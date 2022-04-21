 Skip to content
(WJCL Savannah)   Good guy with a gun accidentally shoots dumb guy with his own gun   (wjcl.com)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whoopsie!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But seriously, authorities really need to start charging people who do stupid things with firearms even if the shooter only causes harm to themselves.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well? Did Heap decide to purchase that model of gun? FFS media, do the legwork.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No charges?  I'm sure they'd do the same for anyone.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Shout out to Plaxico.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: Breedon reportedly said not to call 911, but Deal called 911 after Breedon turned gray and started grunting and drooling.

Sounds like a genius. I feel so much safer knowing people like this are armed.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hate it when I shoot myself.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
DA office decides not to charge one of their assistant DA's, what a surprise.
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heap mentioned plans to purchase a Sig Model P320 handgun.

Breedon reportedly told Heap that he was currently carrying that model of gun
,
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The shooting happened inside ADA Ian Heap's office

waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ghastly: But seriously, authorities really need to start charging people who do stupid things with firearms even if the shooter only causes harm to themselves.


Naaaa. Just put them on blast.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Well? Did Heap decide to purchase that model of gun? FFS media, do the legwork.


A Sig 320. Some models of which do not even have a trigger safety or a beaver-tail. I did not know THAT was even a thing. I would rate that as: "Not As Safe As A Glock"...

/ a phrase I thought that I would never have ever said
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
About 0.1 % of people need a gun for anything but suicide.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If you are going to carry, make it a Desert Eagle. That way if you ever fark up like this guy did you won't have to live with the embarrassment for more than a few seconds. Severed femoral artery? Nah, more like severed femur.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
P320, they sell those to men?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He was allowed to bring a gun into the courthouse?

Classy.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm the only one in this room professional enough to....

police instructor shoots himself in the foot for the class
Youtube zw-jTCNZSmY
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I don't know how to post gifs from mobile. Or most of the time.

Imagine a gif of Darth Helmet swinging his Scwartz, subtitled "Good is Dumb".
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"No charges are expected"
"Investigators with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office formally requested that the case be rendered inactive."
"Breedon's gun has been returned to him."

It's good to be white!

"Breedon reportedly said not to call 911, but Deal called 911 after Breedon turned gray and started grunting and drooling."

That's too bad.

/ Too bad he called 911
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This happened in the Effing courthouse!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: About 0.1 % of people need a gun for anything but suicide.


equivocation through sentence structure, is that a thing?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: Breedon reportedly said not to call 911, but Deal called 911 after Breedon turned gray and started grunting and drooling.

More so than usual for a gun nut?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I don't know how to post gifs from mobile. Or most of the time.

Imagine a gif of Darth Helmet swinging his Scwartz, subtitled "Good is Dumb".


...
I think I've made my point.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well hey the potential buyer now knows it does a damn good job.

Only handgun I owned was an M&P and it would only go off if you had your bugger finger where it shouldn't be.

Do want a kimber 1911 at some point though. Only gun I've ever shot that felt "natural" to me.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Well hey the potential buyer now knows it does a damn good job.

Only handgun I owned was an M&P and it would only go off if you had your bugger finger where it shouldn't be.

Do want a kimber 1911 at some point though. Only gun I've ever shot that felt "natural" to me.


I mean... your recommendation loses a lot of weight when I learn you have a bugger finger.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Nirbo: Axeofjudgement: Well hey the potential buyer now knows it does a damn good job.

Only handgun I owned was an M&P and it would only go off if you had your bugger finger where it shouldn't be.

Do want a kimber 1911 at some point though. Only gun I've ever shot that felt "natural" to me.

I mean... your recommendation loses a lot of weight when I learn you have a bugger finger.


I'm tired. woke up with a flat tire, 900 dollars later Subaru is happy, 6.5 hours of construction work since I was late and all the things needed fixed. Then spent 3 hours on a roof at a side job.

And I gotta be up in like 6 hours to do it again
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: FTFA: Breedon reportedly said not to call 911, but Deal called 911 after Breedon turned gray and started grunting and drooling.

Sounds like a genius. I feel so much safer knowing people like this are armed.


Should have honored his wishes.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: FTFA: Breedon reportedly said not to call 911, but Deal called 911 after Breedon turned gray and started grunting and drooling.

Sounds like a genius. I feel so much safer knowing people like this are armed.


Is this news or satire?  I'm finding it harder and harder to tell.
Not criticising.  Keep it up, America.  You're putting on a hell of a show.
 
