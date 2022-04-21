 Skip to content
(CTV News)   "Sir, do you know why I pulled you over today?"
24
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A driver left B.C. Mounties so speechless earlier this month, the police agency tweeted a photo of the vehicle with no comment.  The photo, posted Wednesday morning, shows a small flatbed truck with no passenger-side door and no seatbelts. The back of the vehicle also appears to be open, with the seats exposed.

The driver was mad because they were trying to take away his freedumb.
bc.ctvnews.caView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
lwlies.comView Full Size

The radio still works.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
forbbodiesonly.comView Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To be honest... just looks like a Rez truck to me.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

goddammit!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sir, you can't use this in the Arby's drive-thru.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Because I'm young and I'm black and hats real low?"

That's how I'd get tased.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You failed Chemistry, but we're good at football, and Foot Locker wouldn't hire you? Is that why you pulled me over, officer?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
My car has been in the shop for nine weeks. Damn it! Sorry. I'm going through something.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I must admit, that does look like a fun thing to drive, at least slow and off-road, and in warm weather. Picking up a kid from school in it is barking, though.
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I saw the truck and I was thinking "oh man my province is being dumb again" but it was BC. HA. We're all farking yokels.
Dude would have been better off taking a quad
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Because you were lonely and I looked interesting?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did he straight up trade some kid a box of Timbits for that thing?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Slap some Farm Use tags on that bad boy and you're good to go!

/not legal advice
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They would NOT have like some of the stages my jeep was in during rebuild/painting/truck lining.

Once had to take a bartender to her house after her shift and Said welll tops not on yet... doors are drying. Seatbelts are out.... but I have a hiking backpack in the back you can Lay against.

Then again her bf was passed out and chained the door too. So we ended up behind her apartment where I boosted her to her second story balcony.

And Jesus people biatch a whole lot when they ask for a ride at lunch in the summer and the trans boot is off and the heat radiating off the transmission comes up through the stick hole.

And just a little fun gas from a leaking exhaust.

You really can't please anyone.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

So why were you rebuilding a new from factory Jeep?
 
acouvis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it managed to run...
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mopar gonna Mopar! And 2 TJs and 1 YJ.

The YJ was always a lost cause. But TJs were fantastic vehicles. That required hours of wrenching each month to make em live.

A jeep is like being a dependent and knowing the person that takes care of you and gets you everywhere might require cpr and a Cash IV at any time.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the next town over... Nelson man builds electric mini-car in his garage

It's made of wood. 0_o

Oh, and "Hunter says the car could be driven legally on city streets, but he has not yet asked city hall or the province about licensing requirements." Ummm...

And it doesn't have enough power to get from downtown back up the hill to his house.

This whole area is a little weird.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why did I think I'd have a chance to post a Planes, Trains & Automobiles reference?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Because you're not willing to prosecute all the crimes that are actually harming people, instead preferring to go after the poor and minorities?
 
noazark [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
