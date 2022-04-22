 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Sun)   Angry tip truck vs police car: there can be only one winner (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Obvious, Police car, The Sun, Automobile, London, Brixton, News of the World, waste disposal, tipper truck smashes  
•       •       •

313 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How many hours would you have to spend watching the opening scenes from Beverley Hill Cop to decide that driving your truck into a police car was a good idea?
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Thats an assault charge
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Thats an assault charge


But it was just the tip
 
August11
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Obscene_CNN: Thats an assault charge

But it was just the tip


I woke up the dogs. Thanks.
 
tuxq
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The former owner added he had heard many reports of the same truck being involved with fly-tipping around South London.

Can anyone from the UK translate what fly-tipping means? I understand what a fly is and what tipping is but flies make terrible wait staff.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

tuxq: The former owner added he had heard many reports of the same truck being involved with fly-tipping around South London.

Can anyone from the UK translate what fly-tipping means? I understand what a fly is and what tipping is but flies make terrible wait staff.


Dumping rubbish and running away, to avoid the expense and effort involved with dumping it legally.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The dumptrucks of Brixton..

Someone should make a song about it
 
fzumrk
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Could have been worse
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.