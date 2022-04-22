 Skip to content
(NBC News) FAA revokes pilot license of man who deliberately bailed out of single-engine plane just so he could video its crash for social media (nbcnews.com)
38
    More: Dumbass, Federal Aviation Administration, Pilot licensing and certification, Private Pilot License, Air traffic control, Air safety, United States Forest Service, Pilot certification in the United States  
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link to vid?
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Father_Jack: Link to vid?


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbYszLNZxhM
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate what social media has turned us into. Collectively, as a species.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.


To be fair, a legislator might be worried about looking like an idiot to introduce a law banning people from abandoning their own planes mid-air so they can video the crash. There's probably no specific law against, say, leaving a pile of gold bullion on a dividing strip on a highway and videoing the resultant traffic chaos, the assumption is that no-one's going to do it.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: I hate what social media has turned us into. Collectively, as a species.


+1
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.


The article says the FAA does not have the authority to charge people. The people who do were probably waiting for the results of the FAA investigations.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.


Littering!
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: I hate what social media has turned us into. Collectively, as a species.


I think we were always like this, only we just couldn't see it as easily.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.


FAA don't charge people with crimes.
Some other agency might.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But think of all the likes and shares that video got!  So worth it.
 
A_Flying_Toaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

Littering!


Group W, here we come!
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

The article says the FAA does not have the authority to charge people. The people who do were probably waiting for the results of the FAA investigations.


Yeah, this.

Now that the FAA's ruled, local & CA state authorities are going to go to work on this guy. His woes are only beginning.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Father_Jack: Link to vid?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbYszLNZxhM


Holy crap this guy's an idiot. I'm half way through the vid, he's crashed into fairly dense bushland, has no idea where he is, is complaining about the heat, has no water, no cell phone service, he's trying to call 911. At least the plane hasn't started a fire because then he'd really have been buggered.

Jeebus people, if you're going to parachute out of your own plane at least go prepared!
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

talkertopc: Father_Jack: Link to vid?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbYszLNZxhM


Thank you for that...

Now...  Uh.  Wow.  What an asshole.

Okay, fine, he crashed the thing in a place that was so remote, there was almost no chance of anyone getting hurt.
But he wasted a perfectly good airplane.

He must have a shiatton of money, or he has sponsors willing to pay for such a stunt.

Either way...  I don't get it.  That just seems absurdly insane and stupid to me.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

talkertopc: Father_Jack: Link to vid?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbYszLNZxhM


Thanks, if for no other reason than I can report the content. Because fark this guy and his shenanigans.
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: talkertopc: Father_Jack: Link to vid?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbYszLNZxhM

Holy crap this guy's an idiot. I'm half way through the vid, he's crashed into fairly dense bushland, has no idea where he is, is complaining about the heat, has no water, no cell phone service, he's trying to call 911. At least the plane hasn't started a fire because then he'd really have been buggered.

Jeebus people, if you're going to parachute out of your own plane at least go prepared!


To be fair, that's exactly how I'd script it too.  Although parachuting into a hot tub  in the back of a limo on the way to the liquor store would also work.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: talkertopc: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

The article says the FAA does not have the authority to charge people. The people who do were probably waiting for the results of the FAA investigations.

Yeah, this.

Now that the FAA's ruled, local & CA state authorities are going to go to work on this guy. His woes are only beginning.


I'd love to see them hit him with every niggling little law they can.  Reckless endangerment. Littering. Mopery. Improper disposal (fuel, oil...).

And charged for the cost of cleanup.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: talkertopc: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

The article says the FAA does not have the authority to charge people. The people who do were probably waiting for the results of the FAA investigations.

Yeah, this.

Now that the FAA's ruled, local & CA state authorities are going to go to work on this guy. His woes are only beginning.


He didn't lawyer up because he was afraid of losing his pilots license.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: GregInIndy: talkertopc: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

The article says the FAA does not have the authority to charge people. The people who do were probably waiting for the results of the FAA investigations.

Yeah, this.

Now that the FAA's ruled, local & CA state authorities are going to go to work on this guy. His woes are only beginning.

He didn't lawyer up because he was afraid of losing his pilots license.


Yeah, he's clearly had the "you are now done with social media forever and you talk to nobody without my prior ok" talk with his lawyer.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: talkertopc: Father_Jack: Link to vid?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbYszLNZxhM

Thanks, if for no other reason than I can report the content. Because fark this guy and his shenanigans.


He's got about 2 million views. And quite a few followup analyses of why this was a stunt (and not as he sorta tries to make it look a real engine failure). I'm enjoying this one.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hoblit: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

Littering!


Reckless endangerment dependind on the location.
 
neofonz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: talkertopc: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

The article says the FAA does not have the authority to charge people. The people who do were probably waiting for the results of the FAA investigations.

Yeah, this.

Now that the FAA's ruled, local & CA state authorities are going to go to work on this guy. His woes are only beginning.


Yeah, I would think this should at the minimum get a reckless endangerment charge from local authorities.
 
Orallo [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, win stupid prices!

/what an asshole...
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Headline: YouTuber who jumped from plane purposefully caused crash to record it
Sub -headline: he chose to jump out of the plane "solely so you could record the footage of the crash
1st paragraph: purposely caused the aircraft to crash so he could record it
3rd paragraph: solely so you could record the footage of the crash

Journalism has crashed and burned too.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: DarnoKonrad: talkertopc: Father_Jack: Link to vid?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbYszLNZxhM

Thanks, if for no other reason than I can report the content. Because fark this guy and his shenanigans.

He's got about 2 million views. And quite a few followup analyses of why this was a stunt (and not as he sorta tries to make it look a real engine failure). I'm enjoying this one.


I remember when this happened. The online flying community essentially immediatelycalled it out as a purposeful crash due to a number of clear tells.

He literally documented himself doing multiple crimes for social media.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

To be fair, a legislator might be worried about looking like an idiot to introduce a law banning people from abandoning their own planes mid-air so they can video the crash. There's probably no specific law against, say, leaving a pile of gold bullion on a dividing strip on a highway and videoing the resultant traffic chaos, the assumption is that no-one's going to do it.


Social media sure has changed the calculus on a lot of things.
 
neofonz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

neofonz: GregInIndy: talkertopc: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

The article says the FAA does not have the authority to charge people. The people who do were probably waiting for the results of the FAA investigations.

Yeah, this.

Now that the FAA's ruled, local & CA state authorities are going to go to work on this guy. His woes are only beginning.

Yeah, I would think this should at the minimum get a reckless endangerment charge from local authorities.


*looks it up*
California apparently has no reckless endangerment law. WTF, California?
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Veloram: I hate what social media has turned us into. Collectively, as a species.


People stuffed themselves into phone booths and sat on flagpoles long before Twitter was a thing
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

poorjon: Veloram: I hate what social media has turned us into. Collectively, as a species.

People stuffed themselves into phone booths and sat on flagpoles long before Twitter was a thing


...and people were murdering each other before guns came along too but...
 
Lunkquill [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's one expensive video for likes. Maybe it's insurance fraud?
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

A_Flying_Toaster: Hoblit: Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.

Littering!

Group W, here we come!


Woohoo I get to play with pencils and eat turkey!
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: Yet still not charged with a crime. Apparently purposely abandoning your plane and letting it crash into who knows where is not a crime.


FAA can't charge people with crimes.
They can levy civil penalties, but not criminal ones.
 
balko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The smart way to do this is just have another pilot hidden in the back to land the plane at a remote airfield and some prepositions "wreckage" on the ground to find on video after parachuting down. Maybe a PA hiding behind it with a smoke machine. Never alert the authorities or file an insurance claim and the worst they can accuse you of is producing a film without proper permits. You still get the same YouTube video and all the debunking videos to drive engagement with the whole "banned from flying for life" part.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lunkquill: That's one expensive video for likes. Maybe it's insurance fraud?


Some of those chucklefarks make millions a year. Destroying an old plane that probably cost as much as a used car was an investment in his brand
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: talkertopc: Father_Jack: Link to vid?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vbYszLNZxhM

Holy crap this guy's an idiot. I'm half way through the vid, he's crashed into fairly dense bushland, has no idea where he is, is complaining about the heat, has no water, no cell phone service, he's trying to call 911. At least the plane hasn't started a fire because then he'd really have been buggered.

Jeebus people, if you're going to parachute out of your own plane at least go prepared!


He was prepared. Had a parachute on, cameras all over the place, selfie stick in hand as he jumped out.

Charges I would like to see: endangering the public, attempted arson (could easily have started wildfires), littering, and general assholiness
 
