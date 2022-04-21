 Skip to content
(Springfield News-Leader)   Missouri farmer needs 15-25 AR-15s   (news-leader.com)
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guffawed at the headline, bravo subby.

The farmer's mistake is that he's setting up structures to try to keep them out, rather than to trap them to sell 'em to the local knacker's.  Could even set up a low spot that can be flooded with CO2 to cull them, then blow-out with fresh air from a manifold set into the ground via say, a 4" pipe so that it's safe to collect the carcasses.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TWX: I guffawed at the headline, bravo subby.

The farmer's mistake is that he's setting up structures to try to keep them out, rather than to trap them to sell 'em to the local knacker's.  Could even set up a low spot that can be flooded with CO2 to cull them, then blow-out with fresh air from a manifold set into the ground via say, a 4" pipe so that it's safe to collect the carcasses.


Or he could cull them and sell the carcasses to France.  Daube de sanglier avec vin rouge, magnifique!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think that farmer is mad just because none of those hogs swiped right on his dating app profile.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
we dont have any kind of coherent policies in this country to manage stuff like this.  we pretend we do, but its all really motivated by profits made by selling hunting tags and such.  and the result is instead of managing populations or wild animals that can cause problems they vary wildly based on whatever random politicians are doing year to year.

bottom line is this:
if its an invasive species wipe it out.  don't fart around with 'hunting' and 'sport' and all this nonsense.  put in a budget line and pay people to eradicate it.
if its not an invasive species then determine what the correct population level of it is for the land it has available using non-biased 3rd party research. note not the land you wish it had available, the land it actually has available - that means if you sold all its land to farmers its going to die, and thats your fault, and you are required to fix it by re-acquiring land or admitting you actually dont care and letting it die.  then issue the correct number of hunting tags every year exactly even if thats a changing number every year.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So, the most East Texas thing I got invited to was a pig cull. Student was the son of a property owner and had one of those jacked up 4x4 trucks. We drove into the middle of a fallow field one night, cut the lights, and he put a tape of screaming rabbits in the sound system. The feral hogs came looking for pigs, and we kept shooting the pigs until we ran out of targets.

If you want to know how universal the screaming rabbit is to predators, check YouTube and play it for your cat.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

TWX: I guffawed at the headline, bravo subby.

The farmer's mistake is that he's setting up structures to try to keep them out, rather than to trap them to sell 'em to the local knacker's.  Could even set up a low spot that can be flooded with CO2 to cull them, then blow-out with fresh air from a manifold set into the ground via say, a 4" pipe so that it's safe to collect the carcasses.


Isn't Wild Hog horrible meat because it's wild? You know all those religious laws against eating pork and other animals like them? The sheer amount of parasites they can pick up alone would make you right a holy book saying not to eat it. 

But yeah. These are some of the few people that actually need AR-15 chambered in a high calibur. When boar hunting in Medieval Europe? The spears had to be custom made for that to prevent the boat from charging down the spear to kill you. They will cause themselvs fatal damage just to take you down with them.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ugh, it's past midnight and the gummies are taking hold. The hogs came for distressed rabbits.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Ugh, it's past midnight and the gummies are taking hold. The hogs came for distressed rabbits.


And they kept coming even after being shot at, if I read that properly.
 
chewd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Kory called the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership and the Department of Conservation to tell them there were pigs on his property. "

"The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership includes more than 15 federal and state agencies along with agriculture and conservation organizations."

Ahh, theres that red-state small govt boot-strappyness we're all so fond of.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: wildcardjack: Ugh, it's past midnight and the gummies are taking hold. The hogs came for distressed rabbits.

And they kept coming even after being shot at, if I read that properly.


That's the crazy thing. They didn't have an association between 30.06 and running away. I don't know if they would have run away from faster,
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The C21 solution would be to set up multiple gun points controlled via internet and then lease one hour slots to shooters. Step c, profit
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

chewd: "Kory called the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership and the Department of Conservation to tell them there were pigs on his property. "

"The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership includes more than 15 federal and state agencies along with agriculture and conservation organizations."

Ahh, theres that red-state small govt boot-strappyness we're all so fond of.


These people have a license to shoot wild boar 24/7/365. I'm shocked there's not more.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: TWX: I guffawed at the headline, bravo subby.

The farmer's mistake is that he's setting up structures to try to keep them out, rather than to trap them to sell 'em to the local knacker's.  Could even set up a low spot that can be flooded with CO2 to cull them, then blow-out with fresh air from a manifold set into the ground via say, a 4" pipe so that it's safe to collect the carcasses.

Isn't Wild Hog horrible meat because it's wild? You know all those religious laws against eating pork and other animals like them? The sheer amount of parasites they can pick up alone would make you right a holy book saying not to eat it.


As opposed to deer, which get their shots regularly?
 
Spermbot
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: So, the most East Texas thing I got invited to was a pig cull. Student was the son of a property owner and had one of those jacked up 4x4 trucks. We drove into the middle of a fallow field one night, cut the lights, and he put a tape of screaming rabbits in the sound system. The feral hogs came looking for pigs, and we kept shooting the pigs until we ran out of targets.

If you want to know how universal the screaming rabbit is to predators, check YouTube and play it for your cat.


What does "The feral hogs came looking for pigs" mean?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

foo monkey: As opposed to deer, which get their shots regularly?


the vet just drives his truck down the road and they jump right in
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mjjt: set up multiple gun points controlled via internet and then lease one hour slots


...and the award for "Most Horrifying Thing I've Read Today Outside the Ukraine War Thread" goes to...

I keed.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
On a more serious (?) note, legit HotY material.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oopsboom: we dont have any kind of coherent policies in this country to manage stuff like this. we pretend we do, but its all really motivated by profits made by selling hunting tags and such.


My brother occasionally goes wild boar hunting.  They can be hunted year round and there is no limit.  You need a hunting license, $54, and a boar tag, $25.  I wouldn't count the cost as being profit motivated.  You'll spend more on ammo.

Those are California resident prices.  Non residents pay a bit more, though.  I do not know what other states charge, but if they are smart they would make it as cheap as possible anywhere that wild boar are getting out of control.

Downside.  Wild boar meat isn't something you want to eat.  Especially the big ones.  Best you can do is make sausage with a lot of spices to improve the taste.
 
Spermbot
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thatboyoverthere: TWX: I guffawed at the headline, bravo subby.

The farmer's mistake is that he's setting up structures to try to keep them out, rather than to trap them to sell 'em to the local knacker's.  Could even set up a low spot that can be flooded with CO2 to cull them, then blow-out with fresh air from a manifold set into the ground via say, a 4" pipe so that it's safe to collect the carcasses.

Isn't Wild Hog horrible meat because it's wild? You know all those religious laws against eating pork and other animals like them? The sheer amount of parasites they can pick up alone would make you right a holy book saying not to eat it. 

But yeah. These are some of the few people that actually need AR-15 chambered in a high calibur. When boar hunting in Medieval Europe? The spears had to be custom made for that to prevent the boat from charging down the spear to kill you. They will cause themselvs fatal damage just to take you down with them.


You mean like this one?
Fark user imageView Full Size


It might be a special design, but it is and was made in normal quantities for the market it serves.
 
