(Fox News)   Patrons are kindly reminded that the performers in the haunted house are supposed to be scary and asked not to shoot them
32
32 Comments     (+0 »)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My B. Can I punch them at least?
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiocracy was not supposed to be a documentary.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what happens in a stable country with no severe lack of mental health resources.

I once got scared here in Canada and someone gave me a double-double and a hug.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: My B. Can I punch them at least?


Anyone going to a haunted house, in April, should be punched, that goes triple for anyone working there
 
gadian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So some asshole brings a gun to a scary attraction, is enough of a pussy to fall to the floor and lose their gun, and someother asshole grabs the gun, "assumes its a prop" and shoots the employee?  Lots of cowards with a gun to make them brave.  That being said, that employee must be really good at what they do, A+++, would hire for my halloween party.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Nirbo: This is what happens in a stable country with no severe lack of mental health resources.

I once got scared here in Canada and someone gave me a double-double and a hug.


That and a culture all about guns and violence
 
Godscrack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good thing it was a ghost gun.
 
jso2897
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And yet, f**kheaded, shiat for brains fools will be in this thread, telling us why every American should have a gun, and we should never take them away from anyone.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hope South Carolina has strong stand your ground laws to protect this innocent person from being scared in a haunted house.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jso2897: And yet, f**kheaded, shiat for brains fools will be in this thread, telling us why every American should have a gun, and we should never take them away from anyone.


People who own guns don't just have A gun....
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went to a large, nationally known amusement park on the East Coast of the US during their Halloween celebration. They had zombies and other 'monsters' running around scaring the kids and some adults.

I was walking along with my SO when one of the actors charged at me with a gas chain saw. I glared at him and he panicked and ran away. My SO punched me in the shoulder and told me to knock it off.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Yes. Well, when I see 5 weirdos dressed in togas stabbing a guy in the middle of the park in full view of 100 people, I shoot the bastards..
 
WithinReason
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If the employees also had guns they could have quick drawed thier guns first and shot the bullet in flight, preventing this unavoidable shooting.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
sigh
why would you take a gun somewhere like that?
rhetorical question of course... same reason they take them to walmart, or the mall, or a wedding.  because they're farking idiots.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Holy shiat this happened AGAIN?
 
CoonAce
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
What month is it?
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Myrtle Beach is a very special place.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Nirbo: This is what happens in a stable country with no severe lack of mental health resources.

I once got scared here in Canada and someone gave me a double-double and a hug.

That and a culture all about guns and violence


No, not 'that' at all. Remove suicide from gun death statistics and mental health issues disappear as a cause with it. The mental health angle is used to justify gun culture and remove any idea that the worship of guns in the country is the problem at all, 'I'm not nuts so it's ok for me to carry a weapon to feel safe.'

https://www.mhanational.org/gun-deaths-violence-and-mental-health
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Don't read the comments, Ray.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nirbo: This is what happens in a stable country with no severe lack of mental health resources.

I once got scared here in Canada and someone gave me a double-double and a hug.


This is what happens in a country floating on a vast sea of weapons that any random idiot not only is allowed to have just as much of as their paranoid hearts desire, but are actively encouraged to do so as well.

And the grinding generational poverty.
And the racism.
And the stigma of and lack of resources for mental health issues.
And a government designed to be largely unresponsive to its citizens while pretending otherwise, so the needs of the people - like to not potentially be shot to death by any random nutbag who wants to shoot people to death - are almost entirely ignored.

But in the end if we weren't the world's biggest manufacturer and salespeople of tools for murder, and not floating on a vast sea of firepower any random idiot is able to easily access, then there wouldn't have been a gun to shoot that person with in the first farkin' place.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yep. Another "good guy with a gun." Typical results.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SMB2811: No, not 'that' at all. Remove suicide from gun death statistics and mental health issues disappear as a cause with it. The mental health angle is used to justify gun culture and remove any idea that the worship of guns in the country is the problem at all, 'I'm not nuts so it's ok for me to carry a weapon to feel safe.'

https://www.mhanational.org/gun-deaths-violence-and-mental-health


I'm not following.

Suicide rates are higher in the US than comparator countries, guns [theoretically] being an enabler of course, rather than driver.

So what is it you're saying?  genuinely want to understand
 
Malenfant
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chitownmike: jso2897: And yet, f**kheaded, shiat for brains fools will be in this thread, telling us why every American should have a gun, and we should never take them away from anyone.

People who own guns don't just have A gun....


The ones who are hoarding guns to attempt a white nationalist coup don't just have "a gun." Lots of normal people do.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harlee: Don't read the comments, Ray.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Gordie read the comments.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: And yet, f**kheaded, shiat for brains fools will be in this thread, telling us why every American should have a gun, and we should never take them away from anyone.


I carry a gun to protect myself from all the crazy people with guns.  If you took my gun away, how would I protect myself from all the people with guns?
 
daffy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone tried that in Disneyland once.
 
Braggi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fox viewers don't even try to hide their hatred of black people
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Big brain: Bringing a gun to a haunted house. Galaxy brain: Picking up a random gun off the ground and firing it because you thought it was fake.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lady J: SMB2811: No, not 'that' at all. Remove suicide from gun death statistics and mental health issues disappear as a cause with it. The mental health angle is used to justify gun culture and remove any idea that the worship of guns in the country is the problem at all, 'I'm not nuts so it's ok for me to carry a weapon to feel safe.'

https://www.mhanational.org/gun-deaths-violence-and-mental-health

I'm not following.

Suicide rates are higher in the US than comparator countries, guns [theoretically] being an enabler of course, rather than driver.

So what is it you're saying?  genuinely want to understand


Suicide and the type of gun violence linked in the article are not the same thing and have nothing to do with each other. Linking them only helps people ignore the issues that lead to the casual acceptance of murder as a solution.

Someone experiencing a mental health issue that drives them to suicide will kill themselves somehow. Because guns are readily available, in the US that's often the method of choice. But that doesn't mean that mental health and gun violence are related, because suicide and murder are not the same thing.

This type of bullshiat, where the solution to your problem is shoot someone or many someones else is not a mental health issue.

Just as the article I linked, and basically any other paper on the subject will point out, people suffering mental health issues are far more likely to be the victim of violence, not the perpetrator.
 
jso2897
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MythDragon: jso2897: And yet, f**kheaded, shiat for brains fools will be in this thread, telling us why every American should have a gun, and we should never take them away from anyone.

I carry a gun to protect myself from all the crazy people with guns.  If you took my gun away, how would I protect myself from all the people with guns?


You would, in most situations, be statistically safer without it. But that's your business.
Anyway - theoretically, you could possess a gun in a context where it was registered, you were licensed, you were insured, and so on - as we do with other dangerous implements.
But we can't have that, because reasons ($$$).
I own a gun too. And I personally acknowledge that any "right" to own it is and should be contingent upon my willingness and ability to handle it appropriately.
 
jso2897
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Braggi: Fox viewers don't even try to hide their hatred of black people


Neither do a lot of Farkers.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.