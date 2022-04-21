 Skip to content
On, Comet / On, Cupid / On, Donner and blitzin'
17
Original
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great tax write off.

Stuffed Reindeer $30
1 kg cocaine $25,000
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Charity worker could have sold that and made a lot of money for charity.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"That's my co-co-co-reindeer! Yeah baby!"

View Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why was they taping?
 
morg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Daddy, how does Santa deliver presents to all the boys and girls in the world in one night?"
"Well Timmy, those reindeer and Santa are coked to the gills."
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What about Rudolph?
 
caipora
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Great tax write off.

Stuffed Reindeer $30
1 kg cocaine $25,000


Stop jumping to conclusions. It could be anthrax.
 
flemardo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Why was they taping?


I was thinking that too. Then I was wondering who feels up a stuffed reindeer enough to notice that in it's belly and then decides to slash it open.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: [Fark user image 425x199] [View Full Size image _x_]


I so miss coke tits Pam.
 
Iczer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was staring at the initial image wondering "...what reindeer is mottled a yellowish color like a freaking giraffe...?"
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: Charity worker could have taken that and made a lot of friends and gotten a lot of work done...rapidly.


ftfm

/ ah, the '80s
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What about Rudolph?


He's a drinker, you can tell by the red nose.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don Jr. hunting trophy?
 
