(NPR)   Israeli police: Oh noes. A few kids threw some rocks at us. Better get the full riot gear and heavy weaponry to brutally put down this revolt before they start calling us nasty names, too   (npr.org) divider line
15
    Israel, Palestinian youths, holy site, Israeli police, Jerusalem, Six-Day War, Second Intifada, Palestinian National Authority  
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rocks can kill people, subby.

What do you think "stoning" is?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Rocks can kill people, subby.

What do you think "stoning" is?


It was awfully careless of the Israeli government to leave them just lying around then, wasn't it?
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Rocks can kill people, subby.

What do you think "stoning" is?


Whoa.

I thought getting stoned was something totally different, man.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Theres only one kind of stoning in Israel that I'll get behind

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SSDV.

Sooner or later the numbers will catch up with Israel and it won't be pretty.
 
cheesemaker2016
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm just going to say that if you know you'll get away with throwing rocks, next time you'll throw a grenade when they least expect it.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You don't have to be a rocket surgeon to know that throwing rocks at guys with guns is never a good idea.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't forget to bring your white phosphorous.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: SSDV.

Sooner or later the numbers will catch up with Israel and it won't be pretty.


Of all the acronyms Google told me SSDV could mean, none made sense to me. Can you spell it out?
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: SSDV.

Sooner or later the numbers will catch up with Israel and it won't be pretty.


I wonder if the name "Custer" means anything to them?
 
alex10294
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Subby volunteers to be stoned by people screaming about the snackbar.

Or: Decides that stoning a group of Americans he likes should draw no police response.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Another Government Employee: SSDV.

Sooner or later the numbers will catch up with Israel and it won't be pretty.

Of all the acronyms Google told me SSDV could mean, none made sense to me. Can you spell it out?


Same Song (could also be shiat), Different Verse.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Another Government Employee: SSDV.

Sooner or later the numbers will catch up with Israel and it won't be pretty.

Of all the acronyms Google told me SSDV could mean, none made sense to me. Can you spell it out?


I got "Same Sex Domestic Violence".
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Remember kids, fighting back against a brutal, belligerent, and technologically superior invader/occupier is only good if you're a white European.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 minute ago  

alex10294: Subby volunteers to be stoned by people screaming about the snackbar.

Or: Decides that stoning a group of Americans he likes should draw no police response.


They throw stones, you cluster bomb their village. That's the Israeli way!
 
