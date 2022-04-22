 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   Joyful Forest Drive seemingly misnamed   (abc13.com) divider line
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They cut down all the trees then called the street Joyful Forest.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: They cut down all the trees then called the street Joyful Forest.


Yeah, well. Trees are so damned messy, doncha know...
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Deputies said the mother shot the man between four and six times. The woman's boyfriend, who lives nearby, showed up at the scene and also reportedly fired his gun.

ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's called Joyful Forest Drive, but Joyful Forest Park-your-ass-on-my-porch.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Prediction:  Mom walks, boyfriend faces charges.
 
