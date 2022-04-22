 Skip to content
(Axios) Smart people want mask mandates
EvilEgg
2 hours ago  
If you can't breathe through a mask when sitting quietly, you probably have a disease and need to carry an O2 bottle.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat
1 hour ago  
To paraphrase Adlai Stevenson, "Thanks, but we need a majority."
 
Psychopusher
1 hour ago  
Smart people still wear masks regardless of whether or not there's a mandate.  Ontario got rid of its mandate in late March.  Predictably, there's been a huge spike in numbers and ICU cases, yet our premier Ford, in his infinite wisduhm, and at the reasoning of Ontario's "top doctor" (to be read in the same manner as "TOP MEN!"), said that the hospitals can handle it, knowing full well they aren't anywhere near the front lines and don't have to deal with the doctors and nurses who are still being run ragged over 16 hour shifts caring for people who, in the majority, refuse to wear masks and appear to think that dying of COVID is a great way to stiggit.

Unfortunately, at about a third of Americans still support TFG, and are therefore mind-numbingly stupid, and the numbers of such people aren't a whole lot better here in Canada (Ford is still predicted to win the Ontario provincial election coming up shortly if that tells you anything).  So I guess what I'm trying to say is, we're all boned.
 
chasd00
1 hour ago  
stop gas lighting op
 
mongbiohazard
1 hour ago  
/sigh

So farking what? This is America. It doesn't farking matter at all what most people want. It only matters what just the select few want, who effectively get to veto just about every goddamned thing our country wants/needs because our system is designed to not be well representative.
 
moothemagiccow
1 hour ago  
Still not seeing the difference between "no masks required on planes" and "masks required, except for 20-minute snacktime"
 
bighairyguy
1 hour ago  
Smart people won't fight mandates.  People who think they are smarter than the smart people will fight mandates.
 
zeroman987
1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Smart people still wear masks regardless of whether or not there's a mandate.  Ontario got rid of its mandate in late March.  Predictably, there's been a huge spike in numbers and ICU cases, yet our premier Ford, in his infinite wisduhm, and at the reasoning of Ontario's "top doctor" (to be read in the same manner as "TOP MEN!"), said that the hospitals can handle it, knowing full well they aren't anywhere near the front lines and don't have to deal with the doctors and nurses who are still being run ragged over 16 hour shifts caring for people who, in the majority, refuse to wear masks and appear to think that dying of COVID is a great way to stiggit.

Unfortunately, at about a third of Americans still support TFG, and are therefore mind-numbingly stupid, and the numbers of such people aren't a whole lot better here in Canada (Ford is still predicted to win the Ontario provincial election coming up shortly if that tells you anything).  So I guess what I'm trying to say is, we're all boned.


Why would the monied class treat doctors and nurses any different than a cashier at Burger King?

It is like I explained to classmates that went into corporate law:

They might play golf with you, or have some business lunches, but don't be fooled - despite your six figure salary (pennies to them) you are the help and you will be treated like the help.  You will be worked hard and be tossed out when it is convenient for them.  Don't get comfortable and remember that all capitalists are assholes out for themselves with no loyalty.  You are smart enough to prepare accordingly.
 
wdnick
1 hour ago  
If masks work so well, when do they start?
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  
Smart people don't harass Mike Tyson on a plane.
 
Dafatone
1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Still not seeing the difference between "no masks required on planes" and "masks required, except for 20-minute snacktime"


Viral load matters. Inhaling a little virus is better than inhaling a lot of virus.
 
Barricaded Gunman
1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Still not seeing the difference between "no masks required on planes" and "masks required, except for 20-minute snacktime"


Just how smart do you imagine this makes you come across?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
1 hour ago  

chasd00: stop gas lighting op


Let's eat grandma!
 
EL EM
1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Still not seeing the difference between "no masks required on planes" and "masks required, except for 20-minute snacktime"


My mask has a mouth hole.
 
Incog_Neeto
1 hour ago  
Lets go Darwin!
 
Malenfant
1 hour ago  

chasd00: stop gas lighting op


Who is gaslighting op, who posted a fact that the hoopleheads don't want to face?

The dumbest Americans are pretending covid is over because one entirely unqualified judge put in her position by a crime-President who should hang for his coup attempt ended the mask mandate. It's completely insane.
 
Malenfant
1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Smart people won't fight mandates.  People who think they are smarter than the smart people will fight mandates.


People whose development stopped so early that they act like toddlers with oppositional-defiant disorder fight the mandates. It's a specific kind of stupid that can't follow the lead of smarter people.
 
howdoibegin
1 hour ago  

moothemagiccow: Still not seeing the difference between "no masks required on planes" and "masks required, except for 20-minute snacktime"


okay, here's an experiment - put your hand in the mouth of a bear for 5 seconds, or put your hand in the mouth of a bear for 10 minutes

or eat one bite of a raw chicken breast, then after you (probably) don't get sick, eat the entire chicken breast

or when you're driving your car, take your seatbelt off for 5 minutes of your one hour trip, or take it off for the entire trip

all these examples are crafted to show you that you can reduce risk even in situations where you cannot eliminate it entirely

or if I have to really spell it out  for you, the amount of time you spend with somebody with a communicable disease increases the chances you will get that communicable disease.

smarter people than you who inform policy know that 20 minute snack-time doesn't guarantee that everyone on the plane gets everything everyone else does - nor does everyone being masked the entire time guarantee nobody gets anything anyone else has. there is a gradient of quantifiably proven risk.

but if you figure out a way of people being able to eat while their mask is on, I'm sure some people would love to hear it
 
giantmeteor
1 hour ago  
One of the cruel ironies of democracy is that it gives stupid people a voice.
 
OrangeSnapper
1 hour ago  
People were frightened when the ban on using phones in airplane mode under 10,000 feet was lifted, too.  After a few weeks of planes not falling out of the sky, they got over it.  And flight attendants were happier to focus on doing their jobs instead of being the Candy Crush police.
 
cefm
1 hour ago  
Mask mandates while restaurants are open at full capacity indoors make no sense.
 
StoPPeRmobile
1 hour ago  
Eff your masks. 
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
crzybtch
1 hour ago  
Well hopefully if the idiots are not wearing masks, more of them will die off.
 
jso2897
1 hour ago  

wdnick: If masks work so well, when do they start?


They've worked great for me for a couple of years - but you DO have to wear them for them to work.
If guns make you safer, when are THEY going to start? They actually DO make you statistically less safe, unlike masks, which make you safer.
 
howdoibegin
1 hour ago  

cefm: Mask mandates while restaurants are open at full capacity indoors make no sense.


if you can prove that a population's R value remains unaffected by mask mandates while restaurants are open at full capacity, then you have a great point. unfortunately you can't. an even casual bit of scrutiny at your logic should result in the recognition that not everybody goes to restaurants and thus mask mandates in environments where it's practical actually does lower the R value population wide, even while people going to restaurants and eating with their masks off contributes to an increase of it

granted, if everyone in a given population was mandated to go to restaurants every day, reality might match your assertion a little better
 
Majin_Buu
1 hour ago  
I'll wear a mask whenever I get on a plane whether or not there's a mandate. Those things are farkin petri dishes.
 
chasd00
1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: I'll wear a mask whenever I get on a plane whether or not there's a mandate. Those things are farkin petri dishes.


actually, the air filtration on a plane makes it cleaner than your doc's office.
 
zgrizz
1 hour ago  
"Smart people" and "Democrats" is an oxymoron.
 
thurstonxhowell
1 hour ago  
Do you know how I know the news only reports on stuff that affects upper-middle class and above?

We keep talking about the public transit mask mandate as if it's solely an airplane mandate.

The DC Metro handles about a quarter million people by rail and another quarter million by bus every day. As DC is an occupied city with severely curtailed ability to govern itself, the mask mandate has been lifted on the Metro.

No one talks about that because the people who pay the reporters don't ride the Metro.
 
The_Sponge
1 hour ago  

EL EM: moothemagiccow: Still not seeing the difference between "no masks required on planes" and "masks required, except for 20-minute snacktime"

My mask has a mouth hole.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast
1 hour ago  
With new variants popping up I'm going to wear a mask anyway. It has nothing to do with my lack of shaving, honest.
 
phygz
55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
55 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Smart people still wear masks regardless of whether or not there's a mandate.  Ontario got rid of its mandate in late March.  Predictably, there's been a huge spike in numbers and ICU cases, yet our premier Ford, in his infinite wisduhm, and at the reasoning of Ontario's "top doctor" (to be read in the same manner as "TOP MEN!"), said that the hospitals can handle it, knowing full well they aren't anywhere near the front lines and don't have to deal with the doctors and nurses who are still being run ragged over 16 hour shifts caring for people who, in the majority, refuse to wear masks and appear to think that dying of COVID is a great way to stiggit.

Unfortunately, at about a third of Americans still support TFG, and are therefore mind-numbingly stupid, and the numbers of such people aren't a whole lot better here in Canada (Ford is still predicted to win the Ontario provincial election coming up shortly if that tells you anything).  So I guess what I'm trying to say is, we're all boned.


I'm in MB. I visited Toronto over that first week of zero restrictions, after MB did the same, the week before

In MB, we largely continue to wear masks regardless. I would say 70 to 75% still do. In Toronto, that number was probably closer to 15%. You couldn't help but notice, and it was a little concerning.

So imagine my surprise when I returned home with COVID, something I'd been able to avoid in MB this entire time. It took a week to catch it in a place where few are wearing masks, even though I largely did so.

COVID has not been fun. I finally tested negative after 12 days, yesterday. Most of that time spent in bed/sleeping. I'm still not back to work full time. Do not recommend it.
 
waxbeans
54 minutes ago  

wdnick: If masks work so well, when do they start?


?
Their like condoms.
Must be used correctly.
Aren't 100%.
Don't prevent every possible thing.
AND HAVE TO USED EVERY SINGLE TIME.
and should probably be switched out during vigorous & long sessions.
And probably shouldn't be your only line of defense against pregnancy and STDs.
Such as pick mates wisely.
Use pill too.
Don't do group sex.
Don't do drugs while doing the deed.


Mask need to be worn correctly.
Also you need wash your hands before and after putting your mask on.
Also Don't touch your face while in public.
Also Don't pull your make down to talk.
Also
This is just my pet peve why didn't cashiers get told to limit thier talking to just the amount?
Also why are managers still have pow wows in grocery lanes?

Why don't any of you all giblets grasp how colds are caught?
They come out of you stupid mouth as you talk and breath hence the mask and social distancing and attempts reduce people in buildings.
What exactly is radical about those 3 things?
Mask+distance +volume?
This isn't complicated WTF
 
jso2897
52 minutes ago  

phygz: [Fark user image 850x460]


Looks like a bunch of snowflakes howling because someone asked them to put a scrap of cloth on their face.
 
phygz
51 minutes ago  

jso2897: phygz: [Fark user image 850x460]

Looks like a bunch of snowflakes howling because someone asked them to put a scrap of cloth on their face.


Yes. Yes, that's exactly what it is.


lol
 
waxbeans
50 minutes ago  

Dafatone: moothemagiccow: Still not seeing the difference between "no masks required on planes" and "masks required, except for 20-minute snacktime"

Viral load matters. Inhaling a little virus is better than inhaling a lot of virus.


Also
All the medical procedures are basteredized by business interests in the room.
Hence some of the nonsensical things Bill Maher cry about.
As if we could do an absolute  Quarantine.
We can't even distance and mask.
And we still want to all go to the same damn store.
Also we should Have made all places be open 24 hours so we could limit volume.
Hell require appointments.  Jfc
 
odinsposse
49 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: Do you know how I know the news only reports on stuff that affects upper-middle class and above?

We keep talking about the public transit mask mandate as if it's solely an airplane mandate.

The DC Metro handles about a quarter million people by rail and another quarter million by bus every day. As DC is an occupied city with severely curtailed ability to govern itself, the mask mandate has been lifted on the Metro.

No one talks about that because the people who pay the reporters don't ride the Metro.


I commute by train and want masks forever. In the Before Times I got a cold 2-3 times a year. Went back on the train almost a year ago and haven't gotten sick once because everyone masks up.
 
slantsix
49 minutes ago  

chasd00: Majin_Buu: I'll wear a mask whenever I get on a plane whether or not there's a mandate. Those things are farkin petri dishes.

actually, the air filtration on a plane makes it cleaner than your doc's office.


Yes, there's HEPA filters on planes. Depending on your doctor's office, there may be (likely to be) HEPA filters there, as well (trust me, I'm an architect who does healthcare).

What you don't have in your doctor's office are 200+ people.

That's a dumbass comparison.
 
waxbeans
48 minutes ago  

Malenfant: chasd00: stop gas lighting op

Who is gaslighting op, who posted a fact that the hoopleheads don't want to face?

The dumbest Americans are pretending covid is over because one entirely unqualified judge put in her position by a crime-President who should hang for his coup attempt ended the mask mandate. It's completely insane.


Like I keep saying, we should declare anarchy.  Refusing to mask and distance is anarchy.
 
howdoibegin
48 minutes ago  

waxbeans: wdnick: If masks work so well, when do they start?

?
Their like condoms.
Must be used correctly.
Aren't 100%.
Don't prevent every possible thing.
AND HAVE TO USED EVERY SINGLE TIME.
and should probably be switched out during vigorous & long sessions.
And probably shouldn't be your only line of defense against pregnancy and STDs.
Such as pick mates wisely.
Use pill too.
Don't do group sex.
Don't do drugs while doing the deed.


Mask need to be worn correctly.
Also you need wash your hands before and after putting your mask on.
Also Don't touch your face while in public.
Also Don't pull your make down to talk.
Also
This is just my pet peve why didn't cashiers get told to limit thier talking to just the amount?
Also why are managers still have pow wows in grocery lanes?

Why don't any of you all giblets grasp how colds are caught?
They come out of you stupid mouth as you talk and breath hence the mask and social distancing and attempts reduce people in buildings.
What exactly is radical about those 3 things?
Mask+distance +volume?
This isn't complicated WTF


I think the dissonance you're experiencing is if your goal is to get as near possible to zero risk of transmission, those are all great points.

From a public policy standpoint, I'd say we're more concerned about not overloading hospitals, not absolute prevention of transmission entirely, which is why both socially and policy-wise I think most people might interpret your expectations as being too strict.

Thought I don't entirely share it, I certainly respect your position more than I do somebody who thinks any policy designed to reduce the R value of COVID is useless on the grounds that reducing it to below 1 is accepted as being effectively impossible at this point.
 
waxbeans
47 minutes ago  

howdoibegin: moothemagiccow: Still not seeing the difference between "no masks required on planes" and "masks required, except for 20-minute snacktime"

okay, here's an experiment - put your hand in the mouth of a bear for 5 seconds, or put your hand in the mouth of a bear for 10 minutes

or eat one bite of a raw chicken breast, then after you (probably) don't get sick, eat the entire chicken breast

or when you're driving your car, take your seatbelt off for 5 minutes of your one hour trip, or take it off for the entire trip

all these examples are crafted to show you that you can reduce risk even in situations where you cannot eliminate it entirely

or if I have to really spell it out  for you, the amount of time you spend with somebody with a communicable disease increases the chances you will get that communicable disease.

smarter people than you who inform policy know that 20 minute snack-time doesn't guarantee that everyone on the plane gets everything everyone else does - nor does everyone being masked the entire time guarantee nobody gets anything anyone else has. there is a gradient of quantifiably proven risk.

but if you figure out a way of people being able to eat while their mask is on, I'm sure some people would love to hear it


💯🍸😔
 
Malenfant
46 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: People were frightened when the ban on using phones in airplane mode under 10,000 feet was lifted, too.  After a few weeks of planes not falling out of the sky, they got over it.  And flight attendants were happier to focus on doing their jobs instead of being the Candy Crush police.


Did you think you had a point in comparing tech to a virus?
 
waxbeans
45 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: People were frightened when the ban on using phones in airplane mode under 10,000 feet was lifted, too.  After a few weeks of planes not falling out of the sky, they got over it.  And flight attendants were happier to focus on doing their jobs instead of being the Candy Crush police.


Like anyone would admit their product took down a plane.
I'm looking at you Boeing.  Allegedly.
 
Al Tsheimers
45 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: One of the cruel ironies of democracy is that it gives stupid people with a lot of moneya voice


and the power to pull the levers.
 
Malenfant
44 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "Smart people" and "Democrats" is an oxymoron.


You hate the people who reject fascism. That doesn't mean that the people you hate aren't much smarter than you are.
 
Barricaded Gunman
44 minutes ago  

zgrizz: "Smart people" and "Democrats" is an oxymoron.


Aw, suge, you try so hard.

Did that feel clever and smart while you typed it?
 
waxbeans
43 minutes ago  

cefm: Mask mandates while restaurants are open at full capacity indoors make no sense.


They do when you realize that no political being was going to shudder them completely. Especially with a restaurant lobbyist in the room screaming at them.
 
gunther_bumpass
43 minutes ago  

EL EM: moothemagiccow: Still not seeing the difference between "no masks required on planes" and "masks required, except for 20-minute snacktime"

My mask has a mouth hole.


So does YOUR FACE.


/yeah, I don't know, either
 
jso2897
41 minutes ago  

phygz: jso2897: phygz: [Fark user image 850x460]

Looks like a bunch of snowflakes howling because someone asked them to put a scrap of cloth on their face.

Yes. Yes, that's exactly what it is.


lol


Much like this thread.
 
