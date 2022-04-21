 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   The Russian Lady in Hartford changes its name to The Ukranian Lady, бо йди на хуй Росія, ось чому   (wfsb.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drinking heavily in that pub would add a different meaning to "...Ukraine girls really knock me out..."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
🎵Farewell and adieu to you Ukrainian ladies,

Farewell and adieu to you ladies of Ukraine🎵
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To show support for Ukraine...or to make up for loss of business?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Special dishes is tonight are boil turnip and sadness.  For appetizer are have War Crime Potato, having many as like is no charge.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Groucho Marx had to change his billing from "The German Comic" to the "Jewish Comic" around the time of the first world war.  He also had to morph his stage German accent.   Harpo had to change his name from Adolph.

Trumps had to change their name from Drumpf to Trump.   No Trump can hold a candle to Groucho or Harpo.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MythDragon: To show support for Ukraine...or to make up for loss of business?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Drinking heavily in that pub would add a different meaning to "...Ukraine girls really knock me out..."


She could have just adopted a Welsh (or Scottish) accent to be the butt of jokes in a bar.
 
