 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(C|Net)   Article asks "if you're the only one with a mask on, are you still protected". Short answer: Yes. Long answer: Yes, but it's a bit more complicated   (cnet.com) divider line
18
    More: Followup, Respirator, Masks, Surgical mask, Public transport, CDC Tells Biden Administration, Mask, CDC report, cloth mask  
•       •       •

249 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 3:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll take every bit of prevention i can possibly have. My life is crap enough as it is without throwing Long-Covid into the mix.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone get Dr. Jibbs a job at the CDC, please.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long answer: If it's an N95, yes about as well as if everyone including you was wearing a good cloth mask.

A good cloth mask (meaning an actual fitted, dense, multi-layer mask with a nose wire) achieves about 80-85% filtration. Two in series can then be expected to achieve 96-97.5% filtration, i.e. a passing grade as one N95. Failure to have a nose bridge that actually gets close to the contour of the nose receives instead zero credit, because that's about how much it's worth.

Note though - If you're clean shaven and you fiddle with an N95 until it seals "perfectly" the filtration is closer to 99% at resting respiration rates (the actual media achieves 99.5-99.8% stoppage normally).

This isn't rocket science.

This has been known for decades (in the case of rated filters) or years (in the case of multiple studies with cloth masks).

There are no more excuses for not knowing this shiat at this point. Nor is there, frankly, any excuse for any household to not just have a few N95s on standby any more. It is not April of 2020.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: Long answer: If it's an N95, yes about as well as if everyone including you was wearing a good cloth mask.

A good cloth mask (meaning an actual fitted, dense, multi-layer mask with a nose wire) achieves about 80-85% filtration. Two in series can then be expected to achieve 96-97.5% filtration, i.e. a passing grade as one N95. Failure to have a nose bridge that actually gets close to the contour of the nose receives instead zero credit, because that's about how much it's worth.

Note though - If you're clean shaven and you fiddle with an N95 until it seals "perfectly" the filtration is closer to 99% at resting respiration rates (the actual media achieves 99.5-99.8% stoppage normally).

This isn't rocket science.

This has been known for decades (in the case of rated filters) or years (in the case of multiple studies with cloth masks).

There are no more excuses for not knowing this shiat at this point. Nor is there, frankly, any excuse for any household to not just have a few N95s on standby any more. It is not April of 2020.


Yah, but a guy I know whom I saw wearing a mask once because the store reqired it ended up with covid. So masks don't work.

Also, wait until I tell you a secret about birds...
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

erik-k: Long answer: If it's an N95, yes about as well as if everyone including you was wearing a good cloth mask.

A good cloth mask (meaning an actual fitted, dense, multi-layer mask with a nose wire) achieves about 80-85% filtration. Two in series can then be expected to achieve 96-97.5% filtration, i.e. a passing grade as one N95. Failure to have a nose bridge that actually gets close to the contour of the nose receives instead zero credit, because that's about how much it's worth.

Note though - If you're clean shaven and you fiddle with an N95 until it seals "perfectly" the filtration is closer to 99% at resting respiration rates (the actual media achieves 99.5-99.8% stoppage normally).

This isn't rocket science.

This has been known for decades (in the case of rated filters) or years (in the case of multiple studies with cloth masks).

There are no more excuses for not knowing this shiat at this point. Nor is there, frankly, any excuse for any household to not just have a few N95s on standby any more. It is not April of 2020.



April 2020? Hell man, large swaths of the USA haven't even left the 20th century.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

erik-k: Long answer: If it's an N95, yes about as well as if everyone including you was wearing a good cloth mask.

A good cloth mask (meaning an actual fitted, dense, multi-layer mask with a nose wire) achieves about 80-85% filtration. Two in series can then be expected to achieve 96-97.5% filtration, i.e. a passing grade as one N95. Failure to have a nose bridge that actually gets close to the contour of the nose receives instead zero credit, because that's about how much it's worth.

Note though - If you're clean shaven and you fiddle with an N95 until it seals "perfectly" the filtration is closer to 99% at resting respiration rates (the actual media achieves 99.5-99.8% stoppage normally).

This isn't rocket science.

This has been known for decades (in the case of rated filters) or years (in the case of multiple studies with cloth masks).

There are no more excuses for not knowing this shiat at this point. Nor is there, frankly, any excuse for any household to not just have a few N95s on standby any more. It is not April of 2020.


N95s don't always filter air *going out*. Masking up was always about protecting others from potential carriers.
 
anticontent
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When will people understand that covid is endemic? The chance to get rid of it ended when Trump failed to implement any policy.

If you're vaccinated that's the best you're gonna get. This is flu 2 now. We won't vaccinate the world, so it will do what influenza does now, making yearly recurrences through new variations.

Like you never masked for the flu, why start with this now that it's endemic? The mind boggles.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What's this about masks?  This is the first I'm hearing about them. Did something happen?
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: erik-k: Long answer: If it's an N95, yes about as well as if everyone including you was wearing a good cloth mask.

A good cloth mask (meaning an actual fitted, dense, multi-layer mask with a nose wire) achieves about 80-85% filtration. Two in series can then be expected to achieve 96-97.5% filtration, i.e. a passing grade as one N95. Failure to have a nose bridge that actually gets close to the contour of the nose receives instead zero credit, because that's about how much it's worth.

Note though - If you're clean shaven and you fiddle with an N95 until it seals "perfectly" the filtration is closer to 99% at resting respiration rates (the actual media achieves 99.5-99.8% stoppage normally).

This isn't rocket science.

This has been known for decades (in the case of rated filters) or years (in the case of multiple studies with cloth masks).

There are no more excuses for not knowing this shiat at this point. Nor is there, frankly, any excuse for any household to not just have a few N95s on standby any more. It is not April of 2020.


April 2020? Hell man, large swaths of the USA haven't even left the 20th century.


Working in foodservice of various sorts for 20+ years, can confirm wholeheartedly. Reminding myself that we're doomed on the daily is one of the few things that keeps me going.

/why yes, I DID join the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement, for those curious...
//snip snap!
///slashie goodness (and my vasectomy didn't even take 3, HEYO)
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

foo monkey: What's this about masks?  This is the first I'm hearing about them. Did something happen?


Where have you been, man? A while ago in fact! There was this big thing around the end of October where we all put on masks and went up to strangers' houses to get free candy.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Might as well start going rathole to rathole with randos.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

sephjnr: erik-k: Long answer: If it's an N95, yes about as well as if everyone including you was wearing a good cloth mask.

A good cloth mask (meaning an actual fitted, dense, multi-layer mask with a nose wire) achieves about 80-85% filtration. Two in series can then be expected to achieve 96-97.5% filtration, i.e. a passing grade as one N95. Failure to have a nose bridge that actually gets close to the contour of the nose receives instead zero credit, because that's about how much it's worth.

Note though - If you're clean shaven and you fiddle with an N95 until it seals "perfectly" the filtration is closer to 99% at resting respiration rates (the actual media achieves 99.5-99.8% stoppage normally).

This isn't rocket science.

This has been known for decades (in the case of rated filters) or years (in the case of multiple studies with cloth masks).

There are no more excuses for not knowing this shiat at this point. Nor is there, frankly, any excuse for any household to not just have a few N95s on standby any more. It is not April of 2020.

N95s don't always filter air *going out*. Masking up was always about protecting others from potential carriers.


Unless you mean those with exhale valves, they very much do filter exhalation almost as efficiently as inhalation. That's part of why the damn facehuggers have bands behind the head - to pull harder than behind-the-ears can make happen.

I've been wearing Harley L188s to the gym for close to a year. Believe me when I say they filter air going both ways. It's not impossible to exhale hard enough to feel the jets of air hissing out around my nose, but it takes a pace of breathing that's close to frantic before it happens.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anticontent: When will people understand that covid is endemic? The chance to get rid of it ended when Trump failed to implement any policy.

If you're vaccinated that's the best you're gonna get. This is flu 2 now. We won't vaccinate the world, so it will do what influenza does now, making yearly recurrences through new variations.

Like you never masked for the flu, why start with this now that it's endemic? The mind boggles.


... Because this is more virluent than the flu, and more deadly than the flu, so constantly masking might be a new normal?

If it's never going away, and it's more dangerous that the flu was (it is), then pretending that we can go BACK to what was normal before is what boggles my mind. The world has changed. Carrying on like it hasn't is the insane part.

(Also, it sure as shiat isn't endemic yet. It's still pandemic. 'Endemic' just means 'R0 currently close to 1 and constantly circulating' and can lead to local flareups. And endemic CERTAINLY doesn't mean 'harmless',. farking SMALLPOX was endemic)
 
anticontent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Felgraf: anticontent: When will people understand that covid is endemic? The chance to get rid of it ended when Trump failed to implement any policy.

If you're vaccinated that's the best you're gonna get. This is flu 2 now. We won't vaccinate the world, so it will do what influenza does now, making yearly recurrences through new variations.

Like you never masked for the flu, why start with this now that it's endemic? The mind boggles.

... Because this is more virluent than the flu, and more deadly than the flu, so constantly masking might be a new normal?

If it's never going away, and it's more dangerous that the flu was (it is), then pretending that we can go BACK to what was normal before is what boggles my mind. The world has changed. Carrying on like it hasn't is the insane part.

(Also, it sure as shiat isn't endemic yet. It's still pandemic. 'Endemic' just means 'R0 currently close to 1 and constantly circulating' and can lead to local flareups. And endemic CERTAINLY doesn't mean 'harmless',. farking SMALLPOX was endemic)


Lol ok well, I must be a superhuman then. Enjoy your new normal, I'll be enjoying the old normal since I have a vaccine and haven't worn a mask in a long time.

It's so dangerous! Scary stuff! Everyone around here is dropping like flies! /s
 
anticontent
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Like holy shiat imagine equating smallpox and covid. Lol. So much hyperbole from the helicopter parent crowd.
 
Felgraf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

anticontent: Like holy shiat imagine equating smallpox and covid. Lol. So much hyperbole from the helicopter parent crowd.


I wasn't saying covid is like smallpox, kid.

I was saying 'endemic' doesn't mean not harmful, like a lot of people (yourself included!) seem to enjoy using it.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.