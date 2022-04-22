 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Eyeball Killer)   Parents mourn daughter shot by her boyfriend but dad reaffirms his allegiance to guns, and HOLY SHIAT what is that on the end table?   (wrtv.com) divider line
36
    More: Scary, Police, Firearm, Homicide, Hanna Cox's parents, Gun, mother Mindi McKee, Robert Cox, Hanna's mother Mindi McKee  
•       •       •

713 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 2:35 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ralphjr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's the girl from The Ring.
 
ktybear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A current self portrait of the daughter
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
How else are you supposed to display human eyes?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
if you point a gun at somebody and pull the trigger and they die from a bullet that came out of that gun, it wasn't an accident, and her dad sounds like a moron who shouldn't be allowed to handle a weapon either.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They can make another kid. These guns are special. Library's just wouldn't understand.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Support for the killer boyfriends defense team from the looks of it.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bloody Mary, Bloody Mary, Bloody Ma-
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Picture on end-table taken one second after trigger was pulled...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sigh. Guess it's my fault for not anticipating autocorrect on that one.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
SO a pro-gun dumbf*ck, says that an idiot with a weapon killing his daughter was wonderful. F*ck him and f*ck his nra supporters who love the murder of innocents.
What a filthy, vile, mound of filth that family is. They are happy that an idiot who didn't know how to handle a weapon murdered their daughter. If there is one, I hope they burn in hell for being amoral filth.

Sympathy for the daughter who was born into a family of garbage.
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Here's a thought... guns are allowed, but you can only use them in specific circumstances. Hunting, target shooting, self defence, cleaning. If you accidentally/negligently someone whilst doing anything else, 10 years in jail minimum and permanent gun ban.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well she ain't a burden to the family no more, so they got that going for them, hell, they's downright grateful that sonuvabiatch kilt their daughter.
 
jtown
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pert: Here's a thought... guns are allowed, but you can only use them in specific circumstances. Hunting, target shooting, self defence, cleaning. If you accidentally/negligently someone whilst doing anything else, 10 years in jail minimum and permanent gun ban.


accidentally/negligently someone the whole thing.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hanna Cox's parents describe their daughter as a "free spirit" who loved animals, the beach, and to be outside in nature.

So sweet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/That there is a 'gun influencer' because I know you wanted to know.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Both Mindi and Robert plan to work with state lawmakers and schools to increase education for young people about the proper handling of firearms.

And then in a few years they can blame the teachers for the low test scores instead of the 10 hours of mandatory small arms instruction each week.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pert: Here's a thought... guns are allowed, but you can only use them in specific circumstances. Hunting, target shooting, self defence, cleaning.


Or not.
Last I heard, murder is already illegal.
But hey, guns are just tools, like cars or hammers.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey, who DOESN'T have a painting of a loved one with googly eyes on the end table?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Pert: Here's a thought... guns are allowed, but you can only use them in specific circumstances. Hunting, target shooting, self defence, cleaning.

Or not.
Last I heard, murder is already illegal.
But hey, guns are just tools, like cars or hammers.


Why yes yes they are.

And if you use a hammer in a situation where it isn't supposed to be used, why lookee here! You can at a minimum be held liable for any deaths you negligently cause by improperly using that TOOL. Up to and including manslaughter.

So if you're using your hammer to drive nails, that's fine; but if you're using it, oh, I dunno, as a weight for your windshield wiper, and it flies loose and crushes some kid's skull, you don't get to claim "But it's just a hammer! Hammers don't kill people!" You were using it the wrong way, in the wrong time and place, so you get to pay.

And if you just gotta take your shootin' iron to the grocery store, which is not your home and you have no reason to defend yourself, and you take it out to show it off to the guy at the meat counter and "accidentally" shoot someone in the head, then no, sorry. You were using it the wrong way, in the wrong time and place, and so you get to pay.
 
whr21
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Guess they would rather have had a son.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Remember when we were outraged by a pump bottle of anal lube on the side table?
 
nytmare
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What's that statistic -- having a gun in the house makes it far more likely you'll end up dead from gunfire. Gun nut prophecy fulfilled, just not in the way they like to assume.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Your daughter is dead and your reaction is "children need to learn gun safety"
not "why the fark do we have so many farking guns in this stupid country?"

It's just too farking sad.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: gunther_bumpass: Pert: Here's a thought... guns are allowed, but you can only use them in specific circumstances. Hunting, target shooting, self defence, cleaning.

Or not.
Last I heard, murder is already illegal.
But hey, guns are just tools, like cars or hammers.

Why yes yes they are.

And if you use a hammer in a situation where it isn't supposed to be used, why lookee here! You can at a minimum be held liable for any deaths you negligently cause by improperly using that TOOL. Up to and including manslaughter.

So if you're using your hammer to drive nails, that's fine; but if you're using it, oh, I dunno, as a weight for your windshield wiper, and it flies loose and crushes some kid's skull, you don't get to claim "But it's just a hammer! Hammers don't kill people!" You were using it the wrong way, in the wrong time and place, so you get to pay.

And if you just gotta take your shootin' iron to the grocery store, which is not your home and you have no reason to defend yourself, and you take it out to show it off to the guy at the meat counter and "accidentally" shoot someone in the head, then no, sorry. You were using it the wrong way, in the wrong time and place, and so you get to pay.


I don't even know where to begin on this incoherent rant.
Piss poor satire, or pissed off gun nut? Who the fark knows anymore.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ktybear: A current self portrait of the daughter


Only if she's a zombie.
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Indiana, killing 110 young people a year, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. 31% of the deaths are suicides and 63% are homicides."

Just nestled away in the middle of the article. F*cking hell, that's depressing.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Father of the year says ""Hanna had a knowledge of how firearms worked," Mindi said. "Her dad took her to a shooting range, showed her how to disassemble, put safety on, take safety off." "

You dumbass. That has nothing to do with it when she's on the other end of the barrel. Why are you making a point of it now? It just makes your daughter look like even more of an idiot for being in that situation if she knew better.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Remember when we were outraged by a pump bottle of anal lube on the side table?


Not outraged at the lube, amused.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Remember when we were outraged by a pump bottle of anal lube on the side table?


I don't think any of us were outraged.

Incapacitated by laughter, maybe.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Argh so it was the mother who said that. My bad. The rest of it still stands.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Gyrfalcon: gunther_bumpass: Pert: Here's a thought... guns are allowed, but you can only use them in specific circumstances. Hunting, target shooting, self defence, cleaning.

Or not.
Last I heard, murder is already illegal.
But hey, guns are just tools, like cars or hammers.

Why yes yes they are.

And if you use a hammer in a situation where it isn't supposed to be used, why lookee here! You can at a minimum be held liable for any deaths you negligently cause by improperly using that TOOL. Up to and including manslaughter.

So if you're using your hammer to drive nails, that's fine; but if you're using it, oh, I dunno, as a weight for your windshield wiper, and it flies loose and crushes some kid's skull, you don't get to claim "But it's just a hammer! Hammers don't kill people!" You were using it the wrong way, in the wrong time and place, so you get to pay.

And if you just gotta take your shootin' iron to the grocery store, which is not your home and you have no reason to defend yourself, and you take it out to show it off to the guy at the meat counter and "accidentally" shoot someone in the head, then no, sorry. You were using it the wrong way, in the wrong time and place, and so you get to pay.

I don't even know where to begin on this incoherent rant.
Piss poor satire, or pissed off gun nut? Who the fark knows anymore.


It's all the same these days. Just have another drink and move on.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Unrepentant Fool: "Guns are the leading cause of death among children and teens in Indiana, killing 110 young people a year, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. 31% of the deaths are suicides and 63% are homicides."

Just nestled away in the middle of the article. F*cking hell, that's depressing.


Yes, but if all children had mandatory gun safety training, those numbers would surely plummet.
 
chewd
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Hanna's boyfriend, Jeremiah Smith is charged with three felonies in connection with Hanna's death- involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and pointing a firearm, according to online court records.
Smith said he removed the magazine and thought the gun was unloaded, according to the affidavit. But when he pointed the gun at Hanna, said "it didn't work" and pulled the trigger, he fatally shot her."

Such responsibility!!
We should let him out of jail immediately and give him lots more guns!
'muricah!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Hanna had a knowledge of how firearms worked," Mindi said. "Her dad took her to a shooting range, showed her how to disassemble, put safety on, take safety off."

He must have never told her to tell her idiot friends "never point a gun at something you don't want to kill".
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.