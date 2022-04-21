 Skip to content
Philly says never mind, abruptly retreats from indoor mask mandate
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'll continue to wear masks in the foreseeable future.  Just as I wear seatbelts.  Welcome to the new normal.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
now watch the numbers spike again

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
odinsposse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'll continue to wear masks in the foreseeable future.  Just as I wear seatbelts.  Welcome to the new normal.


It's strange how desperate some people are to make masks go away. It's not like it will make things go back to normal. Endemic means we never go completely back to normal.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We have a vaccine now. Masks are dumb and useless. Bill Maher said so, and that's good enough for me.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The masks come off, the cases go up.  The masks go on, the cases go down.  The masks come off, the cases go up.  The masks go on, the cases go down. The masks come off, the cases go up.  The masks go on, the cases go down. If only anyone could figure out why this cycle keeps happening.

-paraphrased from a tweet i saw but cant find now
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Congratulations on making it even harder to get people to wear masks.

Is there a mask mandate? I dunno...what day is it, what city are we in, and what type of place are we in?
 
I know a guy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I am so tired of living in a country with a bunch of whiny, spoiled children with oppositional defiance disorder.

And these morons are going to wind up killing us all, or at the very least giving us all brain fog caused by long COVID.

All because some farkwitted snowflakes can't deal with a piece of cloth over their faces.

fark America, and fark humans.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The masks come off, the cases go up.  The masks go on, the cases go down.  The masks come off, the cases go up.  The masks go on, the cases go down. The masks come off, the cases go up.  The masks go on, the cases go down.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm pro-mask. Masks mean i don't have to see the faces of the people i sleep with. Now take off your pants.
 
DoganSquirrelSlayer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mask mandates, as implemented today in the US, are unethical.

Oh sorry, almost forgot to say why. It's because asking the minimum wage retail/food worker to enforce mask mandates on screaming psychopaths who might assault or kill them is unethical. Let me know when a state has a mandate where the armed police hand out tickets for failure to wear a mask.
(Firing police who refuse to do it seems like a win-win while we're at it.)
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
So witout then.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: The masks come off, the cases go up.  The masks go on, the cases go down.  The masks come off, the cases go up.  The masks go on, the cases go down. The masks come off, the cases go up.  The masks go on, the cases go down. If only anyone could figure out why this cycle keeps happening.


Well, doesn't that prove how useless masks are? Why bother with them if we're going to take them off and get sick anyway?
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DoganSquirrelSlayer: Mask mandates, as implemented today in the US, are unethical.

Oh sorry, almost forgot to say why. It's because asking the minimum wage retail/food worker to enforce mask mandates on screaming psychopaths who might assault or kill them is unethical. Let me know when a state has a mandate where the armed police hand out tickets for failure to wear a mask.
(Firing police who refuse to do it seems like a win-win while we're at it.)


Hell in Philly, the police union lobbied got a mask and vaccine mandate exception. Which was granted.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Masking is over in terms of government mandates, nobody can keep up the political will to order it and it was nearly never enforced when it was in place.

Gotta take care of yourself, the dumb dumbs won again.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm planning to head to Philadelphia tomorrow, still going to wear a mask.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Alright, whatever.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Even if the Biden administration wins their appeal and manages to get a mandate back for public transportation, I have little faith that 50% of the population is going to start complying again. Citywide and nationwide mask mandates are probably gone for good no matter how bad our numbers get.

For businesses that can afford it, I do approve of hiring bouncers to beat the ever-loving shiat out of customers that don't follow their mask policy, however.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Even if the Biden administration wins their appeal and manages to get a mandate back for public transportation, I have little faith that 50% of the population is going to start complying again. Citywide and nationwide mask mandates are probably gone for good no matter how bad our numbers get.

For businesses that can afford it, I do approve of hiring bouncers to beat the ever-loving shiat out of customers that don't follow their mask policy, however.


The DOJ could honestly care less about if the mandate really comes back or not.  All they want is to be able to reverse the decision of Judge Teen Barbie to show what an idiot she is.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

odinsposse: NM Volunteer: I'll continue to wear masks in the foreseeable future.  Just as I wear seatbelts.  Welcome to the new normal.

It's strange how desperate some people are to make masks go away. It's not like it will make things go back to normal. Endemic means we never go completely back to normal.


The word endemic starts with "end".
Cheque and mate.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: Lsherm: Even if the Biden administration wins their appeal and manages to get a mandate back for public transportation, I have little faith that 50% of the population is going to start complying again. Citywide and nationwide mask mandates are probably gone for good no matter how bad our numbers get.

For businesses that can afford it, I do approve of hiring bouncers to beat the ever-loving shiat out of customers that don't follow their mask policy, however.

The DOJ could honestly care less about if the mandate really comes back or not.  All they want is to be able to reverse the decision of Judge Teen Barbie to show what an idiot she is.


Especially since it sets a really bad precedent if it isn't overturned.
 
