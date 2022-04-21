 Skip to content
(NPR)   Study shows that almost 140 million Americans live in an area with poor air quality, which presumably means downwind from a Taco Bell, Chipotle, or aging hippy commune   (npr.org) divider line
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As someone who lives in the heart of Detroit and regularly has his windows open, this is a bit concerning... but not really surprising.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Welp...my lungs are farked, between growing up in Pittsburgh and now living in Los Angeles.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They moved the definition.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Welp...my lungs are farked, between growing up in Pittsburgh and now living in Los Angeles.


Growing up in LA wasn't any better. I remember when you could chew the air in the Valley.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Welp...my lungs are farked


Me too. Mostly from the chain-smoking
 
fehk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They used to have car inspections when i was a kid in Miami. Now they don't and i have asthma, thanks Obama
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the big fires we've been having I sprung for an air quality monitor. The only time the air quality is better outside is when it's raining. Since this is western Oregon, that also means it's cold out there.

MERV 13 furnace filters rock.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once had a waitress at a Waffle House that asked me where I was from. I told her. Then I asked her where she was from and she told me. I then asked her why she resided in Whitwell. She said she told her first boyfriend to kiss her where it stinks and she's been there ever since.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid, we always drove over this bridge that was by a Wonder Bread factory.  It was great getting a whiff of fresh baked bread.  Until we drove a few more seconds and the fresh bread combined with broccoli fart smells from the sludge ponds.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: With the big fires we've been having I sprung for an air quality monitor. The only time the air quality is better outside is when it's raining. Since this is western Oregon, that also means it's cold out there.

MERV 13 furnace filters rock.


Yeah those northwest fires have been brutal on me. Came out from work one day and it was raining ash.

At that air quality I might have to start smoking just for the filter.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You should feel bad for all those who live downwind of Drew's outhouse after bourbon day
 
waxbeans
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And too many people think those people should pay too much rent to be slowly killed.
What a country 👏
 
Nirbo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: You should feel bad for all those who live downwind of Drew's outhouse after bourbon day


Not as bad as election night:
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
clean air act helped me with my farting upwind for fun days
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Air quality is a health concern.  Therefore the CDC has ultimate and unlimited authority to control the problem.

Have the CDC ban all iCE vehicles.

Problem solved.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Air quality is a health concern.  Therefore the CDC has ultimate and unlimited authority to control the problem.

Have the CDC ban all iCE vehicles.

Problem solved.


If they ban ice vehicles just before frozen drink season I will revolt.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

waxbeans: And too many people think those people should pay too much rent to be slowly killed.
What a country 👏


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I lived in the city with the worst air quality in the Americas -- Coyhaique, Chile. I was younger, and the pollution dint  affect me nun..🙃👿👉🏼👌🏻
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
growing up in the LA area in the 70s meant that even on an ordinary non athletic day that your lungs would hurt. going for a swim for an hour or two meant double hurt. the releif came when we would go to the mountains and get above the smog layer, at about 4000 feet youd get above the smog. shutting down the kaiser steel mills was the biggest improvement, long before air quality management and catalytic converters and unleaded gas and fuel injection and smog controls on every car became a thing.

i still live up here at 6500 feet and the air has been great the last few months...
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't worry. Once the GQP takes over we'll All be breathing it.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: They moved the definition.


when you find out that something is worse than you'd originally surmised, that'll happen.

living by bayesian principles is a good thing.
 
