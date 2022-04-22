 Skip to content
(Metro)   Yo dawg, I heard you like trees so I'm making you a giant tree made out of trees for your diamond jubilee   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sappy, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, British native trees, massive sculpture, Tree of Trees, video message, British designer Thomas Heatherwick, 70ft structure, Prince of Wales  
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
[Sappy tag]

Pecunia non olet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The structure, created from 350 British native trees "
farking racist
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Pecunia non olet: "The structure, created from 350 British native trees "
farking racist


This is how Brexit got approved!
 
