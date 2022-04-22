 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   If you kill a kid's parents while driving drunk in Tennessee, you now have to pay child support. This sounds ... pretty damn reasonable, actually   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hell yes, it does.  Hell, if you kill, say, a mother or father and not both, you should be required to pay the equivalent of spousal support as well.

And all of that should be on top of a prison sentence.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I agree with Tennessee. This is an odd feeling.

However, one of the people who inspired this bill "was found guilty earlier this year in the fatal hit-and-run and sentenced to 11 years in prison."

But:
"According to the bill... If the defendant is incarcerated and unable to pay, they're given one year after their release to begin payments. The payments would continue until the child reaches 18 and graduates from high school."

So unless the kid is pretty young, if the killer gets any long prison sentence it seems like these payments could be entirely avoided or negligible.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or they can just marry the kids.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's Tennessee so child support amounts to letting them live shoeless while working 12 hour shifts at the local mill 6 days a week?
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure this will work to reduce drunk driving deaths, because drunk people are famously good at balancing short term gratification against long term costs.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: I agree with Tennessee. This is an odd feeling.

However, one of the people who inspired this bill "was found guilty earlier this year in the fatal hit-and-run and sentenced to 11 years in prison."

But:
"According to the bill... If the defendant is incarcerated and unable to pay, they're given one year after their release to begin payments. The payments would continue until the child reaches 18 and graduates from high school."

So unless the kid is pretty young, if the killer gets any long prison sentence it seems like these payments could be entirely avoided or negligible.


Doesn't the payments due accumulate the entire time they are in prison? Regular child support or spousal support doesn't stop when someone is incarcerated - it accumulates and is still owed.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as it's not extending the child tax credit. I mean, that's socialism.
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That law seems balanced at a basic level.

"You have removed the child's source of basic care. You will now restore that child's source of care. Thus, the child will continue to be supported as if you hadn't intervened for the worse. "
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you kill the dad and are paying child support... can you bang the mom? With concent of course, I mean.
What about birthdays and holidays? Do you need to send presents?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I agree whole-heartedly with the law.

however, I also have full expectation this law won't affect anyone with enough money to hire a good lawyer or anyone with a police connection.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explain to me how this does anyone good?  There's going to be some undesirable downstream effects here.  How will a felon get a job on the books that pays anything to pay child support?  So you either have a person that will work under table, blow their brains out, or radicalize them into something dangerous.

This is what civil case and insurance is for.  Sneaky suspicion this was pushed by insurance companies.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
States should also provide lifetime support to children/families of mothers and fathers who were wrongfully murdered by trigger happy police officers as well.

Not just a settlement. Lifetime support.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a stupid idea Subby. The money for child support should come from the state, as in it should be guaranteed. Then the state can collect whatever fines it wants from the drunk driver. For a start, you're asking someone who's sitting in prison to pay child support. The kid isn't getting any money except a hunk of paper saying it's owed to them.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a dumb idea.  How many people do you know can pay child support from jail?  And how many people who could afford it, will beat the charges by throwing money at the problem?

But people like 'eye for an eye' solutions.  Meanwhile, this also will end up disadvantaging the drunk driver's family, which will already be screwed over by his behavior.  They too are victims.

But this being Fark I can already predict the responses.  "Fark em, life ain't fair."  But generally speaking, justice should mitigate human suffering, not extend it to bystanders unlucky enough to be related to a criminal.
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or...hear me out... we could have a social safety net that supports children in need.

/nah that's crazy
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd also support: if a person owns a pet that kills somebody, that owner is charged with man slaughter.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaMannimal: Explain to me how this does anyone good?  There's going to be some undesirable downstream effects here.  How will a felon get a job on the books that pays anything to pay child support?  So you either have a person that will work under table, blow their brains out, or radicalize them into something dangerous.

This is what civil case and insurance is for.  Sneaky suspicion this was pushed by insurance companies.


That's an argument for not crippling the job prospects of excons.
Which we need to end.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarnoKonrad: It's a dumb idea.  How many people do you know can pay child support from jail?  And how many people who could afford it, will beat the charges by throwing money at the problem?

But people like 'eye for an eye' solutions.  Meanwhile, this also will end up disadvantaging the drunk driver's family, which will already be screwed over by his behavior.  They too are victims.

But this being Fark I can already predict the responses.  "Fark em, life ain't fair."  But generally speaking, justice should mitigate human suffering, not extend it to bystanders unlucky enough to be related to a criminal.


This is an argument against child support.
Not that I don't agree
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why just drunk driving? Why not speeding, texting, changing lanes without signaling or any other cause?
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about paying child support for the kids of anyone you kill?

I'm looking at you cops.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Qellaqan: Or...hear me out... we could have a social safety net that supports children in need.

/nah that's crazy


Why should I pay? *I* didn't kill the kid's parents!

/s
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Qellaqan: Or...hear me out... we could have a social safety net that supports children in need.

/nah that's crazy


Insane.
☺🍸

/
And to think people who support this bill won't support paying people enough to retire while still in baby making years. So that they don't get killed at work and pull a Pete Davidson.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the bill is really saying is that if you are orphaned by a DWI the state is now second in line to help you. Children will be denied state benefits while chasing deadbeat drunks.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: Hell yes, it does.  Hell, if you kill, say, a mother or father and not both, you should be required to pay the equivalent of spousal support as well.


So make sure both parents are killed?

/obviously snark
 
Slypork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: I agree with Tennessee. This is an odd feeling.


What's even weirder is the main sponsor was a Republican. Apparently he hadn't divided his soul into all the horcuxes yet and still had a piece left to do something decent.
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why just drunk driving? Why not speeding, texting, changing lanes without signaling or any other cause?


Exactly.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dustin_00: I'd also support: if a person owns a pet that kills somebody, that owner is charged with man slaughter.


Definitely.  Basically don't kill ppl with minors.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course in tennessee, child support means tying the kid to a big tire in the back yard and throwing them the remains of the possum you had for dinner.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe make Tennessee less shiatty so people don't need to drink as much.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And while this is a good thing to have happen.
I am reminded that nothing like this happens unless it is actually a problem going above a certain line.

Like how much it happens or maybe just who it now had happened to.


A good law like this is, is a symptom of a bad culture that actually needs it in the first place.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't this what social security death benefits are for, or does this only apply to people who wouldn't qualify for that? I'm all for punishing drunk drivers but it seems they're trying to solve a situation that doesn't exist.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to pay child support when you should be in, you know, jail.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cheron: What the bill is really saying is that if you are orphaned by a DWI the state is now second in line to help you. Children will be denied state benefits while chasing deadbeat drunks.


Well yeah.
That's exactly what child support enforcement and TANFT are.
Society deciding needy gives are only the responsibility of mom and dad.

Ignoring that that doesn't change the fact that we should care them no matter what.
But racism and class war .🍸
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Why just drunk driving? Why not speeding, texting, changing lanes without signaling or any other cause?


Degree of negligence, and ability to prove for one thing.

DUI is a choice you made sober. Frankly I favor lengthy death sentences for DUI drivers regardless of accident caused.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Odd Bird: Psychopusher: Hell yes, it does.  Hell, if you kill, say, a mother or father and not both, you should be required to pay the equivalent of spousal support as well.

So make sure both parents are killed?

/obviously snark


Or go find the kids?
 
CakeandBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not the biggest fan of government monitoring and/or regulation, but if breath ignition interlocks and driver monitoring (like those for advanced cruise control) were just required on all new cars, the vast majority of drunk driving would go away eventually. I wouldn't like it, and some people would hack/defeat it, but it would go a long way towards cutting down the problem before people get killed and drivers get in trouble with the law and all the financial consequences that go along with it. Obviously it would never happen because of how politically suicidal it would be.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Slypork: Megathuma: I agree with Tennessee. This is an odd feeling.

What's even weirder is the main sponsor was a Republican. Apparently he hadn't divided his soul into all the horcuxes yet and still had a piece left to do something decent.


Naaaaaa. This is about hounding people in order to not help kids. All in the name of helping kids. No different than child support enforcement and TANFT.

They even give out plaques.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: DaMannimal: Explain to me how this does anyone good?  There's going to be some undesirable downstream effects here.  How will a felon get a job on the books that pays anything to pay child support?  So you either have a person that will work under table, blow their brains out, or radicalize them into something dangerous.

This is what civil case and insurance is for.  Sneaky suspicion this was pushed by insurance companies.

That's an argument for not crippling the job prospects of excons.
Which we need to end.


I agree, but it really depends on the crime.  Killing someone in a drunk driving accident above the age of 25 to me is something I wouldn't look over as an employer depending on BAC (anything over .15 shows awful selfish asshole judgement - it's at about .12 where you see significant drop off in ability). Non violent offenders? Absolutely, we generally shouldn't be putting those people in prison anyway.  Bar fight gone wrong? Not wise, but understandable.

I have a serious pet peeve on how lots of people drive as is.  There's this serious entitlement as that the world revolves around them and complete unawareness of the world around them.  I farking hate those people
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: Kalyco Jack: Why just drunk driving? Why not speeding, texting, changing lanes without signaling or any other cause?

Degree of negligence, and ability to prove for one thing.

DUI is a choice you made sober. Frankly I favor lengthy death sentences for DUI drivers regardless of accident caused.



So are all the other mentioned crimes.  Why is this even limited to just driving?  If you kill a minor's parents (no matter the method), you get to pay child support.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Now bond with your new drunk stepdaddy
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CakeandBeer: I'm not the biggest fan of government monitoring and/or regulation, but if breath ignition interlocks and driver monitoring (like those for advanced cruise control) were just required on all new cars, the vast majority of drunk driving would go away eventually. I wouldn't like it, and some people would hack/defeat it, but it would go a long way towards cutting down the problem before people get killed and drivers get in trouble with the law and all the financial consequences that go along with it. Obviously it would never happen because of how politically suicidal it would be.


This is a problem that is going to be naturally fixed by technology.    Once self driving cars take over, people will be able to get blotto and still go wherever they want
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Hard to pay child support when you should be in, you know, jail.


Even harder when said support kills job prospects
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: Kalyco Jack: Why just drunk driving? Why not speeding, texting, changing lanes without signaling or any other cause?

Degree of negligence, and ability to prove for one thing.

DUI is a choice you made sober. Frankly I favor lengthy death sentences for DUI drivers regardless of accident caused.


Or at least crush the car
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Megathuma: I agree with Tennessee. This is an odd feeling.

However, one of the people who inspired this bill "was found guilty earlier this year in the fatal hit-and-run and sentenced to 11 years in prison."

But:
"According to the bill... If the defendant is incarcerated and unable to pay, they're given one year after their release to begin payments. The payments would continue until the child reaches 18 and graduates from high school."

So unless the kid is pretty young, if the killer gets any long prison sentence it seems like these payments could be entirely avoided or negligible.


If I'm not mistaken doesn't aggravated vehicular homicide carry a pretty steep sentence passing a decade minimum
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CakeandBeer: I'm not the biggest fan of government monitoring and/or regulation, but if breath ignition interlocks and driver monitoring (like those for advanced cruise control) were just required on all new cars, the vast majority of drunk driving would go away eventually. I wouldn't like it, and some people would hack/defeat it, but it would go a long way towards cutting down the problem before people get killed and drivers get in trouble with the law and all the financial consequences that go along with it. Obviously it would never happen because of how politically suicidal it would be.


Or don't let ppl drive to bars?
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: Kalyco Jack: Why just drunk driving? Why not speeding, texting, changing lanes without signaling or any other cause?

Degree of negligence, and ability to prove for one thing.

DUI is a choice you made sober. Frankly I favor lengthy death sentences for DUI drivers regardless of accident caused.


Texting while driving is more negligent than drunk driving.  And they are able to prove it in many cases.  Speeding and lane change can be as well depending on how extreme.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

W_Scarlet: Kalyco Jack: Why just drunk driving? Why not speeding, texting, changing lanes without signaling or any other cause?

Degree of negligence, and ability to prove for one thing.

DUI is a choice you made sober. Frankly I favor lengthy death sentences for DUI drivers regardless of accident caused.


Texting and speeding are not choices the driver made?

I would support strict liability for any driver who causes a fatal crash. Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for Americans under 40. It's time we stopped treating them so lightly.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, how many people do farkers know that after spending 10 years in jail, the minute they get out they get a cushy 6 figure office job so they can cover child support?

My impression is that once you've been incarcerated for the amount of time required for something like manslaughter, you have become pretty much unemployable.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DaMannimal: waxbeans: DaMannimal: Explain to me how this does anyone good?  There's going to be some undesirable downstream effects here.  How will a felon get a job on the books that pays anything to pay child support?  So you either have a person that will work under table, blow their brains out, or radicalize them into something dangerous.

This is what civil case and insurance is for.  Sneaky suspicion this was pushed by insurance companies.

That's an argument for not crippling the job prospects of excons.
Which we need to end.

I agree, but it really depends on the crime.  Killing someone in a drunk driving accident above the age of 25 to me is something I wouldn't look over as an employer depending on BAC (anything over .15 shows awful selfish asshole judgement - it's at about .12 where you see significant drop off in ability). Non violent offenders? Absolutely, we generally shouldn't be putting those people in prison anyway.  Bar fight gone wrong? Not wise, but understandable.

I have a serious pet peeve on how lots of people drive as is.  There's this serious entitlement as that the world revolves around them and complete unawareness of the world around them.  I farking hate those people


Sure.

But our culture helps this happen.  The dwi. We let ppl drive to bars.
The bad driving.  We don't do enough to aggressive drivers. They should be on level with gun brandishing.  (Read serious crime)
Take their car.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snowshovel: So, how many people do farkers know that after spending 10 years in jail, the minute they get out they get a cushy 6 figure office job so they can cover child support?

My impression is that once you've been incarcerated for the amount of time required for something like manslaughter, you have become pretty much unemployable.


Considering the minimum sentence in Tennessee is 15 years, they won't be paying anything 99% of the time
 
