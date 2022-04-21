 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   Ghostbuster busted. Man in ghostbuster-like getup leads police in a chase through four counties in California before bolting on foot   (abc7news.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He did all that with only one foot?  O.o
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
502 Bad Gateway.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Which one got busted?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I blame a system which puts so much pressure on the busting of ghosts.  Nobody stops to ask who the Ghostbusters call when they need help.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
He'll be in trouble after hiring his lawyer:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was the man running away like this?
Bill Murray running in Kingpin (1996)
Youtube 6KxSmP_hJQQ
 
