Facebook, in its best Ralph Wiggum voice: "We're helping"
16
Iczer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At this time we could nuke Twitter and Facebook off the map, destroy all the code, etc, and instead of "nothing of value was lost" we'd actually GAIN as a species...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Hey, we do a really good job of keeping that off! What do you expect us to do, check the facts or something?!"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
facebook providing cover for fascists? no way.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iczer: At this time we could nuke Twitter and Facebook off the map, destroy all the code, etc, and instead of "nothing of value was lost" we'd actually GAIN as a species...


Pretty much. Came here to say this, found it in the boobies, leaving satisfied.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Iczer: At this time we could nuke Twitter and Facebook off the map, destroy all the code, etc, and instead of "nothing of value was lost" we'd actually GAIN as a species...


It's pretty obvious why aliens don't contact us and when they do...they're trying to figure out what is wrong with us.

/ thus...anal probes
 
Genevieve Marie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I deactivated Facebook a few weeks ago and it's been really nice actually. I'm a lot less stressed not having to process stuff like my cousin getting sucked into a new MLM or someone I knew from high school going full Covid truther. I just... don't want to know.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Iczer: At this time we could nuke Twitter and Facebook off the map, destroy all the code, etc, and instead of "nothing of value was lost" we'd actually GAIN as a species...


"But it lets me reconnect to people who hated me in high school!"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Genevieve Marie: I deactivated Facebook a few weeks ago and it's been really nice actually. I'm a lot less stressed not having to process stuff like my cousin getting sucked into a new MLM or someone I knew from high school going full Covid truther. I just... don't want to know.


I got permanently banned because i posted some article about some stupid people, with the caption being something along the lines of "lmao farking hell, white people"

Facebook said it was hate speech (i'm white), meanwhile at the time I had a whole support inbox filled with messages from facebook saying "No, that white supremacy group you reported isn't against our community standards"

Zuckerberg can rot in hell.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Iczer: At this time we could nuke Twitter and Facebook off the map, destroy all the code, etc, and instead of "nothing of value was lost" we'd actually GAIN as a species...

It's pretty obvious why aliens don't contact us and when they do...they're trying to figure out what is wrong with us.

/ thus...anal probes


They used to say "Take us to your leader", Then they translated a George Carlin bit and found out that our leaders are all assholes, so now they go directly to the anal probes.  They haven't figured out human metaphors.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Genevieve Marie: I deactivated Facebook a few weeks ago and it's been really nice actually. I'm a lot less stressed not having to process stuff like my cousin getting sucked into a new MLM or someone I knew from high school going full Covid truther. I just... don't want to know.


Out of a morbid sense of curiosity...I wonder how much Franky Haugen testimony cost Facebook to squash in Congress.

/ It probably wasn't much.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Facebook bent its wookie.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Now why would fat cats who want to control us be sympathetic to fascists? What a mystery.
 
twistedsteel5252
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark you zuck
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Free services aren't free
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Aquapope: iheartscotch: Iczer: At this time we could nuke Twitter and Facebook off the map, destroy all the code, etc, and instead of "nothing of value was lost" we'd actually GAIN as a species...

It's pretty obvious why aliens don't contact us and when they do...they're trying to figure out what is wrong with us.

/ thus...anal probes

They used to say "Take us to your leader", Then they translated a George Carlin bit and found out that our leaders are all assholes, so now they go directly to the anal probes.  They haven't figured out human metaphors.


I....was it REALLY 15 books ago? I read a lot (120 hours a month)...recently read a quite delightful book tiled "Space Opera".

Shortly, the Earth gets invaded by 8 foot tall neon blue space flamingos...but that's not the problem. Humanity has to participate in a battle of the bands for its very survival. You're probably thinking, "GREAT, get Beyoncé up there and we're saved". Well...the aliens like Bjork (who lost her voice due to an incident with a narwhal) and Yoko Ono (who is dead in the book, but is very much alive currently).

/ the author used the word "Bukaki" in a sentence twice in the first chapter
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 1 minute ago  

replacementcool: Genevieve Marie: I deactivated Facebook a few weeks ago and it's been really nice actually. I'm a lot less stressed not having to process stuff like my cousin getting sucked into a new MLM or someone I knew from high school going full Covid truther. I just... don't want to know.

I got permanently banned because i posted some article about some stupid people, with the caption being something along the lines of "lmao farking hell, white people"

Facebook said it was hate speech (i'm white), meanwhile at the time I had a whole support inbox filled with messages from facebook saying "No, that white supremacy group you reported isn't against our community standards"

Zuckerberg can rot in hell.


People in hell are already suffering, you want to inflict even greater suffering on them?
also, you have to have a soul to be sent to hell.
 
