(NBC Washington)   January 6 terrorist who described himself as an "idiot scaling the wall" is now an idiot behind bars   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Washington, D.C., Clifford Meteer, Judge Carl Nichols, U.S. Capitol riotdefendant, United States, President of the United States, support of former President Donald Trump, Meteer's action  
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh, an opportunity to use my favorite new acronym.  FAFO
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
60 days? good thing it was just a little light treason not something like holding half oz of weed.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
60 days tells you just how seriously the DOJ is taking the coup attempt.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
60 WHOLE DAYS HAVE SOME MERCY ALL HE DID WAS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT AND INSTALL A DICTATOR ITS NOT LIKE HE STOLE A MOUNTAIN DEW FROM A CONVENIENCE STORE!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: 60 days tells you just how seriously the DOJ is taking the coup attempt.


Eh. If all he did was be a self described idiot, the sentence is about right for Criminal Trespass.

What other damage could he be tied to?
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man, I hope all these misdemeanor convictions send the intended message to anybody who's thinking about trying anything like this in the future.

... Oh, that's right.
 
Snarky Acronym
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm no law talkin' guy but being arrested and sentenced for parading while in pursuit of overturning a federal electionshould have more serious consequences than parading down Main Street USA without a parade permit. Come on judges, use common sense and look at the context.
 
EKU Colonel
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I guess he also proved that walls don't work.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thing he didn't likely unknowingly pass a fake $20, you get summarily executed in the street for that.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
KoolerThanJesus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Finally.  Someone I actually know is on Fark.   Sadly he is a headliner
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Plead guilty to parading. "Terrorist" lol. Boy fark sure plays it fast and loose with that term when it's convenient. The hypocrisy. Lol. All those idiots should spend at least some time on jail but wow.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gotta wonder if it's even worth DOJ's time to prosecute misdemeanors in federal courts, especially if they aren't using them as leverage to flip on the coup leaders.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 60 WHOLE DAYS HAVE SOME MERCY ALL HE DID WAS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT AND INSTALL A DICTATOR ITS NOT LIKE HE STOLE A MOUNTAIN DEW FROM A CONVENIENCE STORE!


HE DID? I MUST HAVE MISSED THAT IN THE NEWS!!!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Meteer's action were "about average" for a Jan. 6 defendant who has pleaded guilty to a parading charge"

Did he assault anyone?
Did he steal anything?
Did he vandalize anything?
Was he armed?

I'd say 2 months in jail is just peachy.

Sure, he's a f*cking knob, but he was only charged with "parading"...whatever the fark that is.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: 60 WHOLE DAYS HAVE SOME MERCY ALL HE DID WAS TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT AND INSTALL A DICTATOR ITS NOT LIKE HE STOLE A MOUNTAIN DEW FROM A CONVENIENCE STORE!


TRY*

I accidentally a word.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x752]


I LOLed.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: Man, I hope all these misdemeanor convictions send the intended message to anybody who's thinking about trying anything like this in the future.

... Oh, that's right.


Imagine getting a group and trying to scale that wall now.   I'm 100% sure you will be shot at and serve a lot more than 60 days if you survive.
I still don't understand why the building or chamber were not defended using guns.

I'm not a gun nut, I don't own one and never held one but their purpose is to defend this country from threats both foreign and domestic.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gopher321: "Meteer's action were "about average" for a Jan. 6 defendant who has pleaded guilty to a parading charge"

Did he assault anyone?
Did he steal anything?
Did he vandalize anything?
Was he armed?

I'd say 2 months in jail is just peachy.

Sure, he's a f*cking knob, but he was only charged with "parading"...whatever the fark that is.


OK.
But. Zimmerman in his phone call with 911. Doesn't even accuse TM of a crime.
And we let Zimmerman keep following and eventually murder TM .
All on a suspension.
We don't have suspension of on 1/6 members intent.  We have video.
All the people who trespassed are responsible for the death of the lady that needed to be shot.
In for a penny in for  a pound.
Felony murder rule.
Jfc. Ppl.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Play idiot Trump games, win idiot Trump prizes.

60 days may not seem long in the journey of life, but it could be just enough time for this idiot to reflect on his idiocy and fealty to the idiot he idiotically idolized.  Perhaps, with enough reflection, this will be just enough time for him to wise up, attain the status of imbecile and then, with further study and work, a moron.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow.  60 days. Pure privilege.

Hopefully he'll get a shank necklace before he gets released.
 
