(CNN)   David Perdue has managed to reach a "lies per campaign ad" ratio that the GOP had previously viewed as only theoretically possible   (cnn.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Asked about the Perdue ad on Thursday, Kemp campaign spokesperson Cody Hall said in an email that Perdue has a "pitiful lack of self awareness and refusal to acknowledge reality." Hall said that "if anyone is responsible for the last year of disastrous consequences brought on by total Democrat control in Washington DC, it's the guy who lost his Senate seat to Jon Ossoff." Ossoff, a Democrat, defeated then-incumbent Perdue in a January 2021 runoff, winning Democrats control of the Senate.

scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, I bet some of these folks tell more lies before we wake up than most of us do the whole day.

(I'm lying, I wouldn't put any money on this.)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Praise from Caesar.

Out Trumping Trump.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You will enjoy Perdue's new line of frozen turkey nuggets, and by nuggets I mean "fark".
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I miss the days where an election was decided in November, and not after months of the losing side screaming about how it was "stolen" and then committing acts of insurrection when they didn't get their way.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby: David Perdue has managed to reach a "lies per campaign ad" ratio that the GOP had previously viewed as only theoretically possible

Article: Fact check: New David Perdue TV ad tells two election lies at once

Is subby implying that the GOP viewed more than a single lie per ad as only theoretically possible?
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the idea that a Senate set is decided by the money men and not the voters . Ste Senate really has become the US Princes.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i was stolen fair and square.
all is good if you don't get caught.
if you are too much of a politician to watch the other side, you deserve it.
i wanted Trump,
i voted for Trump,
but Biden is president.
end of story.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Why won't democrats meet us halfway about the stolen election?"
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we need to face the fact that we are in the era of lies, and nobody, in the abstract, seems to care. It is where we are.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This year's GOP Nobel Prize goes to...
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
David Purdue: " Right this way Ms Abrams, the Governors office is on the left". "Let me hold the door for you"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's only a lie until he gets elected.  Then it's a part of his greatness

TheOatmealTrumpbeingchased.jpg
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hall said that "if anyone is responsible for the last year of disastrous consequences brought on by total Democrat control in Washington DC, it's the guy who lost his Senate seat to Jon Ossoff."

Snap!
 
genner
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Only two lies at the same time?
So what is it the record for the most honest political ad?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: I miss the days where an election was decided in November, and not after months of the losing side screaming about how it was "stolen" and then committing acts of insurrection when they didn't get their way.


...but enough about Bush v. Gore.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They really don't want to know who "stole" the Senate from them. It was Trump, spouting off all the lies because his narcissistic mind couldn't conceive of losing. Which seemed to motivate some Georgia Republicans to not vote in the Senate races and/or switch parties for the Senate races.

"Bubba" McDonald, in the Public Service Commission race, got +/-20,000 more votes than David Perdue and +/-40,000 more.votes than Kelly Loeffler. On the same runoff ballot.

And Bubba started his political career as a Democrat. 

Fark user image

Fark user image

Fark user image
 
GalFisk
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Cortez the Killer: I think we need to face the fact that we are in the era of lies, and nobody, in the abstract, seems to care. It is where we are.


We're in the era of infantile tantrums. Lies are just one symptom.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why is this on the main tab?

For Christ's sake Drew, just get rid of the tabs and stop pretending this is anything but a political site now.  It's like Breitbart with a goatee, a parallel universe Breitbart.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If candidate had to tell the truth and states required people to vote, the GQP would disappear.
 
