(Medium) The Automobile's Reign of Terror: How we made our world for cars. The disastrous consequences of it and a path to the future
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We live in a world of cars. We build our houses and parks between streets and parking lots.

Oh my god. We never built our houses and parks between streets before cars were invented! This is terrible, thank god we have authors like this to open our eyes to the TRUTH.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It wasn't just for CARS.  It was for all that conspicuous consumption.  But you have to have a car to make all those riches accessible.  That's why the car came first, and then we expanded.
Ah this one is new.

And everybody won the skills  of consumption game.
Dumbasses.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: We live in a world of cars. We build our houses and parks between streets and parking lots.

Oh my god. We never built our houses and parks between streets before cars were invented! This is terrible, thank god we have authors like this to open our eyes to the TRUTH.


🙄
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Eff you!
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: We live in a world of cars. We build our houses and parks between streets and parking lots.

Oh my god. We never built our houses and parks between streets before cars were invented! This is terrible, thank god we have authors like this to open our eyes to the TRUTH.


That's what finally finished off the Roman Empire, they built all those roads and then CARS
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Adam Ruins Everything - Why Jaywalking Is a Crime
Youtube -AFn7MiJz_s
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It wasn't just for CARS.  It was for all that conspicuous consumption.  But you have to have a car to make all those riches accessible.  That's why the car came first, and then we expanded.
Ah this one is new.

And everybody won the skills  of consumption game.
Dumbasses.


Hey, the public's gotta have its "super heterodynes."
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I love my car. I'll never give it up. Public transportation blows. Inhaling other people's air in the age of covid isn't high on my to-do list anyway.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hush shh shh shh... poor baby.  Subby didn't mean it!  It's ok, how about we go out for some premium later?

Zizzowop
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never drove anywhere, never even had a license and was a successful writer who lived in a small town and eventually a big city -yes, she was a fictional character but still

JK47
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Reminds me about all the folks complaining about horses and carts and how cities relied on them but lamenting the spiraling increase in horseshiat that was creating environmental and water quality problems.  Cars were, at that time, viewed as a godsend.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The person who wrote this article is the ultimate doucebag.

Living in an imaginary world powered by unicorn farts must be nice.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: It wasn't just for CARS.  It was for all that conspicuous consumption.  But you have to have a car to make all those riches accessible.  That's why the car came first, and then we expanded.
Ah this one is new.

And everybody won the skills  of consumption game.
Dumbasses.


And yet you participate in society.  Curious!

/Ow!
//stop hitting m.. Ahhhh!! <gurgle>
///<threecomposing>
 
Artist
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lived in a large city for years. Public transportation was pretty good. Moved to a rural area to take care of a family member-and having to get in a car for everything is tedious. Once this stint is over, back to civiliaztion.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: Never drove anywhere, never even had a license and was a successful writer who lived in a small town and eventually a big city -yes, she was a fictional character but still

And everywhere she went, violent death was certain to follow soon.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whenever I read a new book on the 19th Century, I always think about how massive the world was.  Months to travel the Santa Fe Trail.  A week of steady horseback riding or a really bumpy wagon ride just to leave the territorial capital to go anywhere.  And centuries before, before horses, how the Indigenous peoples would walk everywhere.

Weeks turn to hours today.  A long, hard day of horseback riding is just an hour today.  A trip to Santa Fe is just a bored Saturday away, not something that has to be planned a year in advance.  Want to go to California?  It's a drive or a train or a flight away, I don't have to bid farewell to my friends and family.

Cars made the world smaller.  And that's a good thing.  My ancestors were farmers and clerks who rarely left their hometowns.  When they did leave, it was permanent, never for tourism or fun and a return.  I can't imagine how hellish it would be for me to be stuck in my town forever, like a serf perpetually required to work on the same farm like his ancestors.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Persnickety: cryinoutloud: It wasn't just for CARS.  It was for all that conspicuous consumption.  But you have to have a car to make all those riches accessible.  That's why the car came first, and then we expanded.
Ah this one is new.

[Fark user image 544x494]


And everybody won the skills  of consumption game.
Dumbasses.

Hey, the public's gotta have its "super heterodynes."


What about the homodynes?  What about them?!

/have you seen what the radio operators are doing to the soil?
 
Clutch2013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
...What Pol Tab Fauxgressive projectile-vomited this sh*t out?
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Left-leaning as I tend to be, I've never quite understood people thinking that it's somehow going to be better for the environment or society to not improve roadways and the means to drive.

My thing is, I've got stuff to do, and I'm kinda of the belief other people should have stuff to do, too - we should be trying to do more to help each other. We only have one life and I want to squeeze as much into it as possible and help as many other people out as possible. Accordingly, I needed to get where I was going five minutes ago.

Until you get mass transit to the point where it's so fast, and so readily available, that it's more efficient and faster than the car, sorry, I'd rather have wider freeways and bigger parking lots, especially in well-populated areas where it's not like there's that much great to look at, anyhow. Even then, I'd rather have those mass transit options in parallel with an efficient roadway system.

Also, I really think those opposed to the autonomous car just don't understand the tech. It will get to the point where it moves faster and safer than human driving.

At some point, we're just limiting what we can do if we limit how easily we can get places. Make it easier to get everywhere so we can do more, be more mobile, and so on. Yes, continue trying to make lower-emission cars and whatnot, and encourage people to drive smaller vehicles (more agile, more fuel efficient and get where they're going faster, too). But for Pete's sake, don't hinder people from getting places.
 
DerAppie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"such as bicycles or mopeds, but these have their own drawbacks and will never be a complete substitute for automobiles (try transporting a crate of beer with your bicycle - not fun)"

Transporting a crate of beer or two by bike is trivial. Just get a real bike if you want to use it for utility functions, and not some glorified carbon fiber-godknowshowmanygears exercise piece of crap that doesn't even have a baggage rack or kick stand. Oh, and one you can sit upright on, so you get some comfort rather than maximum peddle power.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Roads Girdle The Globe (2001 Digital Remaster)
Youtube CHfO4fHAQJQ
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Whenever I read a new book on the 19th Century, I always think about how massive the world was.  Months to travel the Santa Fe Trail.  A week of steady horseback riding or a really bumpy wagon ride just to leave the territorial capital to go anywhere.  And centuries before, before horses, how the Indigenous peoples would walk everywhere.

Weeks turn to hours today.  A long, hard day of horseback riding is just an hour today.  A trip to Santa Fe is just a bored Saturday away, not something that has to be planned a year in advance.  Want to go to California?  It's a drive or a train or a flight away, I don't have to bid farewell to my friends and family.

Cars made the world smaller.  And that's a good thing.  My ancestors were farmers and clerks who rarely left their hometowns.  When they did leave, it was permanent, never for tourism or fun and a return.  I can't imagine how hellish it would be for me to be stuck in my town forever, like a serf perpetually required to work on the same farm like his ancestors.


It's a rare development that only brings harm

/nearly everything is a mixed bag when you start charting all the results
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: The person who wrote this article is the ultimate doucebag.

Living in an imaginary world powered by unicorn farts must be nice.


But. It be good, if people stopped being okay with running over pedestrians and let bicyclists actually use the road. Because it's actually illegal to have them on side walks. Jfc.
 
Xai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
we need balanced and inclusive transit systems rather  than this 'one way is the best' attitude.

For low density and rural areas, cars are ideal - think going from the city out to hardware supermarkets on the outskirts of the city.

for short journeys walking and cycling is best and can frequently be far faster than driving as you don't have to walk right across a lot at the far end, providing cycle parking is provided near the doors.

for longer urban journeys mass transit is the best, not only in terms of speed but in terms of density with a single subway line carrying far more people than a 10-lane highway.

Medium distances become an issue of speed, so rail becomes more effective than driving as soon as it is faster than driving and for super long distances flying will always be best.

Ultimately the key is all these modes need joining together so if you live a short distance from a rail station, you can cycle there etc etc
 
DerAppie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pfighting Polish: Until you get mass transit to the point where it's so fast, and so readily available, that it's more efficient and faster than the car, sorry, I'd rather have wider freeways and bigger parking lots, especially in well-populated areas where it's not like there's that much great to look at, anyhow. Even then, I'd rather have those mass transit options in parallel with an efficient roadway system.


If US city got redesigned just a little, more people would be able to take a bike for short trips to the store. Or gods forbid, walk. Then fewer parking places would be needed. The freeway wouldn't have to be expanded (which means it'll just fill up again because it will never be much faster than the slowest viable alternative because any capacity will be used up by people switching from that slowest viable alternative to the expanded freeway).

Now that the freeway isn't expanded, there will be more grass and what not. Because not as many parking spots are needed, a few trees and bushes can be planted. Maybe some wild flowers so various bugs come back.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Jerry Reed Lord Mr Ford
Youtube 4jOMcAlO7rQ

A very relevant song that doesn't get near enough air play nor recognition since it's proof this isn't a new problem.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Here in California, there is still a good amount of walking and biking to get to destinations - i.e. shop, run errands, go to a friend's house.  In other places, biking and walking is a "side" pastime, i.e. you drive to get somewhere, walk or bike at that destination, and then drive back home.

When I visit the midwest, I am one of the fringe people that walk and bike along the roads to get somewhere.  People definitely look at you as they drive by, since you are one of the weird unusual non-drivers.  In the midwest, there is NO activity that doesn't require getting in the car to drive somewhere.  (Cities like Chicago excepted.)

It's  a function of weather, urban density and urban planning.  There are plenty of urban planning youtubes about "stroads" (street-roads) that were the result of shopping center and mall centric urban planning (multi-lane roads with no sidewalks and all buildings set back hundreds of feet behind parking lots).

Now the malls and shopping centers are dead or dying...
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: The person who wrote this article is the ultimate doucebag.

Living in an imaginary world powered by unicorn farts must be nice.


He at least included this, which is better than I could say:

Car: 10 minutes to destination, right outside the door or in the warm garage, comfortable, climate controllable, storage space, privacy.

Public transport:25 minutes to destination, have to walk to the station, have to wait for the bus/tram/train in various weather conditions, possibly overcrowded and no available seat, no space for bags or shopping, stress and risk of infection from other passengers.

In most cases, public transportation is what economists call "an inferior good".  People who can afford to buy a car usually do, because it is usually superior for the reasons listed above.

Also, it is worth pointing out that one of the rare cases where public transportation is superior, namely commuting to the central city during rush hour from a suburb, via commuter rail and then a subway, has been partly replaced by work-from-home.
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Cars, for the most part, are just selfish. An embarrassingly huge drain on finite resources for single person transportation. Unfortunately, and by design, we're locked into a vicious cycle of public transportation being inadequate because Americans don't want to use public transportation.

CSB: A friend of mine lives in Brooklyn, our friend lives on Long Island, accessible via the LIRR. One weekend we were supposed to visit our long island friend.

JMcG: "OK, so you'll drive us all our there?"
Friend: "No, the traffic is going to be too bad, I don't want to sit in traffic".
JMcG: "Ok, so we'll take the train?"
Friend: "Why would I take the train when I have a car?"

We ended up not going to see our friend that weekend....
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gary Numan - Cars
Youtube Im3JzxlatUs
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Whenever I read a new book on the 19th Century, I always think about how massive the world was.  Months to travel the Santa Fe Trail.  A week of steady horseback riding or a really bumpy wagon ride just to leave the territorial capital to go anywhere.  And centuries before, before horses, how the Indigenous peoples would walk everywhere.

Weeks turn to hours today.  A long, hard day of horseback riding is just an hour today.  A trip to Santa Fe is just a bored Saturday away, not something that has to be planned a year in advance.  Want to go to California?  It's a drive or a train or a flight away, I don't have to bid farewell to my friends and family.

Cars made the world smaller.  And that's a good thing.  My ancestors were farmers and clerks who rarely left their hometowns.  When they did leave, it was permanent, never for tourism or fun and a return.  I can't imagine how hellish it would be for me to be stuck in my town forever, like a serf perpetually required to work on the same farm like his ancestors.


The problem isn't the existence of cars, it's that we've been designing cities that are outright hostile to pedestrians. Just think of all the suburbs filled with houses that are miles away from grocery stores, schools, restaurants and entertainment. Frequently, those places don't even have sidewalks or theoretical ways for pedestrians to get from their home to places like stores or schools. Public transit and walkability are things that people like about living in  big cities, but there's no reason we couldn't have built our suburbs and smaller cities with those thoughts in mind as well.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shut_it_down: NM Volunteer: Whenever I read a new book on the 19th Century, I always think about how massive the world was.  Months to travel the Santa Fe Trail.  A week of steady horseback riding or a really bumpy wagon ride just to leave the territorial capital to go anywhere.  And centuries before, before horses, how the Indigenous peoples would walk everywhere.

Weeks turn to hours today.  A long, hard day of horseback riding is just an hour today.  A trip to Santa Fe is just a bored Saturday away, not something that has to be planned a year in advance.  Want to go to California?  It's a drive or a train or a flight away, I don't have to bid farewell to my friends and family.

Cars made the world smaller.  And that's a good thing.  My ancestors were farmers and clerks who rarely left their hometowns.  When they did leave, it was permanent, never for tourism or fun and a return.  I can't imagine how hellish it would be for me to be stuck in my town forever, like a serf perpetually required to work on the same farm like his ancestors.

The problem isn't the existence of cars, it's that we've been designing cities that are outright hostile to pedestrians. Just think of all the suburbs filled with houses that are miles away from grocery stores, schools, restaurants and entertainment. Frequently, those places don't even have sidewalks or theoretical ways for pedestrians to get from their home to places like stores or schools. Public transit and walkability are things that people like about living in  big cities, but there's no reason we couldn't have built our suburbs and smaller cities with those thoughts in mind as well.


Buttigieg? Is that you?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: I love my car. I'll never give it up. Public transportation blows. Inhaling other people's air in the age of covid isn't high on my to-do list anyway.


To each their own. I love public transportation. An hour and a half to get my mind ready for the day and the same amount of time to decompress at the end. I can read, play video games, or take a nap. I guess I'm used to it, because I don't even mind if it's a little crowded. This is entirely non-scientific, but being exposed to people may have built up my immune sysytem because I haven't had so much as a cold in 20 years.

I own a car for interstate travel. One of the things that I hate, though, is sitting in it on a daily basis in the middle of rush hour traffic.

Again, to each their own according to their circumstances and preferences.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JK47: Reminds me about all the folks complaining about horses and carts and how cities relied on them but lamenting the spiraling increase in horseshiat that was creating environmental and water quality problems.  Cars were, at that time, viewed as a godsend.


Indeed.  Horses tend to do their business right in the middle of the street no matter what.  Doesn't matter if you're a farmer or a king.  Horses also eat prodigeously, requiring many pounds of food each day.  And never mind the poop, horses can get all manner of diseases, some of which can be passed on to people.  The car was most definitely an upgrade.

One thing lost with the horse that we've never quite gotten back is the ease of getting plastered with your friends at the local tavern and then reliably getting home safely because horses won't plow into trees even if you try to direct them to.
 
