(Twitter)   Here's a Twitter thread with some shaky cellphone videos of the UFO that was spotted over Detroit last night   (twitter.com) divider line
Original Tweet:
 
Ask Elon
 
It's a streetlight
 
Circusdog320: Ask Elon


Seriously, it's not much of a UFO if you know it's Starlink's launch....
 
Social influencer. PFFFFFT.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
It was just a Russian ICBM coming to bring peace to the people of Detroit. But, it was targeted by a Russian so it crashed in the middle of the Atlantic.
 
Those are Tears of Elon
 
no1curr: It's a streetlight


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I know I said starlink was going to fark up looking at the night sky, but that's hilarious.
 
We can only hope those are the running lights of a Vogon constructor ship, and it's just too dark to see the yellow color.
 
faculty.washington.eduView Full Size
 
Early man used to look up at the stars I'm confused, ignorant wonder. MysticKaos is like that.
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A recently launched Starlink constellation, rendered fuzzy by a cellphone's auto-focus.
/extra points awarded for the obligatory "Oh my GAWD"
 
NewportBarGuy: It was just a Russian ICBM coming to bring peace to the people of Detroit. But, it was targeted by a Russian so it crashed in the middle of the Atlantic.


Fallout 5: Detroit will just use Google Street View of current Detroit?
 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jewish space lasers!!!!!!
 
Well considering that everyone was waiting for Miguel Cabrera to hit his 3,000 I figure it is one of those flying billboards advertising something.

I was near the stadium, and heard this gigantic "Boooo" and it turns out they walked him on 2,999.  Aholes!
 
You can't explain that.
 
Obviously swamp gas.
 
Is an unmarked home-made drone flown by an undocumented immigrant a "UFO controlled by aliens"?

The future is weird.
 
Swamp gas
 
Lake effect something or other.
 
And here I was excited that I finally got to see one of these before they spread out and went invisible.
 
tdyak: Is an unmarked home-made drone flown by an undocumented immigrant a "UFO controlled by aliens"?

The future is weird.


Only if it's an illegal alien from LV426.
 
starlink satellites that launched day before yesterday.  Mystery solved.  If you do the slightest bit of research you'll find very terrestrial explanations....
 
NewportBarGuy: It was just a Russian ICBM coming to bring peace to the people of Detroit. But, it was targeted by a Russian so it crashed in the middle of the Atlantic.


If we let Detroiter's over to the Ukraine and fight Russia....whelp, they will take everything up a notch and that is just out our frustration at our sports teams being in the basement.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine: no1curr: It's a streetlight

[Fark user image image 415x467]

[Fark user image image 384x508]


Wouldn't know a streetlight if it crawled up your leg & bit you on the padoingus.
Can I say padoingus on Fark?
P*****gus
 
Badmoodman: Social influencer. PFFFFFT.


[Fark user image 850x674]


643 people disagree with your assessment.

643!
 
crackpancake: starlink satellites that launched day before yesterday.  Mystery solved.  If you do the slightest bit of research you'll find very terrestrial explanations....


https://james.darpinian.com/satellites/
 
With Much better cameras and a time delay:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Over Detroit, you say?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie: NewportBarGuy: It was just a Russian ICBM coming to bring peace to the people of Detroit. But, it was targeted by a Russian so it crashed in the middle of the Atlantic.

Fallout 5: Detroit will just use Google Street View of current Detroit?


Detroit is weird. Some parts are picturesque.
Fark user imageView Full Size

While just a few blocks away it's apocalyptic
Fark user imageView Full Size


Both pictures taken on my walk yesterday about three blocks apart.
And now apparently we have aliens.
 
WilderKWight: Jewish space lasers!!!!!!


פיו פיו פיו !
 
Shirley Ujest: NewportBarGuy: It was just a Russian ICBM coming to bring peace to the people of Detroit. But, it was targeted by a Russian so it crashed in the middle of the Atlantic.

If we let Detroiter's over to the Ukraine and fight Russia....whelp, they will take everything up a notch and that is just out our frustration at our sports teams being in the basement.


The Ukrainians have been through enough already. Let's not introduce a concept like the "Detroit Lions" to them.
 
Oblig

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
