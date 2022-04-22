 Skip to content
(CNN)   Russia is trying to prove it can live with sanctions. Well, in Putin's Russia it's either "living" with sactions or "falling" down an elevator shaft, isn't it?   (cnn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Putin is living in denial.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
On March 24, in response to the news that Renault was exiting the Russian market, Avtovaz revealed it was having to quickly redesign several models so they would be less reliant on imported components.

You make metal parts with CNC machines from Japan, Germany and Taiwan. Those machines in turn break down and need replacement parts from Japan, Germany and Taiwan. Need chips and semiconductors? That's Taiwan.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Screaming the lies louder doesn't make food magically appear.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2. Luring Instagrammers to Vkontakte

Oh no they have a shiat tier social media company, how will our sanctions have any affect :(
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Russia's National Payment Card System and the bank card system built on it, known as "Mir," have grown exponentially.
According to the Russian central bank, more than 113 million Mir cards were issued in 2021"

Mir means peace. I think he meant the other thing.
 
