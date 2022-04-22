 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for April 22 is simulacrum, as in, When I found Simpson's bar out of Bacardi, I exclaimed 'simulacrum'
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simulacrum is also one of my favorite necromancer spells. So many uses, so little time.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline Fail.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Headline Fail.


Are any of the word-of-the-day headlines ever wins?
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Mars Volta - Wax Simulacra
Youtube C5jcgJ3RNpo
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Orphx - Simulacrum
Youtube K_JI9I9vGoU
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hUbbfodln-g
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Robo Beat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: aleister_greynight: Headline Fail.

Are any of the word-of-the-day headlines ever wins?


I hope the dictionary people are paying Drew megabuxxx for the link placements, because these headlines have been pure trash since day 1.  They stink worse than the mystery juice leaking from the dumpster behind a fishmonger's in July.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: TofuTheAlmighty: aleister_greynight: Headline Fail.

Are any of the word-of-the-day headlines ever wins?

I hope the dictionary people are paying Drew megabuxxx for the link placements, because these headlines have been pure trash since day 1.  They stink worse than the mystery juice leaking from the dumpster behind a fishmonger's in July.


This is when we find out Drew has been secretly writing them himself and he's terribly insulted by your negative comments.
 
bughunter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You can make mojitos with baby formula?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: Robo Beat: TofuTheAlmighty: aleister_greynight: Headline Fail.

Are any of the word-of-the-day headlines ever wins?

I hope the dictionary people are paying Drew megabuxxx for the link placements, because these headlines have been pure trash since day 1.  They stink worse than the mystery juice leaking from the dumpster behind a fishmonger's in July.

This is when we find out Drew has been secretly writing them himself and he's terribly insulted by your negative comments.


I have it on questionable authority he also only green-lights his own submissions.

mononymous
‘’ 1 minute ago  
