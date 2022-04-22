 Skip to content
Kids are more triggered than ever
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know that it's never the right time to talk about regulating guns, but...

Fark user image
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we simply can't do anything about it because.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: But we simply can't do anything about it because.


Republicans are sexually attracted to guns.
 
MLWS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
Gun Control
Youtube -TWbnLvjRB8
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: But we simply can't do anything about it because.


The tree of liberty is thirsty
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns won the war on drugs?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, this is great, because we know what it is and how to change things to reduce it.

On, or rather, in, the other hand, we have a gun.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am guessing that cars kill more kids than cancer as well because kids usually don't die of "natural" causes (as those genes would have been selected out thousands of years ago).
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So? It's not like any politicians are pro-life.
 
Andric [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but freedom. What's more liberating than being dead?
 
MWShannon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Malenfant: Gyrfalcon: But we simply can't do anything about it because.

Republicans are sexually attracted to guns.


A gun show came to town recently. The ads said "For the lovers of the 2nd Amendment". You are not too far off.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who doesn't love a heartwarming story of a good toddler killing a bad toddler?
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, posting things like that just give christians boners, which scares their children because they know what's coming next.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expect DeSantis to sign an order stating you can't talk about guns killing people because it might make kids feel bad and you have to protect the children any time now.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hear me out.
Big picture.
If this get bad enough, we won't be able to wage war any more.  Which will cause a nuke war. Which will reduce humanity by 33 percent.
And, then people from South America can come and do their own Manifest destiny.
So.....keep sucking that 2nd amendment ladies and gentlemen.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns Kill More Kids and Teens in America Than Drugs or Cancer...

Because gun lobbies pay more than drug or cancer lobbies.
Gawd I wish that was sarcasm.
 
vegasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone want to go to the link in the link's article, then to that link for the actual info?

Or is that too hard....

From 2019 to 2020, the relative increase in the rate of firearm-related deaths of all types (suicide, homicide, unintentional, and undetermined)

So, take out those 3 and report back
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: I know that it's never the right time to talk about regulating guns, but...

Fark user image 740x515


yeah but we can't really compare genocidal war crimes committed by a fascist, authoritarian government hellbent on exterminating a population that in their view isn't worthy of life in the first place with angry white males pissed off the internet tells them to murder people cause they can't get a girlfriend.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.com
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: Anyone want to go to the link in the link's article, then to that link for the actual info?

Or is that too hard....

From 2019 to 2020, the relative increase in the rate of firearm-related deaths of all types (suicide, homicide, unintentional, and undetermined)

So, take out those 3 and report back


Okay, now let's start throwing the parents of those three in jail for irresponsible gun storage and supervision.
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America has a gun problem because they have been convinced that more guns is the solution to the problems more guns are creating.

America is a dangerous place because of how many criminals can easily access guns, people become scared and those fearful people have been convinced that the answer is more guns, which of course inevitably causes their safety to be worse so they desire more guns and so on.

It's a vicious cycle.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: Anyone want to go to the link in the link's article, then to that link for the actual info?

Or is that too hard....

From 2019 to 2020, the relative increase in the rate of firearm-related deaths of all types (suicide, homicide, unintentional, and undetermined)

So, take out those 3 and report back


Which three didn't involve firearms?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what you're saying is that drug and cancer deaths are down, statistically. This is a bad thing?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: Anyone want to go to the link in the link's article, then to that link for the actual info?

Or is that too hard....

From 2019 to 2020, the relative increase in the rate of firearm-related deaths of all types (suicide, homicide, unintentional, and undetermined)

So, take out those 3 and report back


Why? We know that access to guns increases suicides and gun-related accidents are likely related to having guns.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I loved the 'excuse' in the article.

"You can reduce injury rates without banning guns, just like everyone reduced motor vehicle crash rates without banning cars," the authors concluded.

Cars are not designed to kill. Their danger is in unsafe roadways, vehicle design, and operator behavior. Laws and engineering have reduced the danger from those causes.

Guns however are specifically designed to kill. You can't make them safer because when operated correctly they kill. These aren't accidents driving the numbers up. These are greater access and greater intent. People are more angry now and have easier access to weapons. It really is as simple as that.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lumbar Puncture: Expect DeSantis to sign an order stating you can't talk about guns killing people because it might make kids feel bad and you have to protect the children any time now.


Don't give him any ideas!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: Anyone want to go to the link in the link's article, then to that link for the actual info?

Or is that too hard....

From 2019 to 2020, the relative increase in the rate of firearm-related deaths of all types (suicide, homicide, unintentional, and undetermined)

So, take out those 3 and report back


So you want to exclude firearm deaths from firearm deaths? Is that what posting white supremacist memes taught you?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vegasj: From 2019 to 2020, the relative increase in the rate of firearm-related deaths of all types (suicide, homicide, unintentional, and undetermined)


No TRUE gun death...
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: But we simply can't do anything about it because.


Well, we could outlaw children, and the numbers would steadily drop to zero over the next 19 years. Problem solved!
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: I am guessing that cars kill more kids than cancer as well because kids usually don't die of "natural" causes (as those genes would have been selected out thousands of years ago).


Cars and guns have been the two leading causes of death in people aged 1-19 for 25 years.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The real news is that gun death surpassed car death for the first time in 2020. (Graph found here in a link from the NBC News article that The Daily Beast links to).
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
: opens dogeared copy of soldier of fortune:

say the part about shooting again!!

:beats off:
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

misanthropicsob: sleze: I am guessing that cars kill more kids than cancer as well because kids usually don't die of "natural" causes (as those genes would have been selected out thousands of years ago).

Cars and guns have been the two leading causes of death in people aged 1-19 for 25 years.

Fark user image image 425x354

The real news is that gun death surpassed car death for the first time in 2020. (Graph found here in a link from the NBC News article that The Daily Beast links to).


Then subby should have led with that.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never forget that half of all handgun deaths are white men over 40 committing suicide.   That's the GQP/NRA base and they really don't bring that up much.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.kym-cdn.com image 400x236


Just so you know, you could simply not click on a thread if you're not interested in it. Of the hundred or so new threads posted here daily, I manage to only read a dozen or so. Give it a try sometime.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure it sounds bad, but imagine how much worse it would be if American children didn't have easy access to guns in order to protect themselves.
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit, I get it.  I've been to the firing range, I've been hunting, it can be fun.  For a farker, I'm pretty pro-second amendment.

But... Gun ownership really does need real strict regulation.  ID checks, background checks, drug tests, waiting period. Discount locks, discount safes, don't give anyone the chance to say, "I can't secure it".  Hey, throw in training - mandatory firearm safety course with *every* gun purchase.

Related CSB - I'm not in construction, but I've worked "in" construction.  *Every* job site I've been on has a safety course provided by the contractor.  *Every* site has their own rules that I have to adhere to.  I've taken the OSHA 10 course twice and have to keep my SWAC card updated in case I ever work in NYC/NJ.  It's a pain in the ass but it makes sense, it keeps me safe and it keeps those around me safe.

How does the saying go? If you've got nothing to hide, you've got nothing to worry about.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: America has a gun problem because they have been convinced that more guns is the solution to the problems more guns are creating.

America is a dangerous place because of how many criminals can easily access guns, people become scared and those fearful people have been convinced that the answer is more guns, which of course inevitably causes their safety to be worse so they desire more guns and so on.

It's a vicious cycle.


Not really.
People want guns because they think a minority is coming for their flat screen and daughters.
Yes. This is victim blaming.
But.  No is willing to discuss big picture we don't actually have a crime problem.  We don't.  But. Ymmv.  I'm Hispanic and almost 50. I've been a victim a crime less than ten times in my life time. And most was more about proximity.  And a gun would not have helped and might have been used against me. But. People want guns for those few times it would have been helpful.  It's actually silly.  But. No one will call people out on their racism/fear mongering/inability to correctly judge risk.
TLDR
Engage in risky decisions and you too might be a victim of a crime. And. Because of this unlikely fact. We should all own 5 guns. Apparently.
🤷‍♂🤮🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: vegasj: Anyone want to go to the link in the link's article, then to that link for the actual info?

Or is that too hard....

From 2019 to 2020, the relative increase in the rate of firearm-related deaths of all types (suicide, homicide, unintentional, and undetermined)

So, take out those 3 and report back

Why? We know that access to guns increases suicides and gun-related accidents are likely related to having guns.


Why don't we Have suicide booths yet?
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But. My. Freeduhn.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well regulated
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sleze: misanthropicsob: sleze: I am guessing that cars kill more kids than cancer as well because kids usually don't die of "natural" causes (as those genes would have been selected out thousands of years ago).

Cars and guns have been the two leading causes of death in people aged 1-19 for 25 years.

Fark user image image 425x354

The real news is that gun death surpassed car death for the first time in 2020. (Graph found here in a link from the NBC News article that The Daily Beast links to).

Then subby should have led with that.


Subby just had a funny headline. Don't blame them.

Blame NBC News and The Daily Beast for leading with something so mentally brain dead when there's a far more sensational and newsworthy headline they could have published.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Xai: America has a gun problem because they have been convinced that more guns is the solution to the problems more guns are creating.

America is a dangerous place because of how many criminals can easily access guns, people become scared and those fearful people have been convinced that the answer is more guns, which of course inevitably causes their safety to be worse so they desire more guns and so on.

It's a vicious cycle.

Not really.
People want guns because they think a minority is coming for their flat screen and daughters.
Yes. This is victim blaming.
But.  No is willing to discuss big picture we don't actually have a crime problem.  We don't.  But. Ymmv.  I'm Hispanic and almost 50. I've been a victim a crime less than ten times in my life time. And most was more about proximity.  And a gun would not have helped and might have been used against me. But. People want guns for those few times it would have been helpful.  It's actually silly.  But. No one will call people out on their racism/fear mongering/inability to correctly judge risk.
TLDR
Engage in risky decisions and you too might be a victim of a crime. And. Because of this unlikely fact. We should all own 5 guns. Apparently.
🤷‍♂🤮🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸🍸


I want a gun because I know a middle aged or older white guy is going to call me a pedophile and follow me into the bathroom to try to murder me.

If I had a nickel for every time this happened, I'd have ten cents. Which is odd it's happened more than once.
 
vegasj
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic:

Okay, now let's start throwing the parents of those three in jail for irresponsible gun storage and supervision.


Don't think it's bad enough if they've lost a child?   But I do agree, parents SHOULD be responsible for what they have in the home.


jerryskid:  Which three didn't involve firearms?

Can't lump all deaths by an object into 1 category when pushing for more gun laws.  If someone wants to suicide, they will find a way.

odinsposse:  Why? We know that access to guns increases suicides and gun-related accidents are likely related to having guns.


Agreed on access issues, but if you even take out firearms, people will just slit wrists or hang themselves.    Firearms are an object.  Should we talk mental health instead or just attack the object?

Going to look at banning razor blades too?

Shakin_Haitian: So you want to exclude firearm deaths from firearm deaths? Is that what posting white supremacist memes taught you?



When the conversation jumps right into OMG! Lets ban them!   Yes, separate the how.  Back years ago when Shannon Twats pushed for gun bans they pushed the 33k deaths number.  When all were looked at actual homicide deaths by firearm was around 3-5k.

On you white supremist comment, go fk yourself. Great comeback!  So original.  Names without proof...  must be one of them commies in our great free country here
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: But we simply can't do anything about it because.


We can loosen restrictions on carcinogens, gotta get those numbers up!
 
nakmuay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids? What about the "adults" of the extreme right and left who break into fits when presented any-farking-thing that even remotely challenges their point of view?
Honestly, I think western society as a whole is as good as farked. There is no fixing this, we can only buckle up and take a wild ride down the rabbit whole, up the rabbits ass, then hopefully out the other end

Putin launching the nukes actually might be the most merciful bit of expedience - people get over their bs real fast when they are busy fighting to survive and find unity with others who they formerly opposed damned fast
 
replacementcool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
have the gun fetishists been in to claim that "deaths by suicide don't count" even though, y'know, a person is dead and a gun was the cause?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vegasj: Agreed on access issues, but if you even take out firearms, people will just slit wrists or hang themselves.    Firearms are an object.  Should we talk mental health instead or just attack the object?


Wrong. People are often only briefly suicidal and having access to an easy suicide method like a gun increases the likelihood that they kill themselves. The linked study explains that further.
 
