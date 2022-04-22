 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Through spokesman, Putin says says US should audit Zelensky's finances before we send Ukraine any more aid   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hey. He's got a point. Let's think about this again after another 10 billion or so of aid gets dumped into the graft machine that is defending the free world.

/ We need to crack down on Army surplus stores!
// Anybody been bringing Tanks and Drones into pawnshops lately?
/// "I found this helicopter in my attic... what will you give me for it?"
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
He sounds concerned.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What if we send him money for rocket launchers and then he goes and spends it on CRT-infused math textbooks under our noses?
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's start taxing the Russian Orthodox Church.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Maybe look at auditing Putin's finances before turning your eye on his enemies?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shut up, Tucker. The grown-ups are trying to work.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does he want us to check out Zelensky's laptop or emails too?

FFS.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Perhaps there's an understanding that Ukraine isn't Zenenskyy.  We're providing aid to Ukraine.  Even if Zelenskyy were demonstrably corrupt prior to the Russian invasion, he certainly isn't Scrooge-McDucking into the fruits of any corruption, and the aid we're supplying to Ukraine comes in the form of warfighting materiel that isn't going through Zelenskyy's hands before it goes to Ukraine's army.

This is literally another every-accusation-is-a-confession scenario directly on Putin and his mouthpieces.  And in a perverse way I hope that Carlson keeps levying these accusations as support for Ukraine continues building, it further weakens his position with the general population.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And we would have heard that message from Sean Hannity if only his finances were all above board.

/your skeletons won't stay in the closet forever either, TuKKKy
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Putin was getting high on his own supply of disinfo when he assumed that Zelenskyy would pull a runner at the beginning of the invasion. It's what all of the US's historically corrupt puppets have done, like the Shah of Iran, Marcos in the Philippines, and our guys in Vietnam and Afghanistan, neither of whom deserve to have their names remembered.

Instead it turns out--as we all know--that Zelenskyy is the real deal, and there's not much a Putin spokesman like Carlson can do to move the needle on that perception, outside of his narrow bubble of fanboys.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When the log, that is the Trump cabal, is removed from the eye of American politics, then we'll have the room needed to look for the speck that is mismanagement in Ukraine.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gotta listen to Russia they know a lot about corruption.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Let's start taxing the Russian Orthodox Church.


Let's make Tucker register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act while were at it.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


These are folks who cannot possibly imagine being near cash and NOT pocketing their share. They can't possibly even imagine that anyone else wouldn't. The concept is so foreign that they operate on the principal that IF there is cash nearby, that someone is GOING to grift it, and to be fair, in their own circles that is a fair assumption. When you hang out with thieves and liars, that's the way to go. They just can't imagine NOT hanging around with thieves and liars.
 
Slaxl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone looked into Tucker's finances?
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 444x554]

These are folks who cannot possibly imagine being near cash and NOT pocketing their share. They can't possibly even imagine that anyone else wouldn't. The concept is so foreign that they operate on the principal that IF there is cash nearby, that someone is GOING to grift it, and to be fair, in their own circles that is a fair assumption. When you hang out with thieves and liars, that's the way to go. They just can't imagine NOT hanging around with thieves and liars.


But enough about the Republican party...
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe we should audit Putin's finances before we stop sending aid to Ukraine.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stopping by to say someone should look into wether or not Tucker Carlson is a pedophile.
I'm not saying he is, but you really need to make sure on things like Tucker Carlson being a pedophile.
We definitely need to make sure a pedophile isn't given airtime, so we should just clarify whether or not Tucker Carlson is a pedophile.
I'm just asking questions here people.
 
ralanprod [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*whether
Damn autocorrect fale.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Maybe they should audit Tucker to see how much Russia is paying him.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is like Sauron's error. He simply could not imagine someone not using the ring.
 
Zenith
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gaslight: This is like Sauron's error. He simply could not imagine someone not using the ring.


with Tucker being the Mouth of Moron
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Slaxl: Has anyone looked into Tucker's finances?


Everyone on Fox News needs their finances examined.

And Hannity needs his communications with Assange looked into as well.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Putin was getting high on his own supply of disinfo when he assumed that Zelenskyy would pull a runner at the beginning of the invasion. It's what all of the US's historically corrupt puppets have done, like the Shah of Iran, Marcos in the Philippines, and our guys in Vietnam and Afghanistan, neither of whom deserve to have their names remembered.

Instead it turns out--as we all know--that Zelenskyy is the real deal, and there's not much a Putin spokesman like Carlson can do to move the needle on that perception, outside of his narrow bubble of fanboys.


It's funny how when you back an actual democracy rather than a tinpot dictator that is friendly to multi billion dollar corporations, the democracies act for the good of their people rather than their own selfish desires, when crises comes
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ralanprod: Just stopping by to say someone should look into wether or not Tucker Carlson is a pedophile.
I'm not saying he is, but you really need to make sure on things like Tucker Carlson being a pedophile.
We definitely need to make sure a pedophile isn't given airtime, so we should just clarify whether or not Tucker Carlson is a pedophile.
I'm just asking questions here people.


Let me Google that.
Perhaps we should all Google that.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
... says the murdering kleptocrat oligarch.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I guessed it would be Ron Johnson calling for the audit. Good thing Tucks the Talking Hemorrhoid is just an "entertainer."
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's kind of impressive a hemorrhoid can have its own TV show.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: It's kind of impressive a hemorrhoid can have its own TV show.


Counterpoint: Trump had The Apprentice.
 
snoproblem
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

snoproblem: ... says the murdering kleptocrat oligarch.


I can internet!

Learning to read is nice.  What I MEANT to write is that Tucker needs to stfu.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Tucker needs his face audited.

With what? Well, I'll let you all finish the thought for yourselves, as my original thought would have drawn the ire of the madmins.
 
lefty248
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey, I just read somewhere that Tucker is pedophile!
 
Gestalt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Putin was getting high on his own supply of disinfo when he assumed that Zelenskyy would pull a runner at the beginning of the invasion. It's what all of the US's historically corrupt puppets have done, like the Shah of Iran, Marcos in the Philippines, and our guys in Vietnam and Afghanistan, neither of whom deserve to have their names remembered.

Instead it turns out--as we all know--that Zelenskyy is the real deal, and there's not much a Putin spokesman like Carlson can do to move the needle on that perception, outside of his narrow bubble of fanboys.


This isn't surprising to anyone paying attention but the compromising material Putin wanted on Zelenskyy was him lying on Trump's behalf. Expose that lie and then his credibility domestically is weakened, or manipulate him with further kompromat until he's under their control. They wanted him undermined from the start.
 
mrwhippy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As if we didn't have enough reasons to have ads for Tucker every day on Fark lately...
 
saywhonow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Firm Tautology: What if we send him money for rocket launchers and then he goes and spends it on CRT-infused math textbooks under our noses?


Worse. He's paying for millions of abortions. Secret abortions. In Texas. And they're white girls.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lefty248: Hey, I just read somewhere that Tucker is pedophile!


People are saying Ticker is a pedophile.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Gotta listen to Russia they know a lot about corruption.


Seriously though, does anyone really think we're sending Ukraine cash?  Javelins cost nearly $2K each and the UA is shooting how many a day?

When 1000 missiles cost $200M and Milspec toilet seats cost $500 ea. you can see that $800M doesn't go that far.  (I mean, how much did those jet parts cost to make 20 whole new jets..)
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's the joke.
 
lordjupiter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alphax: As if we didn't have enough reasons to have ads for Tucker every day on Fark lately...


What does this even mean
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: AlgaeRancher: Gotta listen to Russia they know a lot about corruption.

Seriously though, does anyone really think we're sending Ukraine cash? Javelins cost nearly $2K each and the UA is shooting how many a day?

When 1000 missiles cost $200M and Milspec toilet seats cost $500 ea. you can see that $800M doesn't go that far.  (I mean, how much did those jet parts cost to make 20 whole new jets..)


People believed, and still believe, that Obama sent Iran $150B in cash, so I'm going with yes.
 
Alphax
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Alphax: As if we didn't have enough reasons to have ads for Tucker every day on Fark lately...

What does this even mean


Advertising.  For Tucker Carlson.  On the sidebars on Fark.

I usually see a way to give it a thumbs down while at home, but not while at work.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The President Whispers at Fox "news" didn't get the memo that President Biden isn't waiting or wanting Sean or Testicle Tucker's "advice" - call this jag off instead.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It's kind of unbelievable that Tucker still goes for the 1980s Preppy look with the deck shoes, the khaki  pants and the blue blazer and the bow/ broad striped red and blue tie. It's definitely the uniform of the future entitled elitist asshole, and yet he swears by it as if it's what the cool kids are still wearing when they're, what, 50-60 yrs old?
 
SidFishious
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hahahahahaha, based on the headline, because I'm a farker.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I don't care if Zelensky is a multi-billionaire.  He can't spend his personal fortune to buy weapons.

That money is going to them in the form of WEAPONS.  And it goes directly to the army, specifically for the defense of Ukraine.

Tucker needs to STFU.
 
