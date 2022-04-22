 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Are you a vampire? At a loose end on May 26th? Then come on down and be Count-ed   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Weird, Vampire, English Heritage, fancy dress, Guinness World Records, black cloaks, free entry, Dracula, evening's entertainment  
•       •       •

9 Comments     (+0 »)
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fake vampires! They're out in the sun!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Website name doesn't check out
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still a better love story than Twilight.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Fake vampires! They're out in the sun!
[Fark user image image 650x368]


And they can be seen in the Mirror!
 
falkone32
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Obligatory
The Vampiric Council gather for a vampire murder trial - BBC
Youtube pmNU2t1Q-AM
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

genner: [Fark user image 736x578]


Great, now I have to reinstall it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Whitby seeks to break new world record for largest gathering of vampires"

So, they are expecting one vampire?  Because (and I want to be technically correct here (the best kind of correct!)) vampires are completely fictional so literally any gathering of vampires would be the largest that has ever occurred, right?
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like a trap to me. Nice try, daywalker.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
