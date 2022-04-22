 Skip to content
(Des Moines Register)   Here comes the Polk County Iowa courts prosecutor, hopping into the courtroom   (desmoinesregister.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Looks like the Easter bunny not light weight.
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've heard of kangaroo courts, well, then there's Polk County Courts.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just anthro bunnies, either...

For example, a December 1997 case shows Santa Claus being convicted of felony burglary and kidnapping, with a charge of assault on a peace officer dismissed by the court. The court records indicate a sentence of 999 years in prison was imposed.

When jolly old elves go bad, they do it in Polk County.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Biden's pick as the next Supreme Court justice, E.  Bunny.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I was expecting something different?

Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Attorney E. Bunny's first successful prosecution:

brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hopping along the bunny trail, hippity-hop, hippity hop.

In case you had any doubts about the demented state of Justice post Trump.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Way to show the public you take justice seriously.
 
