(WUSA9)   Woman seriously injured after "falling" from a reptile-filled 8th floor apartment with her legs tied together. A suspect is in custody, as are the reptiles   (wusa9.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why you shouldn't be around open windows with tied feet. It just begs for some sort of dangerous falls.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw this on the DC news this morning. They found a lot of snakes in there. I'd interrogate the snakes.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the snakes are wealthy snakes = suicide.
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[that'smyfetish.gif]
 
Antimatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toasty.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's unclear if the reptiles are relevant to this case."

Oh sure. I bet they were just standing around looking all innocent and everything. Why do you think they call them reptiles? Did they come up with an alibi? No, they did not. Throw the book at them... Or at least issue.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: "It's unclear if the reptiles are relevant to this case."

Oh sure. I bet they were just standing around looking all innocent and everything. Why do you think they call them reptiles? Did they come up with an alibi? No, they did not. Throw the book at them... Or at least issue.


You never know, she could have some kind of bad hssssssssssstry with the snakes.

/I'll show myself out
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Humane Rescue Alliance was on the scene; Bedlion said reptiles, which include turtles, were found in an apartment and were turned over.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Saw this on the DC news this morning. They found a lot of snakes in there. I'd interrogate the snakes.


So much for professional courtesy.
 
Zipf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Humane Rescue Alliance was on the scene; Bedlion said reptiles, which include turtles, were found in an apartment and were turned over.

Obviously, somebody figured out the half-shelled heros weakness.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Snake pet people? How much drugs and dangerous sex games were involved?
 
Pert
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: The Humane Rescue Alliance was on the scene; Bedlion said reptiles, which include turtles, were found in an apartment and were turned over.

[Fark user image image 425x245]


This is genuinely the funniest and cleverest Fark comment I have seen I years. Bravo.
 
ryant123
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: The Humane Rescue Alliance was on the scene; Bedlion said reptiles, which include turtles, were found in an apartment and were turned over.

[Fark user image 425x245]


Why didn't he help?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well if you tie your legs together your chances of falling drastically increase.
 
turboke
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is Reptile King a new Netflix show or something?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
wanted for questioning
static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Who among us has not wanted to bungee jump into a pit full of snakes?
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Walker: Schmerd1948: "It's unclear if the reptiles are relevant to this case."

Oh sure. I bet they were just standing around looking all innocent and everything. Why do you think they call them reptiles? Did they come up with an alibi? No, they did not. Throw the book at them... Or at least issue.

You never know, she could have some kind of bad hssssssssssstry with the snakes.

/I'll show myself out


It's OK. Lots of people have problems with a reptile dysfunction.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Bedlion said reptiles, which include turtles, were found in an apartment and were turned over.

                🐢
             彡
(╯°□°）╯
 
