(Guardian) Jeff Bezos is worth $160 billion, so of course Congress is getting ready to bail him out. Still no minimum wage increase for you poors
40
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda like space X, but more despite of Musk rather than because.of him. BKUE origin is a semi failed vanity project. The idea of them getting a bailout is ridiculous. What have they achieved?

They sent Shatner to the edge of space on a giant dick.

Space was always lucrative lucrative private enterprise. Nasal doesn't build the rockets, Boeing and Lockheed did. The new round of companies are good because they broke the monopoly and are driving prices down. But they are also vanity projects for billionaires who don't pay their fair share a should get no free rides.

Eat the God damned rich.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: I kinda like space X, but more despite of Musk rather than because.of him. BKUE origin is a semi failed vanity project. The idea of them getting a bailout is ridiculous. What have they achieved?

They sent Shatner to the edge of space on a giant dick.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Walker: chawco: I kinda like space X, but more despite of Musk rather than because.of him. BKUE origin is a semi failed vanity project. The idea of them getting a bailout is ridiculous. What have they achieved?

They sent Shatner to the edge of space on a giant dick.

[Fark user image image 356x200]


This reply is perfect.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Democrats gonna Democrat.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bailing out billionaires is the American way.
 
mjbok
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FTFA "In just eight short years the US, led by our extraordinary scientists, engineers and astronauts at Nasa, had opened up a new world for humanity. And while the entire world rejoiced, there was a special joy and pride in our country because this was an American project. It was our financing, our political will, our scientific ingenuity, our courage that had accomplished this milestone in human history. We had not only "won" the international space race, but more importantly, we had created unthinkable opportunities for all of humankind."

Kind of forgetting about the nazi parts, aren't they?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Privitize profits, socialize losses

/you thought taxes fixed anything?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
BERNIE SANDERS ISN'T A DEMOCRAT
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Bailing out billionaires is the American way.


How you doin'?
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mjbok: FTFA "In just eight short years the US, led by our extraordinary scientists, engineers and astronauts at Nasa, had opened up a new world for humanity. And while the entire world rejoiced, there was a special joy and pride in our country because this was an American project. It was our financing, our political will, our scientific ingenuity, our courage that had accomplished this milestone in human history. We had not only "won" the international space race, but more importantly, we had created unthinkable opportunities for all of humankind."

Kind of forgetting about the nazi parts, aren't they?


Unthinkable opportunities?  What velcro and tang?  Landing on the moon has given us 0 return.  Almost all benefit from space is from launching satellites for GPS and communications.
Other than that space has given us a giant bill to pay and a lot of environmental destruction
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What if we got rid of the minimum wage but give everyone who needs it housing and medical care?

Would that fly with Republicans at all or are they just dedicated to being inhuman monsters?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I am concerned that Nasa has become little more than an ATM machine

Well then somebody needs to send me the PIN number.
 
Jumpthruhoops [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The new Declaration of Independence needs this right at the top of the list of complaints.

"They have continually taxed us to give to the rich so they may squander the money and then tax us again"
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Isn't the subject here the fact that NASA originally wanted to provide two contracts (don't put all your eggs in one basket etc.) but Congress didn't originally provide enough money to do so?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: I am concerned that Nasa has become little more than an ATM machine

Well then somebody needs to send me the PIN number.


The "N" in PIN stands for "number".

/The more you know!
 
red230
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The Third Way Democrats will always bail out the wealthy, it's what they do. Be prepared for Biden to talk about how we need to bail out this business. What they won't say is that they're bailing him out because that's what the billionaires are paying them to do. Don't worry, I'm sure there's 1000s of school lunch program that feeds poor black kids that can be cut to pay for all of this.

I'd love to start a business that competes with a federal agency and then gets bailed out by the government to the tune of billions of dollars when it loses money, even though I could keep it funded indefinitely with the money that I already have.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Democrats gonna Democrat.


I thought bailing out rich people was a conservative thing.  Apparently it's equal opportunity corruption.

// I like Musk and SpaceX FAR more than Bezos.  Bezos can fark right off. If SpaceX was such a vanity project for Musk, why hasn't he himself insisted on going?
 
Epic Fap Session [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If a single conservative can derail the Democratic agenda, can a single Bernie keep 10 billion dollars from subsidizing Besos'... inadequacy enterprise?
 
alex10294
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Every fact checker looking at this so far has rated this story false.  The government wants more than one option for space contracts, so they're giving a contract to more than one company. Their own efforts cost many times too much, and are filled with pork, so if they want to actually accomplish as anything in space, they need other options.  The other option would be a SpaceX monopoly, really, or paying massively more for less results and lots of delays with a pork program.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
also, hot water doesn't need to be heated

/its a Water Heater
//not a "hot water heater"
///where is your God now
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Jeff Bezos' money is worth $160B USD

/important distinction
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Super Chronic: I am concerned that Nasa has become little more than an ATM machine

Well then somebody needs to send me the PIN number.

The "N" in PIN stands for "number".

/The more you know!


I'm fairly certain that's the joke.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sometimes I tell people I'm Jeff Bezos' neighbor. His DC house was formerly a museum and is in the embassy neighborhood. I've been to the museum a couple times and know the area reasonably well. Mostly I tell stories about how he stays up late making noise with his garage band and doesn't bring his recycling in that evening. He makes up for it by hosting fantastic block parties in the Summer.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Flushing It All Away: Democrats gonna Democrat.

I thought bailing out rich people was a conservative thing.  Apparently it's equal opportunity corruption.

// I like Musk and SpaceX FAR more than Bezos.  Bezos can fark right off. If SpaceX was such a vanity project for Musk, why hasn't he himself insisted on going?


Yeah the guy that shot one of his cars in to space to orbit the sun is totally on the level.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Super Chronic: I am concerned that Nasa has become little more than an ATM machine

Well then somebody needs to send me the PIN number.

The "N" in PIN stands for "number".

/The more you know!


Often used at ATM machines.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

alex10294: Every fact checker looking at this so far has rated this story false.  The government wants more than one option for space contracts, so they're giving a contract to more than one company. Their own efforts cost many times too much, and are filled with pork, so if they want to actually accomplish as anything in space, they need other options.  The other option would be a SpaceX monopoly, really, or paying massively more for less results and lots of delays with a pork program.


You mean to tell me that Bernie Sanders is full of shiat? Color me not surprised.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The filthy poors need to upgrade their campaign contributions if they expect to be represented.
 
dasc
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Landing on the moon has given us 0 return.

Wrong.  Landing on the moon gave us tremendous insight into the geology of the early solar system.  You may not think of the value of knowledge for the sake of knowledge is worth the investment.  The policy and decision makers of the day disagree with that opinion.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: Flushing It All Away: Democrats gonna Democrat.

I thought bailing out rich people was a conservative thing.  Apparently it's equal opportunity corruption.

// I like Musk and SpaceX FAR more than Bezos.  Bezos can fark right off. If SpaceX was such a vanity project for Musk, why hasn't he himself insisted on going?


Because muskrat KNOWS the risks of his endeavor.

Either that or he's afraid of heights.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: the_rhino: Super Chronic: I am concerned that Nasa has become little more than an ATM machine

Well then somebody needs to send me the PIN number.

The "N" in PIN stands for "number".

/The more you know!

Often used at ATM machines.


Automated ATM machines...get it right
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As far as dick rockets go, that one is the most dick like. He could have put round oxidizer tanks near the base, but maybe that would have been over the top. Unlike building a rocket while your employees have to pee in bottles and not because they're into weird German stuff. That shiat is normal.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
[Big Name] BILLIONS [Misleading Statement]
[Cursory Soapbox]
[2-3 Sentences Repeating Misleading Statement]
[Cursory Soapbox]

Bernie, or whomever is writing on his behalf, just conflated a contract being agreed to as a bailout, sandwiched between attacks against high wealth individuals whom he implies should be providing services for free because they have a lot of financial capital.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: Bailing out billionaires is the American way.


A rare area in politics where there is nearly 100% bipartisan support
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: A Cave Geek: Flushing It All Away: Democrats gonna Democrat.

I thought bailing out rich people was a conservative thing.  Apparently it's equal opportunity corruption.

// I like Musk and SpaceX FAR more than Bezos.  Bezos can fark right off. If SpaceX was such a vanity project for Musk, why hasn't he himself insisted on going?

Because muskrat KNOWS the risks of his endeavor.

Either that or he's afraid of heights.


Or, he's an admin and knows his role? What NASA admin went to space? What Boeing exec flew on the space shuttle? Any Lockheed Martin folks? No?

I'm no Musk fan, but the fact the guy isn't flying in the rockets his company build says nothing as that's pretty much SOP for space flight.

Enzo's and Branson are the only assholes to disrupt that pattern.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: ATM machines


It is proper when talking about this activity a friend told me happens on internet videos, due to the M not having the same meaning.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dasc: Landing on the moon has given us 0 return.

Wrong.  Landing on the moon gave us tremendous insight into the geology of the early solar system.  You may not think of the value of knowledge for the sake of knowledge is worth the investment.  The policy and decision makers of the day disagree with that opinion.


The policy and decision makers of the day didn't give a single shiat about the geology of the solar system, they were funding a propaganda effort to show tech advantages over adversaries.
 
SplittingAces [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: [Big Name] BILLIONS [Misleading Statement]
[Cursory Soapbox]
[2-3 Sentences Repeating Misleading Statement]
[Cursory Soapbox]

Bernie, or whomever is writing on his behalf, just conflated a contract being agreed to as a bailout, sandwiched between attacks against high wealth individuals whom he implies should be providing services for free because they have a lot of financial capital.


Does David Sirota still write for him when he's not trolling on Fark?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There are two reasons to send a probe to other planets. The good one is scientific research.

The real one is invariably showing off.

The US sent a man to the moon and returned him safely to the earth to demonstrate it could. The American public quickly got bored once it became clear there was nothing very entertaining a man could actually do on the moon. Once the Apollo program's propaganda value disappeared, so did the Apollo program.

Jeff Besos has more money than he could ever spend. If he wants to devote some of it to furthering humanity's knowledge of the universe beyond earth, let him do that. Uncle Sam has no obligation to subsidize his PR stunts.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 minute ago  
What? No, that's dumb.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
