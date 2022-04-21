 Skip to content
(Zillow)   In the alternate universe where Mike came out and divorced Carol, this was his post Brady Bunch bachelor pad   (zillow.com) divider line
36
posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2022 at 9:42 PM



36 Comments
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With a nice lanai, the hot tub is inside?  No thanks, I can just imagine the mold and mildew.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The house that time forgot.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cherryl taggart: With a nice lanai, the hot tub is inside?  No thanks, I can just imagine the mold and mildew.decades of body fluids embedded in that carpet.


FTFY
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size

Double jack off massage? So it's two-handed? Or you get it twice? But yet it's a picture of two pairs of feet. I'm so confused.
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1073]
Double jack off massage? So it's two-handed? Or you get it twice? But yet it's a picture of two pairs of feet. I'm so confused.


It's run by twins Joseph and Jocelyn.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats silly cheap for the Bay Area
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the ludes left in the medicine cabinet are still any good.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1073]
Double jack off massage? So it's two-handed? Or you get it twice? But yet it's a picture of two pairs of feet. I'm so confused.


Hello! Foot job! ...
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: I wonder if the ludes left in the medicine cabinet are still any good.


I've heard they're like fine wine... they get better with age...
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy hell. I would buy that home and keep it as is. I would probably pretend I was banging Elizabeth Montgomery in that home.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like one of those houses they used to test damage from atomic bombs.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Holy hell. I would buy that home and keep it as is. I would probably pretend I was banging Elizabeth Montgomery in that home.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have their best furniture in the basement. I wish I could swing by and score that bar and chairs and that black sofa. Their upstairs stuff is dreck.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a beautiful lawn.
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Avocado green cabinets and kitchen sink. Sweet. Add in some avocado shag carpet and you are definitely styling in the 70's.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Holy hell. I would buy that home and keep it as is. I would probably pretend I was banging Elizabeth Montgomery in that home.

[Fark user image 294x230] [View Full Size image _x_]


actually, a three-way with Elizabeth Montgomery and Agnes Moorehead
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

atomic-age: They have their best furniture in the basement. I wish I could swing by and score that bar and chairs and that black sofa. Their upstairs stuff is dreck.


I'll take the bar fridge and turn it into a smoker(sure as hell don't want that thing running, probably uses as much power as the hot tub)
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Say what you will, my laundry room doesn't open to the pool.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So Greg becomes the man of the house?  I've seen that video...
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The groovy screen has some potential in the right setting.
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


/ But for the most part I had a look of horror frozen on my face while looking at the pics
// I would contact Hollywood prop shops and ask for offers on the whole lot as a package
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, that is Vallejo.
 
DaAlien
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It wasn't Mike's pad, it belonged to these guys:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Missing a couple of adjectives
 
waxbeans
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We're dommed
House over half million dollars.
monthly payment is what a Ferrari would cost.
This just stupid.
This specific home isn't a damn hand made Italian sports car. Jfc. Humanity isn't even thinking anymore.
F Humanity
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jaytkay: The groovy screen has some potential in the right setting.
[photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x637]

/ But for the most part I had a look of horror frozen on my face while looking at the pics
// I would contact Hollywood prop shops and ask for offers on the whole lot as a package


Partial board for only half million bucks ladles and gentlemen.

What would marbel cost?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wow.  .12 acre.    Built 1951.  Completely outdated. Likely needs all appliances replaced.  Shiat schools.   Over half a mill.    Enjoy living in California!

/wtf I thought NY was bad
 
ongbok
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Wow.  .12 acre.    Built 1951.  Completely outdated. Likely needs all appliances replaced.  Shiat schools.   Over half a mill.    Enjoy living in California!

/wtf I thought NY was bad


photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


But it has a rub n tug near
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ass_Master_Flash: Thats silly cheap for the Bay Area


Allow mt to crimesplain

/subby
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Wow.  .12 acre.    Built 1951.  Completely outdated. Likely needs all appliances replaced.  Shiat schools.   Over half a mill.    Enjoy living in California!

/wtf I thought NY was bad


Buy it and in ten years its worth more than double
 
geggy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Walker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1073]
Double jack off massage? So it's two-handed? Or you get it twice? But yet it's a picture of two pairs of feet. I'm so confused.


A conveniently placed wanted ad for hand car wash, right in front of a massage parlor.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Every time takes his next young conquest to the bedroom, you hear that somber version of the theme.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Came out of what?
 
farkturf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ongbok: Marshmallow Jones: Wow.  .12 acre.    Built 1951.  Completely outdated. Likely needs all appliances replaced.  Shiat schools.   Over half a mill.    Enjoy living in California!

/wtf I thought NY was bad

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 798x1008]

But it has a rub n tug near


And then go for pho. Count me in!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 850x1073]
Double jack off massage? So it's two-handed? Or you get it twice? But yet it's a picture of two pairs of feet. I'm so confused.


Road trip!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

EL EM: What a beautiful lawn.


It matches the pool
 
noitsnot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phishrace: Avocado green cabinets and kitchen sink. Sweet. Add in some avocado shag carpet and you are definitely styling in the 70's.


IKR?  I'm buying it just for the sink and cabinets.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I find it hard to believe an architect would live in that kind of shiathole
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

