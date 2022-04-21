 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Delta: We love belligerent assholes, and it shows   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This won't end well.
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Whelp, no more flying Delta for me

/Average 2 RT flights a month
 
Mnemia
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Absolutely terrible decision. We as a society have got to stop catering to the bad behavior of the most toxic and awful people among us.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?

Narrator: Yes, yes we did.

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-nj-will-erase-nearly-million-marijuana-convictions-some-clearing-their-record-gets-tricky
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What does the FAA say about this?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?

Narrator: Yes, yes we did.

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-nj-will-erase-nearly-million-marijuana-convictions-some-clearing-their-record-gets-tricky



Pretty sure it's for non-violent offenders only.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lighting: Whelp, no more flying Delta for me

/Average 2 RT flights a month


I don't like it either, but all the major airlines are doing this, so have fun walking?
 
b0rg9
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The crews will love this.

/s
 
schubie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As the owner of a small business, never take an asshole customer back. They're never worth the inevitable additional headache
 
ten foiled hats
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?

Narrator: Yes, yes we did.

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-nj-will-erase-nearly-million-marijuana-convictions-some-clearing-their-record-gets-tricky


Well there's a good apples-to-planets-of-the-Andromeda-galaxy comparison.
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I LOVE ❤ 😍 💖 ❣ 💕 Twitter threads.

Said no one.
 
heymonkees
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: Lighting: Whelp, no more flying Delta for me

/Average 2 RT flights a month

I don't like it either, but all the major airlines are doing this, so have fun walking?


username checks out...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Farking alarmist twitter douche.  Shut the fark up.  Your 15 minutes are over.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
With policies like that, I might as well fly Spirit Airlines
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
F*ck that shiat...I'm going to keep wearing a mask on airplanes and I don't care. Last trip to Florida I was wearing my mask and NO FLU thank you very  much.

If it means I don't get sick, I will wear a mask any time I get in one of those flying culture tubes and I don't care who gives me shiat for it. pthpphpbt.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fark flying in general. But fark Delta specifically.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Farking alarmist fark douche.  Shut the fark up.  Your 15 minutes are over.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Farking alarmist twitter douche.  Shut the fark up.  Your 15 minutes are over.


And yours refuse to start.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Guess I'll take the train.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Jeebus Saves: Farking alarmist twitter douche.  Shut the fark up.  Your 15 minutes are over.

And yours refuse to start.


Oh!  Sick burn!  Sorry, I don't need twitter likes to get my dick hard.  Your mom does just fine.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Farking alarmist fark douche.  Shut the fark up.  Your 15 minutes are over.


Use your words and point on the doll where the mask offended you
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?


Not for people who have committed violent acts in association with their cannabis convictions, no.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Farking alarmist twitter douche.  Shut the fark up.  Your 15 minutes are over.


lol.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yawn. Oh just farking yawn.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Farking alarmist fark douche.  Shut the fark up.  Your 15 minutes are over.

Use your words and point on the doll where the mask offended you


Well, that went terribly wrong. I meant to quote someone just up-thread.
 
Generation_D
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?

Narrator: Yes, yes we did.

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-nj-will-erase-nearly-million-marijuana-convictions-some-clearing-their-record-gets-tricky


People smoking weed doesnt put my life at any risk.

People being dip shots on planes over their whiny feelings and not following simple instructions  does.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat...I'm going to keep wearing a mask on airplanes and I don't care. Last trip to Florida I was wearing my mask and NO FLU thank you very  much.

If it means I don't get sick, I will wear a mask any time I get in one of those flying culture tubes and I don't care who gives me shiat for it. pthpphpbt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The decision to wear a mask is "up to them," Mr. Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire to promote infrastructure spending.

If our President doesn't even give a single fark anymore, why should anyone else?
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Delta to flight attendants and other staff: Fark you especially.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: TorpedoOrca: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Farking alarmist fark douche.  Shut the fark up.  Your 15 minutes are over.

Use your words and point on the doll where the mask offended you

Well, that went terribly wrong. I meant to quote someone just up-thread.


I've had a day with anti-maskers. Sorry for the mixup
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat...I'm going to keep wearing a mask on airplanes and I don't care. Last trip to Florida I was wearing my mask and NO FLU thank you very  much.

If it means I don't get sick, I will wear a mask any time I get in one of those flying culture tubes and I don't care who gives me shiat for it. pthpphpbt.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They were suspended for repeatedly and willfully and at times violently refusing to follow the FAA and Delta regulations and crew directions. It doesn't matter if it's smoking or wearing your seatbelt or grabbing the stewardess's ass or wearing your mask when required. If you don't follow the rules YOU AGREED to when you fly, then you don't fly in this airline ever again. Goddamn Delta, what the Fark is wrong with your dumb ass?
 
Generation_D
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: The decision to wear a mask is "up to them," Mr. Biden told reporters during a trip to New Hampshire to promote infrastructure spending.

If our President doesn't even give a single fark anymore, why should anyone else?


The President's desperate for votes in the midterms.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Generation_D: Flushing It All Away: I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?

Narrator: Yes, yes we did.

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-nj-will-erase-nearly-million-marijuana-convictions-some-clearing-their-record-gets-tricky

People smoking weed doesnt put my life at any risk.

People being dip shots on planes over their whiny feelings and not following simple instructions  does.


And anyway the answer to his question is "no". People who have committed violent acts in association with their cannabis convictions are not getting expungements.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: TorpedoOrca: Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: Farking alarmist fark douche.  Shut the fark up.  Your 15 minutes are over.

Use your words and point on the doll where the mask offended you

Well, that went terribly wrong. I meant to quote someone just up-thread.

I've had a day with anti-maskers. Sorry for the mixup


I'll get over it. Cheers!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Generation_D: Flushing It All Away: I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?

Narrator: Yes, yes we did.

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-nj-will-erase-nearly-million-marijuana-convictions-some-clearing-their-record-gets-tricky

People smoking weed doesnt put my life at any risk.

People being dip shots on planes over their whiny feelings and not following simple instructions  does.


Debatable.

They found that from 2000 to 2018 the percentage of crash deaths involving cannabis increased from 9 percent to 21.5 percent
 
cr7pilot [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: What does the FAA say about this?


We say that we're making permanent our enforcement policy for unruly passengers. Administrative action is not an option. This was a temporary special program that went into effect when the TSA mandate was put in place, but will continue despite the mask mandate

https://www.faa.gov/newsroom/faa-zero-tolerance-policy-against-unruly-passengers-here-stay
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Hi Delta. You just chose those assholes over me. There are probably more than 2,000 who agree with me.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat...I'm going to keep wearing a mask on airplanes and I don't care. Last trip to Florida I was wearing my mask and NO FLU thank you very  much.

If it means I don't get sick, I will wear a mask any time I get in one of those flying culture tubes and I don't care who gives me shiat for it. pthpphpbt.

[Fark user image image 425x343]


Dammit.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Eric Ding you are perfectly free to start your own airline and to deny these people the right to fly it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat...I'm going to keep wearing a mask on airplanes and I don't care. Last trip to Florida I was wearing my mask and NO FLU thank you very  much.

If it means I don't get sick, I will wear a mask any time I get in one of those flying culture tubes and I don't care who gives me shiat for it. pthpphpbt.

[Fark user image 425x343]


Cafe Threads: Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat...I'm going to keep wearing a mask on airplanes and I don't care. Last trip to Florida I was wearing my mask and NO FLU thank you very  much.

If it means I don't get sick, I will wear a mask any time I get in one of those flying culture tubes and I don't care who gives me shiat for it. pthpphpbt.

[Fark user image 425x343]


Holy fark are you two pathetic.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?

Narrator: Yes, yes we did.

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-nj-will-erase-nearly-million-marijuana-convictions-some-clearing-their-record-gets-tricky


Ahh, yes, totally the same for people who were literally putting other people's live at risk in the middle of a pandemic versus people using a harmless drug on their own hurting no one.
 
jso2897
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Debatable.

They found that from 2000 to 2018 the percentage of crash deaths involving cannabis increased from 9 percent to 21.5 percent


No convictions of that  nature are being expunged.
 
Karma Chameleon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow, another win for belligerent hillbillies. Please go ahead and call me a Debbie downer for more stunning examples of nothing happening.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?

Narrator: Yes, yes we did.

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-nj-will-erase-nearly-million-marijuana-convictions-some-clearing-their-record-gets-tricky


Alright, month-and-a-half old account. Whatever you say.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Generation_D: Flushing It All Away: I'm really wondering why this is an issue? Didn't we just expunge everyone's records that was busted with pot?

Narrator: Yes, yes we did.

https://gothamist.com/news/ny-nj-will-erase-nearly-million-marijuana-convictions-some-clearing-their-record-gets-tricky

People smoking weed doesnt put my life at any risk.

People being dip shots on planes over their whiny feelings and not following simple instructions  does.

Debatable.

They found that from 2000 to 2018 the percentage of crash deaths involving cannabis increased from 9 percent to 21.5 percent


Not really.

Researchers analyzed 19 years of data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a national database of fatal crashes on public roads. They found that from 2000 to 2018 the percentage of crash deaths involving cannabis increased from 9 percent to 21.5 percent, and the percentage of deaths involving cannabis and alcohol also more than doubled, from 4.8 percent to 10.3 percent. Their results also show that cannabis-involved car crashes are more likely to involve the deaths of passengers, as well as individuals younger than 35, compared to crash deaths not involving cannabis. Analyses were conducted to account for drug testing rates and alcohol policies, and the results remained consistent.

Stop drinking and driving, dummies.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: NM Volunteer: Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat...I'm going to keep wearing a mask on airplanes and I don't care. Last trip to Florida I was wearing my mask and NO FLU thank you very  much.

If it means I don't get sick, I will wear a mask any time I get in one of those flying culture tubes and I don't care who gives me shiat for it. pthpphpbt.

[Fark user image 425x343]

Cafe Threads: Gyrfalcon: F*ck that shiat...I'm going to keep wearing a mask on airplanes and I don't care. Last trip to Florida I was wearing my mask and NO FLU thank you very  much.

If it means I don't get sick, I will wear a mask any time I get in one of those flying culture tubes and I don't care who gives me shiat for it. pthpphpbt.

[Fark user image 425x343]

Holy fark are you two pathetic.


Says the guy who has spent the past few years doing everything in his power trying to kill as many Americans as possible. fark off with your anti-American bullshiat.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

schubie: As the owner of a small business, never take an asshole customer back. They're never worth the inevitable additional headache


Not only will they believe they were right all along, they will believe they're right to continue being an asshole, and that you are wrong.  You're right - they're not worth it, and if they're taken back, they'll probably cost you customers.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Delta on their worst day is greater than Air Canada on their best day.
 
