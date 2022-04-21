 Skip to content
(KRCG New Bloomfield)   Upstanding person lets gas station owner know the owner had the pump price set for $.449 per gallon, instead of $4.49 per gallon. Of course he had been open for hours before someone told him. Needs double tag. Sad/Owner Hero/man who told him   (krcgtv.com) divider line
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If this is like the mini-mart I worked at, the owners or people in the store don't set the prices or the pumps.  It's all done by computers from the "home office."  And I doubt this is some independent gas station.  None of them are anymore.  That's why all the prices match all the time.

But he'll probably end up responsible for it anyway, because reasons.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hopefully somebody will start a GoFundMe for the guy.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i have said for years double tags are needed, like if something good, and not funny, happens in Florida !
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.


LOL!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.


Why is it sad? Some people just aren't meant to run a business
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.


I sure would.

Just after I topped my tank off.
And maybe filled a few cans.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet candy bars are still two bucks. Can't explain that!

/yes, we ca-
//NO
 
MBZ321
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: " And I doubt this is some independent gas station. None of them are anymore.


Most gas stations out there are independently owned and operated.....the corner Exxon, Shell, etc. doesn't have someone setting prices automatically unless it is part of a large franchisee.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And rising prices impacted gas station owners, as customers become less likely to buy snacks and drinks or other in-store items, which are more profitable than gasoline.

The gas station across the street from is the exact opposite. They sell blunts(sometimes people will buy a entire box) and chips/snacks way more than gas. They even make money from weed pipes, white tees, boxers, and socks.
/The people that buy clothes are buying them, because they're coming from their side chick's house, and have to go back home.
//Yes, i have done that
\Don't shame me.  Some single women have their "ho bag" in their trunk
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Hopefully somebody will start a GoFundMe for the guy.


Agree. Too bad the suppliers of the product he sells are just barely scrapin' by themselves, y'know?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was right to tell the owner.
Didn't need to post it on social media.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: i have said for years double tags are needed, like if something good, and not funny, happens in Florida !


Fark user image
 
Frederick45
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.

LOL!


Hey, remember, this is Murica!
 
Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas station owners don't make enough on the fuel for it to matter.  This greedy and lazy station owner kinda got what he had coming for not paying attention.  I would have filled up an oil rig and walked away with zero guilt.  I am a sociopath, I admit, but does it matter?
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A few years ago a friend of mine started a new job. On his first pay day he noticed the deposit as nearly four times the negotiated salary. So, he calls HR to correct the error, but is told that this company simply does not make such mistakes. "May I get that in writing?" he asks. An email from HR states that his salary is correct, mistakes are not made, etc.

You will notbelieve the shiat storm that ensued a few weeks later.

Of everyone involved, he is the only one still employed at the company.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.


I wouldn't have. But only because that would mean having to interact with one extra person in my day.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.

I sure would.

Just after I topped my tank off.
And maybe filled a few cans.


Typical Garker.  Biaych about the state of things, then claim ignorance about the cause of the state of things.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: And rising prices impacted gas station owners, as customers become less likely to buy snacks and drinks or other in-store items, which are more profitable than gasoline.

The gas station across the street from is the exact opposite. They sell blunts(sometimes people will buy a entire box) and chips/snacks way more than gas. They even make money from weed pipes, white tees, boxers, and socks.
/The people that buy clothes are buying them, because they're coming from their side chick's house, and have to go back home.
//Yes, i have done that
\Don't shame me.  Some single women have their "ho bag" in their trunk

Just in case you want to know what a "ho-bag" is

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: drjekel_mrhyde: And rising prices impacted gas station owners, as customers become less likely to buy snacks and drinks or other in-store items, which are more profitable than gasoline.

The gas station across the street from is the exact opposite. They sell blunts(sometimes people will buy a entire box) and chips/snacks way more than gas. They even make money from weed pipes, white tees, boxers, and socks.
/The people that buy clothes are buying them, because they're coming from their side chick's house, and have to go back home.
//Yes, i have done that
\Don't shame me.  Some single women have their "ho bag" in their trunk
Just in case you want to know what a "ho-bag" is

[Fark user image image 827x469]


Oh I KNOW what a ho-bag is.

My wife thinks I don't, but I do.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: MythDragon: Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.

I sure would.

Just after I topped my tank off.
And maybe filled a few cans.

Typical Garker.  Biaych about the state of things, then claim ignorance about the cause of the state of things.


Omg.  Typical Farker.  Etc. Etc.  Damn spell correct
 
knbwhite
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just a tangent about decimal placement: On Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, he made a comment that made me chuckle. The interviewee, Erin Burnett, had a grandmother that filed for divorce when the rate was, according to Gates, 0.2 percent (with emphasis on the zero). When Erin reiterated it, she said .2 percent, and Gates correct her by saying ZERO point two percent again. He's a well respected guy, but not a math major it seems.
 
XrayVision
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: A few years ago a friend of mine started a new job. On his first pay day he noticed the deposit as nearly four times the negotiated salary. So, he calls HR to correct the error, but is told that this company simply does not make such mistakes. "May I get that in writing?" he asks. An email from HR states that his salary is correct, mistakes are not made, etc.

You will notbelieve the shiat storm that ensued a few weeks later.

Of everyone involved, he is the only one still employed at the company.


Csb and I was wondering if you know if that was an in-house HR, or a contractor type HR.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.


Nope. 30 years ago I needed gas. And they clerk would not take pennies.
And thing is, I wanted 5 bucks of gas.
And. I said. Okay.  You won't let me do five bucks of pennies. How much will you take? None.  Said the mofo.
If I'd found a gas station selling gas for 49 cents to do i would called everyone in my damn cell phone.
I'd called ppl who Don't take my calls.
I'd called exes .
I'd get on Facebook and told everyone on the message app.
I would have got on all 3 of my emails and emailed everyone in my contacts.


Companies should not, every refuse valid money.
Especially considering we killed someone for ALLEGEDLY passing a fake 20.
And speaking of that did they ever provide that 20 was in fact fake?
Because have people refuse a 2 dollar bill simply because they never seen one.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel for the gas station owner as his business' profits  for at least the entire month ( or more ) were wiped out in hours as I am sure alot of people passed on this news and paid at the pump to keep the price a secret for as long as possible from the employees/owner to keep it at that price as long as possible.

That said that is why you double check after  making any changes to anything to make sure it is correct before you let it go live.
 
XrayVision
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Just a tangent about decimal placement: On Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, he made a comment that made me chuckle. The interviewee, Erin Burnett, had a grandmother that filed for divorce when the rate was, according to Gates, 0.2 percent (with emphasis on the zero). When Erin reiterated it, she said .2 percent, and Gates correct her by saying ZERO point two percent again. He's a well respected guy, but not a math major it seems.


I have definitely had math teachers insist on saying zero in that situation, for clarity. He probably did too.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: A few years ago a friend of mine started a new job. On his first pay day he noticed the deposit as nearly four times the negotiated salary. So, he calls HR to correct the error, but is told that this company simply does not make such mistakes. "May I get that in writing?" he asks. An email from HR states that his salary is correct, mistakes are not made, etc.

You will notbelieve the shiat storm that ensued a few weeks later.

Of everyone involved, he is the only one still employed at the company.


🤭🤣🤯😍😍😍😍😍😍
 
Nirbo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Just a tangent about decimal placement: On Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, he made a comment that made me chuckle. The interviewee, Erin Burnett, had a grandmother that filed for divorce when the rate was, according to Gates, 0.2 percent (with emphasis on the zero). When Erin reiterated it, she said .2 percent, and Gates correct her by saying ZERO point two percent again. He's a well respected guy, but not a math major it seems.


That grandma is farking hardcore. My BAC is rarely higher than .15
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will: Gas station owners don't make enough on the fuel for it to matter.  This greedy and lazy station owner kinda got what he had coming for not paying attention.  I would have filled up an oil rig and walked away with zero guilt.  I am a sociopath, I admit, but does it matter?


First, what makes him "greedy"? The average price of Premium in Tennessee is $4.64 - and he meant to charge 15 cents/gal less than that.

Second, what makes him "lazy"? He's the owner, but he's actually working in his store rather than just paying someone else to do it. It seems more likely he made the mistake because he was tired from working so much.

Third, the fact that he already makes very little profit on gas should make you feel even worse about driving off. It's his gas, he's already bought it for darn near the price he's selling it for. He didn't lose the 5 cents or so of income per gallon he would normally have seen, he lost more like $4 per gallon - the difference between the price he paid and what he sold it for.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

XrayVision: CFitzsimmons: A few years ago a friend of mine started a new job. On his first pay day he noticed the deposit as nearly four times the negotiated salary. So, he calls HR to correct the error, but is told that this company simply does not make such mistakes. "May I get that in writing?" he asks. An email from HR states that his salary is correct, mistakes are not made, etc.

You will notbelieve the shiat storm that ensued a few weeks later.

Of everyone involved, he is the only one still employed at the company.

Csb and I was wondering if you know if that was an in-house HR, or a contractor type HR.


That I do not know.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Because have people refuse a 2 dollar bill simply because they never seen one.


Suddenly I'm craving Taco Bell.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Don Mattingly Can Kill You - And Will: Gas station owners don't make enough on the fuel for it to matter.  This greedy and lazy station owner kinda got what he had coming for not paying attention.  I would have filled up an oil rig and walked away with zero guilt.  I am a sociopath, I admit, but does it matter?


Only to others around you.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.

Nope. 30 years ago I needed gas. And they clerk would not take pennies.
And thing is, I wanted 5 bucks of gas.
And. I said. Okay.  You won't let me do five bucks of pennies. How much will you take? None.  Said the mofo.
If I'd found a gas station selling gas for 49 cents to do i would called everyone in my damn cell phone.
I'd called ppl who Don't take my calls.
I'd called exes .
I'd get on Facebook and told everyone on the message app.
I would have got on all 3 of my emails and emailed everyone in my contacts.


Companies should not, every refuse valid money.
Especially considering we killed someone for ALLEGEDLY passing a fake 20.
And speaking of that did they ever provide that 20 was in fact fake?
Because have people refuse a 2 dollar bill simply because they never seen one.


Go to bed. You're having a bad dream.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is why gas prices need to be set by the government, and ideally gas should only be sold by the government, and only to people in good standing with the party. This one mistake probably made the end times climate wise a year sooner.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.

Nope. 30 years ago I needed gas. And they clerk would not take pennies.
And thing is, I wanted 5 bucks of gas.
And. I said. Okay.  You won't let me do five bucks of pennies. How much will you take? None.  Said the mofo.
If I'd found a gas station selling gas for 49 cents to do i would called everyone in my damn cell phone.
I'd called ppl who Don't take my calls.
I'd called exes .
I'd get on Facebook and told everyone on the message app.
I would have got on all 3 of my emails and emailed everyone in my contacts.


Companies should not, every refuse valid money.
Especially considering we killed someone for ALLEGEDLY passing a fake 20.
And speaking of that did they ever provide that 20 was in fact fake?
Because have people refuse a 2 dollar bill simply because they never seen one.


Are you okay?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: waxbeans: Wanebo: Sad tag is right. A few hours of discounted gas could easily put the station owner under.

People should have told him.

Nope. 30 years ago I needed gas. And they clerk would not take pennies.
And thing is, I wanted 5 bucks of gas.
And. I said. Okay.  You won't let me do five bucks of pennies. How much will you take? None.  Said the mofo.
If I'd found a gas station selling gas for 49 cents to do i would called everyone in my damn cell phone.
I'd called ppl who Don't take my calls.
I'd called exes .
I'd get on Facebook and told everyone on the message app.
I would have got on all 3 of my emails and emailed everyone in my contacts.


Companies should not, every refuse valid money.
Especially considering we killed someone for ALLEGEDLY passing a fake 20.
And speaking of that did they ever provide that 20 was in fact fake?
Because have people refuse a 2 dollar bill simply because they never seen one.

Are you okay?


Watching Hot Ones game show and eating beans with ghost pepper powder all over it and spicy BBQ.
 
Spectrum
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
2 CSB's.

A few days ago I'm at my regular liquor store and the guy rings it up and it's half of what it should be. So I tell the the guy that's not enough, it should be more. So he says thanks for being honest and I left feeling good about myself.

A few years ago I'm at my regular liquor store and my change is 80 cents but instead of three quarters and a nickel, I get three nickels and a quarter. I looked at it and said, if you need my 40 cents that badly then you could probably use this 40 cents too. Then I threw the coins down the aisle and left. It felt good, because I knew without a doubt that the piece of shiat would be down on his knees looking for those farking nickels when I was gone. And I never ever saw that guy again.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From what I understand, money collected from the gas pump is used to make future fuel purchases for the tanks. It's not all pure profit- he won't have the money to fill the tanks.
 
