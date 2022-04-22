 Skip to content
(Politico)   Nebraska has the most efficient Covid strategy in the US   (politico.com) divider line
17
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tl;dr

I'm guessing be a state where there's very little reason to leave the house?
 
jst3p
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Id the plan "Have a state so incredibly boring and elect the most horrible people into government so no one wants to be there"?
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The strategy is to have no humans, only cows
 
Markus5
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"People you don't want to have social contact with?"
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Masks made of cornhusk?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mechanicum: The strategy is to have no humans, only cows


Moo lives matter
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't Nebraska one of these states that rarely reported their numbers so they were often left out of official counts like on the NY Times?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
13 times worse than South Korea.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Lying?
 
Intelligent_Donkey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No we didn't. We constantly had our AG and governor try to overturn mask mandates and cut funding. I ran a bar in Lincoln during the pandemic and literally had to fight people over wearing masks during the mandates. The two reasons we had lower numbers is population density and our only two metro areas did their best to have mask mandates. Our DHHS did a pretty good job with vaccine rollout, though demand wasn't exactly overwhelming...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The also efficiently filled up landfills with cardboard cutouts of white people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What a shiatty article to greenlight.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I don't know what informed that confidence that the federal government was going to be able to come in and meet that need," Jackson said. "But that never governed our response."

There's the secret. Don't depend on the feds and you'll never be disappointed. For all of its centralisation and overreach since the "incorporation" doctrine took hold in the late 1800s, America's federal government doesn't have a streamlined communication and management mechanism with the states when it comes to most things.

Depending on them to come save you generally results in a lot of heartache.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Shaggy_C: I don't know what informed that confidence that the federal government was going to be able to come in and meet that need," Jackson said. "But that never governed our response."

There's the secret. Don't depend on the feds and you'll never be disappointed. For all of its centralisation and overreach since the "incorporation" doctrine took hold in the late 1800s, America's federal government doesn't have a streamlined communication and management mechanism with the states when it comes to most things.

Depending on them to come save you generally results in a lot of heartache.


LOL right.
That's a lot of whargarbl.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


when she keep sucking after you nut.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: What a shiatty article to greenlight.


Efficiently shiatty.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is being so farking empty you have like 1 person per 400 sq miles really a "strategy" ??
 
