor.  If true, then "yay cancer". I guess.

Ick.  Fark cancer.  Fark Putin.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "I don't feel too good guys. Pull the car over"
[pbs.twimg.com image 520x680]


In this tweet there is a short video of this scene, and at the beginning of it looks like he's swallowing as an attempt not to vomit...

https://twitter.com/MichaelSender/status/1517400972858957824
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he finally got around the sanctions and received his Goop jade egg for kegels. He can totally do them while he works without anyone noticing.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Markus5: What ever it is, it looks like he's in pain.

Good.

The rumor is that Putin has terminal cancer.


My condolences to the cancer.
 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵 When Baba Yaga is in the room and he's holding a pencil for your doom🎵
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think it's wise to read too much in to it. But I will say I was watching the video, and it seemed pretty obvious Putin is very, very tense. Considering how bad his war of aggression has blown up in his face - and presents a non-trivial existential crisis for his regime - it's not exactly a huge revelation that he's feeling some heat and trying hard (and unpersuasively) to pretend he's not.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only his death will give us a chance for peace. Even then, do not expect Russia to immediately cease operations. They won't want to look "weak"... But it will give a chance that will not exist with him still alive.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Doesn't he look tired?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

kindms: homeboy took some serious L and it was hitting HARD


I once drank a bunch of robitussin and watched the live action Smurfs movie, and yeah, that's pretty much how I sat the whole time.  Needed to hold on to the coffee table good and tight so it wouldn't float away.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I imagine the stress of leading your country to economic ruin and losing your status as a superpower would make anyone feel ill.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Morbidly ill, surrounded by more capable adversaries, nation crumbling around him?

This guy's living the autocrat dream.

/Needs a love story
//Oh, yeah. That's where my mind went, too


He can have my copy of El Otoño del Patriarca if it'll farking help.
 
12349876
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Walker: whyRpeoplesostupid: [Fark user image 850x1111]


so who took the picture?

interesting propaganda

The video is in the comments:
[Fark user image image 537x362]
https://twitter.com/prescottcraig/status/1517280732363857920?s=20&t=sWErfhCms9NJL-qd9-vAgA

He's not used to sitting so close to people, so he's a little freaked out.
Maybe he has his finger on a button that will shoot the guy on the other side of the table if he tries anything.


Glad that got posted.  Putin looks even weirder next to the other guy.  Other guy is ready to make some deals!
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'll chalk this right up there with "Trump is about to be arrested", "Trump secretly went to hospital, here's a picture of his bruised hand from IV".


Putin isn't going anywhere.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Is it live or is it MemorexMadame Tussaud's?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Markus5: What ever it is, it looks like he's in pain.

Good.

The rumor is that Putin has terminal cancer.


Condolences to terminal cancer
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Rumor says it's a tumor.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How unwell is Putin?  Depends... how is his "not a war" in Ukraine going?

Oh... oh dear.  Putin is very unwell, turns out.
 
