British Covid victim battled the virus for 505 days before succumbing to it
29
•       •       •

Jack Sabbath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The NHS is now of course, completely bankrupt.

In America, this patient's family would be facing a $15,000,000 hospital bill, plus doctors' charges.
 
anuran
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If only s/he had lived in America! Then s/he would have been spared the horrors of socialized Death Panel medicine.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"505 days? Challenge accepted"

*spits in hand and offers it to shake*
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Were they vaxxed?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This seems important:

The patient had fallen victim to 10 mutations of coronavirus - including variants Alpha, Gamma and Omicron.


What was happening to this patient in those 505 days to get infected 10 TIMES!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dear God. At what point do you just try to die already & get it over with.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dennysgod: This seems important:

The patient had fallen victim to 10 mutations of coronavirus - including variants Alpha, Gamma and Omicron.


What was happening to this patient in those 505 days to get infected 10 TIMES!


Worse if those infections were acquired during  those 505 days, which they probably were. It'd indicate a lack of proper isolation of the patient, being already sick. If that was in a hospital, I wouldn't set foot in there.
 
Cinedelic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Were they vaxxed?


505 days before today was December 1, 2020, so very likely no.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Were they vaxxed?


Gonna have to memory hole this question.  If they were vaxxed, the outcome is inconvenient for the narrative.  They are dead.  Better to have the corpse branded as maga.  Even if they were not maga or were vaccinated.  Vaccines work and only unvaccinated maga die from corona.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: Were they vaxxed?


Obviously not. It hasn't even been available for 505 days yet. Maybe 400ish at best.
 
vrax
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: dennysgod: This seems important:

The patient had fallen victim to 10 mutations of coronavirus - including variants Alpha, Gamma and Omicron.


What was happening to this patient in those 505 days to get infected 10 TIMES!

Worse if those infections were acquired during  those 505 days, which they probably were. It'd indicate a lack of proper isolation of the patient, being already sick. If that was in a hospital, I wouldn't set foot in there.


And now with all mandates disappearing left and right, there's going to be a whole lot more infection happening in hospitals and other medical settings.  Plus, now they are all going to have to compete with the current inrush of flu, cold, and other infections that's happening right now due to the lack of mandates.
 
red230
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: The NHS is now of course, completely bankrupt.

In America, this patient's family would be facing a $15,000,000 hospital bill, plus doctors' charges.


Am I the only one thinking that it's only a matter of time before legislation is introduced that removes the ability to absolve medical debt through bankruptcy.
 
ng2810
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Dear God. At what point do you just try to die already & get it over with.


When you run out of money obviously.

But since sick/dying people arent considered a burden on the living in the UK, you'll be kept alive until God himself takes you.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
504 days too long. Maybe. Who knows.
 
Trevt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: LZeitgeist: Were they vaxxed?

Gonna have to memory hole this question.  If they were vaxxed, the outcome is inconvenient for the narrative.  They are dead.  Better to have the corpse branded as maga.  Even if they were not maga or were vaccinated.  Vaccines work and only unvaccinated maga die from corona.


You don't get that this is the UK, where MAGA is a weird perverted thing the bloody septics do? Also no vaxx 505 days back.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"The patient had fallen victim to 10 mutations of coronavirus - including variants Alpha, Gamma and Omicron."

If only they had just a few more strains.
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I agree with the Ambassador Booze guy that this is all due to vaccine-induced immune deficiency. Meanwhile, still waiting for Biden to cure cancer...

Let's go, Brandon!
 
Malenfant
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

red230: Jack Sabbath: The NHS is now of course, completely bankrupt.

In America, this patient's family would be facing a $15,000,000 hospital bill, plus doctors' charges.

Am I the only one thinking that it's only a matter of time before legislation is introduced that removes the ability to absolve medical debt through bankruptcy.


Probably not. Lots of people seem to think that there aren't enough problems so they should imagine potential future problems to worry about.
 
oldfool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you're 505 then I'm 666
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Whew. Good thing all Americans are immune to it now. At least that's the way we're acting.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

oldfool: If you're 505 then I'm 666


I'm more of an 808 guy.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can only imagine what they and their loved ones went through over that period.  Parents had it for a week before they told me, and mom was gone a week later.  The delay in informing me pissed me off initially, but I think test confirmation was slower at the time, and there was a bit of crap going on with my brother regarding an ex and shared custody.  I had a blog-length post typed up, got it out of my system, and thought better of it.
 
muck1969
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i say it was the hospital staff doing the battle, he probably was just lying there praying for a miracle
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Trevt: AmbassadorBooze: LZeitgeist: Were they vaxxed?

Gonna have to memory hole this question.  If they were vaxxed, the outcome is inconvenient for the narrative.  They are dead.  Better to have the corpse branded as maga.  Even if they were not maga or were vaccinated.  Vaccines work and only unvaccinated maga die from corona.

You don't get that this is the UK, where MAGA is a weird perverted thing the bloody septics do? Also no vaxx 505 days back.


There are maga all over the world.  They go by different names.  But they are all maga.

Maga, russians, brexiteers, sharia, etc... They are all maga.
 
Abox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pecunia non olet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Trevt: AmbassadorBooze: LZeitgeist: Were they vaxxed?

Gonna have to memory hole this question.  If they were vaxxed, the outcome is inconvenient for the narrative.  They are dead.  Better to have the corpse branded as maga.  Even if they were not maga or were vaccinated.  Vaccines work and only unvaccinated maga die from corona.

You don't get that this is the UK, where MAGA is a weird perverted thing the bloody septics do? Also no vaxx 505 days back.

There are maga all over the world.  They go by different names.  But they are all maga.

Maga, russians, brexiteers, sharia, etc... They are all maga.


I agree. We are MAGA too. Not like these other FARK morons.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: "The patient had fallen victim to 10 mutations of coronavirus - including variants Alpha, Gamma and Omicron."

If only they had just a few more strains.
[c.tenor.com image 474x360]


How do you think they made it so long to start?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: dennysgod: This seems important:

The patient had fallen victim to 10 mutations of coronavirus - including variants Alpha, Gamma and Omicron.


What was happening to this patient in those 505 days to get infected 10 TIMES!

Worse if those infections were acquired during  those 505 days, which they probably were. It'd indicate a lack of proper isolation of the patient, being already sick. If that was in a hospital, I wouldn't set foot in there.


The patient was infected only once. From a less crappy article:

Regular sampling and genetic analysis of the virus showed that five of the nine patients developed at least one mutation seen in variants of concern.  Some individuals developed multiple mutations associated with variants of concern, such as the Alpha, Delta and Omicron variants. The virus from one individual contained 10 mutations that would arise separately in variants of concern, such as the Alpha, Gamma and Omicron variants.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

muck1969: i say it was the hospital staff doing the battle, he probably was just lying there praying for a miracle


He's the battlefield.
 
