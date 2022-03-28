 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 58 of WW3: Russia says its goal is to control southern Ukraine, Scholz wimps out, more mass graves are identified, Japan ratchets up the rhetoric over the Kurils, and this Bud is not for Russia. It's your Friday Ukraine War thread   (cnn.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like conscription offices in Russia are a hot item this week.

Do we have a status on Zelensky?
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
'' 48 minutes ago  
Preview of May 9 parade in Moscow:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
'' 46 minutes ago  
ZELENSKYY IS STILL ALIVE!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Russia has revealed that the goal of its invasion of Ukraine is to take "full control" over southern Ukraine as well as the eastern Donbas region.
The announcement by a top military official marks the first time Russia admitted it was fighting to establish a land corridor through Ukrainian territory connecting Russia to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014.
"Since the beginning of the second phase of the special operation, which began literally two days ago, one of the tasks of the Russian army is to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine. This will provide a land corridor to Crimea," Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, the acting commander of Russia's Central Military District, said according to TASS, a Russian state news agency.
Minnekaev, speaking at the annual general meeting of the Union of Defense Industry Enterprises of the Sverdlovsk region, was quoted by TASS as saying the aim was to create a land corridor between Ukraine's eastern Donbas region and Crimea.
He added that control over Ukraine's south would give Russian forces access to Transnistria, a separatist statelet in Moldova, where a contingent of Russian forces has been stationed since the early 1990s.
Russian forces at present have only partial control of southern Ukraine, with the Ukrainian government still in control of the key cities of Mykolaiv and Odesa and some Ukrainian forces holding out in a steel plant in the encircled port of Mariupol.
Russia in recent weeks withdrew its forces in northern Ukraine after a failure to take Kyiv, with Russian military officials claiming that their strategic goals had shifted to taking all of the eastern Donbas region.
Asked by reporters Friday to elaborate on what territories were meant by southern Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov declined to comment and referred questions to the Ministry of Defense.
Ukrainian authorities have warned in recent days that Russian forces occupying the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson were planning to stage a sham referendum declaring a so-called "Kherson People's Republic" in the coming days, mirroring the Russian-backed creation of separatist republics in Donbas in 2014 that set the stage for Russia's invasion on February 24.


Two of India's biggest businesses are moving away from Russia, even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi refrains fromtaking a tough stance against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
Tata Steel, one of the largest steelmakers in India, said on Wednesday that it has "taken a conscious decision to stop doing business with Russia."
The company, which is also one of the biggest steel producers in Europe, said it has a plan in place to ensure minimal disruption to its business.
Tata Steel is part of Tata Group, one of India's biggest multinational conglomerate.
Its announcement comes just days after Infosys, one of India's largest tech companies, said that it has started moving its operations out of Russia.

Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk region military administration, said Friday that Russian shelling disrupted an attempt to evacuate civilians from the heavily contested eastern Ukrainian town of Rubizhne, stopping a bus from reaching the town.
"We will try to get to the southern part of Rubizhne by car, because people are waiting to be evacuated," Haidai said.

"We will also bring food there. Unfortunately, the evacuation bus did not get there due to the heavy artillery fire. The Russians do not allow us to save the civilians, they are blocking people in cities that are constantly under fire. "
Rubizhne has seen heavy fighting amid a Russian offensive in Ukraine's Donbas region.

On Wednesday, Haidai told CNN that 80% of Luhansk's territory is under Russian control. In the last few weeks, Russian forces have made a greater effort to direct their invasion toward taking parts of eastern and southern Ukraine.

Galina Nikolaevna is weeping in the wreckage of her home in the village of Kamyshevakha in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Two days ago, a couple of Russian shells landed on the house and the garage, making it uninhabitable.
But Nikolaevna and her husband are refusing to leave.
Like so many people here, they have nowhere to go and no means to support themselves, Nikolaevna said. She has been told that it costs $300 just to get to Bakhmut, the nearest town under full Ukrainian control.
We don't even have [a] liter of gasoline. And our property," Nikolaevna told CNN, breaking down and sobbing before pushing on: "We worked all our lives for this."
This village, on the outskirts of Popasna in Luhansk, has been hit hard by artillery over the past days. People here are now completely cut off from basic services. Large buckets and troughs are laid out in front of the damaged building to collect the rainwater.

London's Metropolitan Police has received around 50 referrals of alleged war crimes in Ukraine, the force said Friday.
The Met Police is collating evidence to assist the International Criminal Court (ICC) with its ongoing investigation into the war in Ukraine.
Its War Crimes Team has appealed to anyone in the UK with knowledge of war crimes committed in Ukraine to come forward. It is looking at incidents that happened at any time from 21 November 2013 onwards, the Met's statement said.
"Since the start of the recent military activity in February, our officers have been proactively engaging with Ukrainian communities in the UK," Detective Chief Superintendent Dominic Murphy, head of operations for the Met's Counter Terrorism Command, said in the statement.
We've had around 50 referrals into us and we expect that number to grow over the coming weeks as more and more people who fled from Ukraine arrive here in the UK."
"We want to make sure those people know we're here and that we're ready to receive any evidence of war crimes from them, as well as provide them with the support and help that they might need in relation to that."
"I'd also ask any households across the country who have volunteered to host Ukrainian people that should you come into contact with anyone who might have been witness to, or victim of possible war crimes, then you encourage them to contact us," he said, adding:
Please let them know we are here and that we can help them."


Anheuser-Busch InBev said on Friday it would sell its stake in Russian joint-venture AB InBev Efes which will result in a $1.1 billion impairment charge in its first quarter results.
The announcement by the world's largest brewer, based in Belgium, comes after similar moves from its rivals Carlsberg and Heineken.
In March, AB InBev (BUD) suspended sales of its Budweiser brand in Russia and forfeited financial benefit from its Russian joint venture, following the lead of other major brewers in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow dubs a "special operation."
"AB InBev today announced that it will sell its non-controlling interest in the AB InBev Efes joint venture and is in active discussions with its partner, Turkish brewer Anadolu Efes, to acquire this interest," AB InBev said in a statement.

As relations between Russia and Japan deteriorate over the war in Ukraine, Japan has, for the first time in almost 20 years, described four disputed islands as "illegally occupied" by Russia.
Relations between Russia and Japan have soured since the invasion of Ukraine was launched back in February, and this appears to be the first time Japan has invoked such language in almost two decades.
Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also referred to the islands, which Russia calls the Southern Kurils, as "Northern Territories" in its annual diplomatic report released Friday.
According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Japan has not referred to the islands as being "illegally occupied" since 2003.

The report states that Japan sees the islands as "Japanese territories over which Japan holds sovereign rights, but are currently illegally occupied by Russia."
Located off the coast of the Japanese island of Hokkaido, the disputed territories were captured by Soviet forces following Japan's surrender to Allied Forces in 1945.

The disagreement over who has rightful ownership of these islands has resulted in one of the world's longest-running unresolved territorial disputes, causing friction between Japan and Russia for decades.

NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third world war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Germany's Der Spiegel, when he was asked to comment on why Germany has not delivered heavy weapons to Ukraine.
''There is no rule book for this situation that states at what point we are considered a party to the war in Ukraine,'' Scholz said in the interview, which was published Friday, when asked why he thought delivering tanks to Ukraine could lead to nuclear war.
"That's why it is all the more important that we consider each step very carefully and coordinate closely with one another," Scholz said, adding that avoiding "an escalation towards NATO is a top priority for me."
"There must be no nuclear war,'' Scholz said.
"That's why I don't focus on polls or let myself be irritated by shrill calls. The consequences of an error would be dramatic," he added.
Scholz is facing growing criticism from within Germany and abroad for his government's alleged reluctance to deliver heavy weapons, such as tanks and howitzers, to Ukraine as Russia's invasion has entered a new and potentially decisive phase.
In the interview, Scholz warned he does not ''think it is justified for Germany and NATO to become warring parties in Ukraine.''
Scholz also said he does not believe an embargo on Russian gas would end the war in Ukraine.

"I absolutely do not see how a gas embargo would end the war. If [Russian President Vladimir] Putin were open to economic arguments, he would never have begun this crazy war," he said.
"Secondly, you act as if this was about money. But it's about avoiding a dramatic economic crisis and the loss of millions of jobs and factories that would never again open their doors," he said.
The German chancellor and his government have also come under fire for not weaning off Russian energy immediately. Scholz said in early April that his country is doing all it can to achieve this goal "very soon."

Scholz said the most important goal in the current situation is a ceasefire and that Russian troops must withdraw. ''There must be a peace agreement that enables Ukraine to defend itself in future,'' he said.


Germany will provide a further 37 million euros ($40.12 million) aid to Ukraine for reconstruction, the country's Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development said Friday.
The announcement came as the country's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said that an early end to the war is unlikely.
There cannot be a ceasefire at any price," Baerbock said at a joint press conference in Vilnius with her Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis.
Baerbock went on to say that a "dictatorial peace" with the Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be accepted.
Stephanie von Ehrlich, a spokeswoman of the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development told CNN the 37 million euros would go towards different initiatives:
Some 22.5 million euros into the reconstruction of the power grid
14.4 million euros into rebuilding houses for displaced Ukrainian
2 million euros into medical equipment
"My ministry has reallocated funds for this via an emergency program," German Development Minister Svenja Schulze said in a written statement obtained by CNN.
Schulze said the reconstruction of Ukraine will require the solidarity of the international community. "The World Bank was once founded to rebuild Europe after World War II. In the future, it can play an important role in helping Ukraine rebuild," she added.

VHTS Commentary:Maybe Baerbock should be Chancellor....


The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, said he "strongly urged" for immediate humanitarian access and safe passage from Mariupol and other besieged cities in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.
Michel "firmly reiterated the EU's position: support for Ukraine and her sovereignty, condemnation and sanctions for Russia's aggression," he said Friday in a tweet on his verified account.

The Mayor of the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has told CNN that "one clear day of cease fire" is needed to evacuate civilians sheltering in the Azovstal iron and steel plant.
Hundreds of soldiers and civilians are believed to be hunkered down in the huge industrial complex that has become the final bastion of Ukrainian defenders in the city.
On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the "liberation" of Mariupol by Russian forces, but ordered troops to blockade the steel plant rather than storm it.
Ukrainian officials have denied that the city has fallen to Russia.
"The day before yesterday, we planned to open up an evacuation route that these people [inside the plant] could join," Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko told CNN New Day on Friday.
"However, the Russian forces continued bombarding the plant and shelling the plant and we weren't able to get the people out of there."
Yuriy Ryzhenkov, the CEO of Metinvest Holding which owns the Azovstal plant, recently told CNN that the situation inside is "close to catastrophe" as food and water supplies dwindle.
Boichenko added that around 20,000 civilians are estimated to have been killed in Mariupol, which has been leveled by Russian attacks during the course of the war.
CNN cannot independently verify the death toll following weeks of heavy bombardment of Mariupol. Evidence has emerged of mass gravesoutside the city following the publication of satellite images collected and analyzed by Maxar Technologies.
Journalists in the city have also documented the hasty burial of civilians there, and images have surfaced on social media showing bodies apparently left for collection in the city.
Boichenko said that 90% of the city's buildings were destroyed as of March 21.
"It is very painful for me to see this, very painful and sad," Boichenko said.
For eight year, we were trying to develop Mariupol as a showcase for Ukrainian Donbas, for a restored Donbas since the 2014 attempts [by Russia] to take it.
"And it was blossoming. It was turning into a modern city. We were developing it as a modern, state-of-the-art city to fulfil people's dreams as we imagined ... I feel as if my heart has been torn out," he said.

Forensic investigators are examining 1,084 bodies of civilians found in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces, according to the police.
Andrii Nebytov, the head of police for Kyiv region, said the bodies had been examined by forensic investigators following the recapture of the region by Ukrainian forces.
"Currently, the number of dead bodies is 1,084, they were examined by investigators and taken to forensic facilities," Nebytov said, adding:
These are civilians who had nothing to do with territorial defense or other military formations. The vast majority -- between 50 percent and 75 percent -- are people killed by small arms -- either a machine gun or a sniper rifle, depending on the location."
Nebytov said that more than 300 bodies have not yet been identified, adding: "I'd like to appeal to the citizens: inform us about your acquaintances and relatives who have disappeared and are not in touch. Do not wait."
Investigators in the Kyiv region and other parts of Ukraine wrested from Russian control said they have found widespread evidence of the killing of civilians by Russian forces.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 46 minutes ago  
The assumed goal was always Eastern states and a southern land route to Crimea... Putin got greedy and tried for the whole country.

He will still, most likely get those areas he wants... but I do not see the sanctions coming off any time soon.

He has lost Europe as a source of revenue for his oil/gas products and most likely nuked his economy for as long as he reigns.

So, enjoy those territories you'll "win". Your successor will be handing them back as soon as you are dead to try to get their economy back.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 43 minutes ago  
morning all.

Actually managed to catch this thread when it's in the commented section and I don't have to scroll through 100+ comments first. I can actually keep up with this now! woo! friday!

I'm still thinking if Putin does want to go ahead with a nuke for "demonstration purposes" it'll be on the steel plant in Mariupol and it won't be a large one. Tactical nuke would work (assuming the bombardiers know how to account for wind direction/speed so the bomb lands on the target and not the troops besieging it)
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
'' 43 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Sounds like conscription offices in Russia are a hot item this week.

Do we have a status on Zelensky?


No idea, but Zelenskyy is ALIVE.
 
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
'' 42 minutes ago  
If Scholz backpedaled any harder, he'd be sued by WB for ripping off the time reversal ending of the first Superman film.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 42 minutes ago  
In March, AB InBev (BUD) suspended sales of its Budweiser brand in Russia and forfeited financial benefit from its Russian joint venture, following the lead of other major brewers in reaction to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow dubs a "special operation."

Isn't this giving comfort to the enemy?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
'' 41 minutes ago  

somedude210: morning all.

Actually managed to catch this thread when it's in the commented section and I don't have to scroll through 100+ comments first. I can actually keep up with this now! woo! friday!

I'm still thinking if Putin does want to go ahead with a nuke for "demonstration purposes" it'll be on the steel plant in Mariupol and it won't be a large one. Tactical nuke would work (assuming the bombardiers know how to account for wind direction/speed so the bomb lands on the target and not the troops besieging it)


In other words, the nuke will land on Istanbul?
 
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
'' 41 minutes ago  

somedude210: morning all.

Actually managed to catch this thread when it's in the commented section and I don't have to scroll through 100+ comments first. I can actually keep up with this now! woo! friday!

I'm still thinking if Putin does want to go ahead with a nuke for "demonstration purposes" it'll be on the steel plant in Mariupol and it won't be a large one. Tactical nuke would work (assuming the bombardiers know how to account for wind direction/speed so the bomb lands on the target and not the troops besieging it)


There is a LOT of assumption of competence in that scenario.  Their people on the ground can't even blow up a chemical tank without gassing themselves.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 41 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: The assumed goal was always Eastern states and a southern land route to Crimea... Putin got greedy and tried for the whole country.

He will still, most likely get those areas he wants... but I do not see the sanctions coming off any time soon.

He has lost Europe as a source of revenue for his oil/gas products and most likely nuked his economy for as long as he reigns.

So, enjoy those territories you'll "win". Your successor will be handing them back as soon as you are dead to try to get their economy back.


if they're really hemorraging troops, it's likely that they don't even have the manpower to hold those areas for long. Ukrainians have the will and weapons to cut them off at Crimea and push into the Dontesk/Luhansk. Assuming they take out that bridge the Russians have been using for resupply.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 40 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: In other words, the nuke will land on Istanbul?


Not Constantinople!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
'' 40 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: The announcement by a top military official marks the first time Russia admitted it was fighting to establish a land corridor through Ukrainian territory connecting Russia to Crimea, the peninsula it annexed in 2014.


Sounds like Ukraine's goal should be liberating Crimea.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 40 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: NATO must avoid a direct military confrontation with Russia that could lead to a third world war, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Germany's Der Spiegel, when he was asked to comment on why Germany has not delivered heavy weapons to Ukraine.


So there's the problem. He's a farking coward. If you give into the bully once, they only bully harder.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 39 minutes ago  

somedude210: BizarreMan: In other words, the nuke will land on Istanbul?

Not Constantinople!


So Constantinople is going to get the works?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 39 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: There is a LOT of assumption of competence in that scenario. Their people on the ground can't even blow up a chemical tank without gassing themselves.


I dunno, they have been getting a lot of practice in with dumb bombs lately. Maybe there are some survivors that can show them how to drop a tactical nuke?
 
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
'' 37 minutes ago  

somedude210: BizarreMan: In other words, the nuke will land on Istanbul?

Not Constantinople!


Might get them to knock off their bullshiat in Iraq, so it's not all bad?
 
BadCosmonaut
'' 36 minutes ago  
I am truly impressed with how UA firemen and ambulance workers are doing.

When you decide to become fireman, you expect a house fire or maybe an apartment fire. You really don't expect fires from bombings.  And firemen and ambulance workers are doing everything they can in terrible conditions.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 36 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: somedude210: BizarreMan: In other words, the nuke will land on Istanbul?

Not Constantinople!

So Constantinople is going to get the works?


It's nobody's business but the Turks

/and NATO. Definitely NATO
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 35 minutes ago  
Don't know how good their sources are, but Politico is claiming the Phoenix Ghost is a Switchblade-like drone, with 6 HOURS of endurance.

/That could be a game changer if supplied in sufficient numbers.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
'' 35 minutes ago  
UN documents 5,264 verified civilian casualties in Ukraine since Feb. 24. 2,345 people have been killed and 2,919 injured. "Over these 8 weeks, international humanitarian law has been seemingly tossed aside," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said.

Australia sanctions additional 147 Russian individuals, including daughters of Putin, Lavrov. Australia has imposed sanctions against 144 senators of Russia's Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin's two daughters, and Foreign Minister's Sergey Lavrov's daughter.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Plane crashes near Zaporizhzhia. Zaporizhzhia oblast administration reported that an AN-26 plane crashed in the Vilnia district in the morning of April 22. It was performing "a technical flight," the administration said. There are casualties; their number is yet unknown.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Nearly three quarters of government-controlled Donetsk Oblast population displaced. Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said the region's population, previously at around 1.6 million, has been reduced to 430,000 since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion on Feb. 24.  In Kramatorsk, the largest city in the region after Mariupol, only 40,000 remain of a population of 200,000, Kyrylenko said.

World Bank estimates infrastructure damage to Ukraine at $60 billion.  The estimate only accounts for the damage so far, and will rise further as the war continues, said World Bank President David Malpass. While addressing the World Bank conference on Ukraine's financial assistance needs, President Volodymyr Zelensky estimated that Ukraine will need $7 billion per month to make up for economic losses

Israel to supply protective equipment for Ukrainian rescuers. Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the delivery of bulletproof vests and helmets on April 20, according to Reuters, marking a shift in Israel's position to providing equipment to Ukraine.

CNN: Russia replenishes forces on the front line. According to a senior U.S. defense official quoted by CNN, Russia continues to bolster its forces in eastern Ukraine, bringing the total number of its battalion tactical groups to 85. Most of them are deployed to the Donbas.

Washington Post: Pentagon says Ukraine has more tanks on the ground than Russia. Ukrainian forces have more tanks in Ukraine than Russians, "and they certainly have the purview to use them," said an undisclosed senior U.S. defense official quoted by the Washington Post.

Mariupol City Council: Up to 9,000 Mariupol residents could be buried in Manhush. According to the council, satellite images of a mass grave in Manhush, a town 20 km west of the besieged port city, published by Maxar suggest that 3,000-9,000 people could be buried there.

Russian lawmaker proposes to force Ukrainian POWs to donate blood to injured Russian soldiers. Sergey Leonov proposed the move while speaking with reporters on April 21.

U.S. President Joe Biden and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Washington D.C. on April 21. Biden wrote that the meeting was "to convey our continued commitment to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal war of aggression."


Satellite imagery shows 985-foot-long mass grave in village near Mariupol. A trench that appears to be a place of mass burial was dug out between March 23 and March 29, according to satellite imagery found by RFE/RL.
 
Oneiros [TotalFark]
'' 35 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

In the day 44 thread (2 weeks ago?!) it was suggested that we try to pin a list of places that people can donate somewhere.  So if you feel like you need to do something more than obsess over this in Internet discussions and can give some money (and more links below if you don't), here are some charities that Farkers have mentioned / donated to:

A Kyiv bakery distributing Easter breads to soldiers, police, hospitals, and elderly:
https://eng.goodbread.com.ua/

The Ukrainian Army:
https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

World Central Kitchen:
https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross / Red Crescent:
https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

UN Human Rights Council:
https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:
https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians: https://www.unicef.ca/en

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):
https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee: https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:
https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Kyiv School of Economics' humanitarian aid effort:
https://kse.ua/support/donation/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:
https://www.cufoundation.ca

Some newer organizations focused on Ukraine efforts:
Myria Aid: https://www.mriyaaid.org
Come Back Alive: https://www.comebackalive.in.ua


You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in the Ukraine.

If you want to plant sunflowers in support, some seed purveyors are donating part of their proceeds: https://sunflowersforukraine.ca

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):
https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):
https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Ukrainian Global University needs volunteers to talk educational institutions into helping displaced students:
https://uglobal.university/

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort: https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/

Other things to buy with proceeds going to Ukraine:

comic books: https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine

/still hoping to find a US importer for stuffed cartoony tractors made in Ukraine
 
Juc
'' 35 minutes ago  
The goal of the invasion is full control of the regions they invaded 8 years ago?
Those goalposts are moving so often they probably have wheels and a trailer hitch at this point.
 
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
'' 33 minutes ago  

somedude210: The Green Intern: There is a LOT of assumption of competence in that scenario. Their people on the ground can't even blow up a chemical tank without gassing themselves.

I dunno, they have been getting a lot of practice in with dumb bombs lately. Maybe there are some survivors that can show them how to drop a tactical nuke?


The other thing I can't fathom with that scenario being that I can't believe Russia would wait this long to drop even a baby nuke.  Unless Putin's SO up his own ass that he thinks doing it as May 9 fireworks would be hailed as some grand PR coup?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
'' 33 minutes ago  
The Russians can take it, but they can't hold it.
They "took" the suburbs of Kyiv, but couldn't hold them.
They "took" Afghanistan, but after 10 years and 15,000 Russians dead they couldn't hold it.
And that fiasco helped bring about the end of the Soviet Union.
Already more than 20,000 Russians dead in Ukraine after less than 2 months.
10,000 dead Russians a month and now even heavier weapons are coming in for Ukraine to use?
Even if those figures hold at 10,000 dead a month, that's 120,000 Russian dead in a year.
 
GrymRpr
'' 33 minutes ago  
Peek A Boo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
'' 32 minutes ago  

Juc: The goal of the invasion is full control of the regions they invaded 8 years ago?
Those goalposts are moving so often they probably have wheels and a trailer hitch at this point.


That will make it easier for the Ukrainian farmers to tow them away.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
'' 32 minutes ago  
Effectively Russia has lost; it's going to take awhile for them to realize this. I can't fault Scholz' reasoning either, although he may be a Putin stooge as well.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
'' 32 minutes ago  

Juc: The goal of the invasion is full control of the regions they invaded 8 years ago?
Those goalposts are moving so often they probably have wheels and a trailer hitch at this point.


Something something in Russia goal posts move you.

/got nothing
//Slava Ukraini
///guess that's something after all
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 31 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Don't know how good their sources are, but Politico is claiming the Phoenix Ghost is a Switchblade-like drone, with 6 HOURS of endurance.

/That could be a game changer if supplied in sufficient numbers.


Source:
https://www.politico.com/news/2022/04/21/mystery-drone-air-force-new-weapon-ukraine-00026970
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
'' 30 minutes ago  
Sorry everything is delayed. Had to feed kitties.

Bodies of 1084 dead found in #Kyiv region This was announced by the head of the regional police Andrey Nebytov. According to him, in about 75 percent of cases, the cause of death is gunshot wounds. 300 dead have not yet been identified.

Meanwhile, #Russian pro-government sociologists report that Putin's approval rating rose by 4% in one week to 81%.

#Australia announces new sanctions against #Russia. This time, they will include 144 members of the #Russian Federation Council and #Putin's daughters - Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova, as well as Foreign Minister Sergei #Lavrov's daughter Yekaterina Vinokurova.

The platform #OnlyFans, on which users post erotic content for a paid subscription, suspended #Russian accounts.

Pro-Kremlin resource Readovka reported about the death of 13,414 #Russian soldiers while around 7,000 are being missed. These numbers were announced at a closed briefing of #Russia's Ministry of Defence. The post by Readovka has already been deleted. Readovka which published a post about the losses of the #Russian army in the war with #Ukraine, declared that its account had been hacked by #Ukrainians.

#British Ministry of Defence reports that #Putin's decision to blockade the #Azovstal steel plant likely indicates a desire to contain #Ukrainian resistance in #Mariupol. A full ground assault on the plant would likely incur significant #Russian losses.

#French citizens poll ahead of the second round of elections. Emmanuel #Macron is still ahead of #LePen by a wide margin. The second round of the French presidential election will be held this Sunday, April 24.

#Finland will submit an application for #NATO membership in the coming weeks, said Erkki Tuomioja, deputy chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Finnish parliament.

Ukrainian advisors are learning American howitzer artillery quickly and are very happy with the system: Pentagon A senior U.S. defense official said yesterday that 50 Ukrainian military advisors had begun training on howitzers at a remote location.
 
Zenith
'' 30 minutes ago  

notmyjab: Preview of May 9 parade in Moscow:

[Fark user image 378x256]


with the kids crying as they're sent off to the front.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
'' 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
.
 
BadCosmonaut
'' 30 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Don't know how good their sources are, but Politico is claiming the Phoenix Ghost is a Switchblade-like drone, with 6 HOURS of endurance.

/That could be a game changer if supplied in sufficient numbers.


Could the ghost help Neptune find some ships?
 
Jesterling
'' 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erek the Red
'' 29 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: If Scholz backpedaled any harder, he'd be sued by WB for ripping off the time reversal ending of the first Superman film.


Scholz is Social Democratic Party, which has recently been in hot water for party members ties to Russian companies.  To the point it is threatening the current SDP, Green and FDP coalition (all three are much more liberal than the more centrist Christian Democrats, who I personally believe the other parties in the previous coalition got tired of their neo-Calvinist stance).

Scholz is trying to placate the Greens and FDP to prevent snap elections, which would probably have some of the more conservative parties make gains in the Bundestag.  Conservative parties that would be more in line with Putin.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
'' 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Per the last point: Good luck getting equipment repaired with no parts for it. Their only tank factory is out of commission and Ukraine now has more tanks than Russia due to them stealing Russians tanks.

Cue the meme:
They steal our tanks.
THEY STEAL OUR TANKS????
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 28 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Peek A Boo
[Fark user image 850x507]


Traffic report for the commute at the bridge?
 
SomeAmerican
'' 27 minutes ago  
Russia is making the same set of mistakes as before.

Piecemeal units cobbled together from different sources.

Stretching themselves thin by setting far broader goals than they can accomplish.

Attacking before they are ready due to overconfident & clueless leadership.

Pushing masses of demoralized soldiers forward into artillery fire.

Turning units into sitting ducks due to poor communications and logistics.

Moving armor along hostile roads without infantry screens.

Flying planes into areas with heavy, active anti-air defenses.

Insisting whatever happens is "victory".
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
'' 26 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Peek A Boo
[Fark user image 850x507]


Heh... SOON:

🎵 Crimean bridge is falling down, falling down, Crimean bridge is falling down. Boom boom, splash-splash. 🎶
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
'' 26 minutes ago  

GrymRpr: Peek A Boo
[Fark user image 850x507]


Yeah, (slightly bigger image from earlier)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thats the first time I've seen a non-drone that close.

Do they have fighter escorts?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 26 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Don't know how good their sources are, but Politico is claiming the Phoenix Ghost is a Switchblade-like drone, with 6 HOURS of endurance.


Aren't you supposed to call your doctor if you stay up more than four hours?
 
The Green Intern [TotalFark]
'' 25 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: The Green Intern: If Scholz backpedaled any harder, he'd be sued by WB for ripping off the time reversal ending of the first Superman film.

Scholz is Social Democratic Party, which has recently been in hot water for party members ties to Russian companies.  To the point it is threatening the current SDP, Green and FDP coalition (all three are much more liberal than the more centrist Christian Democrats, who I personally believe the other parties in the previous coalition got tired of their neo-Calvinist stance).

Scholz is trying to placate the Greens and FDP to prevent snap elections, which would probably have some of the more conservative parties make gains in the Bundestag.  Conservative parties that would be more in line with Putin.


But.. and I grant this is an overly-simplistic idea, but I've been up all night with no sleep... wouldn't sending gear to put boots to Putin and help Ukraine somewhat mitigate the stain of his party having ties to Putin?  Otherwise it just looks even more like he's someone's puppet.
 
BadCosmonaut
'' 23 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Pro-Kremlin resource Readovka reported about the death of 13,414 #Russian soldiers while around 7,000 are being missed. These numbers were announced at a closed briefing of #Russia's Ministry of Defence. The post by Readovka has already been deleted. Readovka which published a post about the losses of the #Russian army in the war with #Ukraine, declared that its account had been hacked by #Ukrainians.


Very specific number.  It seems real.  I wonder if it includes sailors of the Moskva.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
'' 23 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Pro-Kremlin resource Readovka reported about the death of 13,414 #Russian soldiers while around 7,000 are being missed. These numbers were announced at a closed briefing of #Russia's Ministry of Defence.


So that equals 20,414 probable dead.
Ukraine says 21,200 Russian dead.
So much for Ukraine "wildly inflating" numbers as some Russian trolls say.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
'' 23 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Erek the Red: The Green Intern: If Scholz backpedaled any harder, he'd be sued by WB for ripping off the time reversal ending of the first Superman film.

Scholz is Social Democratic Party, which has recently been in hot water for party members ties to Russian companies.  To the point it is threatening the current SDP, Green and FDP coalition (all three are much more liberal than the more centrist Christian Democrats, who I personally believe the other parties in the previous coalition got tired of their neo-Calvinist stance).

Scholz is trying to placate the Greens and FDP to prevent snap elections, which would probably have some of the more conservative parties make gains in the Bundestag.  Conservative parties that would be more in line with Putin.

But.. and I grant this is an overly-simplistic idea, but I've been up all night with no sleep... wouldn't sending gear to put boots to Putin and help Ukraine somewhat mitigate the stain of his party having ties to Putin?  Otherwise it just looks even more like he's someone's puppet.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut
'' 21 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: GrymRpr: Peek A Boo
[Fark user image 850x507]

Yeah, (slightly bigger image from earlier)

[Fark user image image 850x655]

Thats the first time I've seen a non-drone that close.

Do they have fighter escorts?


What does that British plane do?  Just watching?
 
SomeAmerican
'' 21 minutes ago  

Walker: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Pro-Kremlin resource Readovka reported about the death of 13,414 #Russian soldiers while around 7,000 are being missed. These numbers were announced at a closed briefing of #Russia's Ministry of Defence.

So that equals 20,414 probable dead.
Ukraine says 21,200 Russian dead.
So much for Ukraine "wildly inflating" numbers as some Russian trolls say.


Yeah, Ukraine's #s have consistently held up.

They must have made a deliberate decision in here somewhere to fight lies with truth.

Nobody is this accurate and transparent without conscious effort to be.
 
Sexy Jesus
'' 20 minutes ago  
Scholz is a tool.  I keep wondering if Mad Vlad would have pulled this shiat with Merkel still leading.  And I keep thinking, No.
 
