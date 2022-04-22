 Skip to content
(The Moscow Times) Hero Old and busted: Burning your draft card. New hotness: Burning the military enlistment office
    Conscription, Russian military enlistment offices, Russia, World War II, Young men, recruitment campaign, Armed forces, Russian troops  
posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 8:20 AM



DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how do you say, "Hell no, we won't go!" in Russian?
 
PunGent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burned five draft offices?  Good for them.

There's hope for the Russians yet.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Burned five draft offices?  Good for them.

There's hope for the Russians yet.


Neyt, not burned - were all accidents!  Clumsy Orcs still have trouble using cheap non-imported matches to light cigarettes!  All is well!
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not really new hotness, more Vietnam era hotness. The sixties are back, baby!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a lot of burning in Russia of their military infrastructure.   I hope the trend continues.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia has always been noted for certain natural resources: Oil, gas, cheap guns, hot women, and disposable men. It seems that, for once, the men are beginning to object to being 'disposable'.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my dad was in college at Bowling Green he had an apartment above a recruiting office, came home on day to the FBI crawling all over the parking lot, turns out the weather underground had bombed the recruitment office. So certainly not new hotness.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no!

Anyway...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mechanicum: Not really new hotness, more Vietnam era hotness. The sixties are back, baby!


Great. Can we get a revised Voting Rights Act, Civil Rights Act, and another couple of justices like Thurgood Marshall? Because that would be great.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pravda Headline: PUTIN MAINTAINS 147% APPROVAL RATING! CHOCOLATE RATION INCREASED!
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russian authorities have clamped down on anti-war protests, including with newly passed laws criminalizing the spread of "fake" information about the military's actions"

So, ignore the reality of the situation in favor of the party's/Putin's false narrative?

I hate that Orwell continues to be so damn relevant today.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
What a great sign of a successful war for Putin.

Having civilians burn down your own military support infrastructure is a sure sign that the war is going well, and is a great sign of support from your compatriotsand not at all an indication that you are facing growing urges of rebellion from within.

/s for special
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: What a great sign of a successful war for Putin.

Having civilians burn down your own military support infrastructure is a sure sign that the war is going well, and is a great sign of support from your compatriots comrades and not at all an indication that you are facing growing urges of rebellion from within.

/s for special


/f for fixed
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Russia has always been noted for certain natural resources: Oil, gas, cheap guns, hot women, and disposable men. It seems that, for once, the men are beginning to object to being 'disposable'.


Except with their women. it's better to burn out than to fade away.

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: Not really new hotness, more Vietnam era hotness. The sixties are back, baby!


I'll be convinced when Maria Sharapova visits Kyiv and stands on a tank.
 
Cheron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One, Two Three what are we Fighting for
I don't give a darn, we're all going to Ukraine
 
Betep
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pravda Headline: PUTIN MAINTAINS 147% APPROVAL RATING! CHOCOLATE RATION INCREASED!


Moscow Times / St. Petersburg Times were good sources of legitimate information years ago. They have toned down a lot.
 
I sound fat
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: PunGent: Burned five draft offices?  Good for them.

There's hope for the Russians yet.

Neyt, not burned - were all accidents!  Clumsy Orcs still have trouble using cheap non-imported matches to light cigarettes!  All is well!


Given the state of their military  supply and logistics chains, its entirely possible they did give them fatally ineffective matches or lighters on accident.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mouser: So how do you say, "Hell no, we won't go!" in Russian?


Idi nahui.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Maybe some Russians understand what is happening.

Listen, and understand.  Putin is out there, he can't be bargained with, he can't be reasoned with, he doesn't feel pity or remorse or fear and he will absolutely will not stop, EVER, until all Russian soldiers are dead.
 
BadCosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mouser: So how do you say, "Hell no, we won't go!" in Russian?


Мы не пойдем в ад.
 
Juc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If I had a  clue what was happening in Ukraine and I was Russian I wouldn't want to get anywhere near that place.  It's like Vietnam
 
exqqqme
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw this on twitter last night and smiled.

смерть царю

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What do you call a burning Russian military recruitment office? A good start.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Pravda Headline: PUTIN MAINTAINS 147% APPROVAL RATING! CHOCOLATE RATION INCREASED!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Those draft arsons were good. I expect their final version of arson will be concise and free of errors.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Burning down the enlistment office? Isn't that how we got the Kent State shootings?

/wait, it was the ROTC building - same difference
 
