 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Axios)   Let's look at how climate change has made things hotter since the first Earth Day   (axios.com) divider line
10
    More: Scary, Earth, climate change, Climate, Precipitation, Heat, first Earth Day, Recent reports, U.N.'s top climate panel  
•       •       •

321 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 22 Apr 2022 at 3:20 PM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I want to read about climate change, I'll do it somewhere that doesn't write in Powerpoints.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can tell just from looking at historical photographs.  People used to wear coats and vests year-round, but can't anymore now that 90+ days start in April and end in September or early October.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: If I want to read about climate change, I'll do it somewhere that doesn't write in Powerpoints.


Although it was refreshing to read something that wasn't originally a tweet.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Just shows that Earth Day is a bad idea.  Look what it has done.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DRTFA: cryinoutloud: If I want to read about climate change, I'll do it somewhere that doesn't write in Powerpoints.

Although it was refreshing to read something that wasn't originally a tweet.


Suit yourself, but I'm a busy man. Could you maybe sum it up with an amusing image macro or something?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

DRTFA: cryinoutloud: If I want to read about climate change, I'll do it somewhere that doesn't write in Powerpoints.

Although it was refreshing to read something that wasn't originally a tweet.


https://mobile.twitter.com/CBSNewsPoll/status/1517459606351589376?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, it just rained for 2 days here in the bay area, so chexmate Libruls!

/s
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Funny I didn't even realize it was Earth Day and heard this on the radio earlier. Strangely appropriate. Well at least nudism will be more widely accepted
Nelly - Hot in Here Lyrics
Youtube oRAuQM3pl-Y
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RoboZombie: Well, it just rained for 2 days here in the bay area, so chexmate Libruls!

/s


Drought's over.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ less than a minute ago  

berylman: Funny I didn't even realize it was Earth Day and heard this on the radio earlier. Strangely appropriate. Well at least nudism will be more widely accepted
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/oRAuQM3pl-Y]


Nobody wants to see me naked. I don't even want to.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.