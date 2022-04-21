 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Andrei... you've lost another factory?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
64
    More: News  
•       •       •

1582 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2022 at 12:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Um, guys...?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'm starting to think it's ULM; Ukrainian Lives Matter, operating in Russia.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence... can we get a third to make it enemy action?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

QuesoDelicioso: Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence... can we get a third to make it enemy action?


Nah.  This is just Russia.  Things catch fire and/or explode all the time just because [take your pick of very Russian behaviors]
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

OptionC: QuesoDelicioso: Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence... can we get a third to make it enemy action?

Nah.  This is just Russia.  Things catch fire and/or explode all the time just because [take your pick of very Russian behaviors]


Yep. No such thing as OSHA in Mother Russia
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

OptionC: QuesoDelicioso: Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence... can we get a third to make it enemy action?

Nah.  This is just Russia.  Things catch fire and/or explode all the time just because [take your pick of very Russian behaviors]


Didn't this happen in Texas as well? Like a lot? Under regulated fertilizer producer blasting up half a town in nowhere red hell?

I mean, there are parallels without stretching too hard.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It could be due to typical Russian incompetence.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

OptionC: QuesoDelicioso: Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence... can we get a third to make it enemy action?

Nah.  This is just Russia.  Things catch fire and/or explode all the time just because [take your pick of very Russian behaviors]


Da Comrade, is just clumsy Orcs beingk clumsy - nothing to see here!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
key Russian manufacturer of industrial solvents

I'm guessing you do not want to be downwind from that.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russians sabotaging Russia. Hopefully this is just the beginning.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you ask tulsi gabbard or tucker Carlson this is all fake news and just more proof the Ukrainians can't win and should just submit to big bad vlad Parkinson's daddy. He'll pull your hair and slap your ass just right to let you know he's the alpha's alpha.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: Didn't this happen in Texas as well?


Within a day of each other?  During a war?
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe there's a fifth column of Russians?
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pfft. In Russia, many factories on fire. Father factories, mother factories, even little baby factories always on fire for no reason at all or on purpose as part of master economic recovery plan. Sometimes is put out, sometimes not.
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not how Red Alert made it out to be.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's terrible. I hope it keeps happening.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wolverines?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cause of the fire is unknown...lmao. The cause is known. The party who is responsible is possibly unknown, but not the cause.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The assets have been activated? As they say on the big screen, hold on to your butts.
 
Theeng
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you're telling me people might be emboldened to act against a strongman who is currently looking extremely weak?

Shockedpikachu.jpg
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IgG4: OptionC: QuesoDelicioso: Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence... can we get a third to make it enemy action?

Nah.  This is just Russia.  Things catch fire and/or explode all the time just because [take your pick of very Russian behaviors]

Yep. No such thing as OSHA in Mother Russia


No no...Is much better..Called ... MOSHA...
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taps side of head. No need for industrial solvent if you have no industry.
 
Begoggle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: I'm starting to think it's ULM; Ukrainian Lives Matter, operating in Russia.


anti-da
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: OptionC: QuesoDelicioso: Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence... can we get a third to make it enemy action?

Nah.  This is just Russia.  Things catch fire and/or explode all the time just because [take your pick of very Russian behaviors]

Didn't this happen in Texas as well? Like a lot? Under regulated fertilizer producer blasting up half a town in nowhere red hell?

I mean, there are parallels without stretching too hard.


You mean like the one time in the last 20+ years? that "a lot"? whatbout whatabout whatabout....
 
rzrwiresunrise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really want this to be a case of Ukrainian specops infiltrating & sabotaging these plants, & I can't wait to see the movie that gets made about them.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the beginning of a beautiful antiwar movement.
But, I wouldn't rule out a Ukrainian covert operation.
Or possibly the shoddy maintenance of these places, which are now working under extreme duress, made it go boom.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be sabotage, or it could be fresh sabotage wasn't needed because the Russian system had been picking these factories apart for years, and ramping them up for wartime production caused inevitable breakdowns. I think Russia is only beginning to see just how many holes the kleptocratic rats have chewed into all their resources.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inside job to make reason to invade Ukraine?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call a Russian chemical plant that burns down? A good start.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size

lolz
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to put a -second- on any indifferent memes posted before and after.  Thank you and good evening.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: QuesoDelicioso: Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence... can we get a third to make it enemy action?

Nah.  This is just Russia.  Things catch fire and/or explode all the time just because [take your pick of very Russian behaviors]


Alcoholism + careless chain-smoking = Russia.

Seriously, the few bits of that country not on fire are the ones that don't burn.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rzrwiresunrise: I really want this to be a case of Ukrainian specops infiltrating & sabotaging these plants, & I can't wait to see the movie that gets made about them.


I can't divulge much info for obvious reasons, but I'm sure Ukraine is getting really good intel and other support from anonymous sources.

/former delta seal
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe now the factory owning oligarchs will be a little more willing to contribute when Vlad passes the hat to support the kegger party in Ukraine?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: You mean like the one time in the last 20+ years? that "a lot"? whatbout whatabout whatabout....


2021
2013
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good evening, comrades!  Great President Putin has begun demolition of bigly chemical plant to make way for glorious new tractor factory!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have my suspicions.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mark Ratner: rzrwiresunrise: I really want this to be a case of Ukrainian specops infiltrating & sabotaging these plants, & I can't wait to see the movie that gets made about them.

I can't divulge much info for obvious reasons, but I'm sure Ukraine is getting really good intel and other support from anonymous sources.

/former delta seal


Maybe the covert stuff is underway.
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, I feel so sorr....Nah, no I don't.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Run
......
Straight
......

Down

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It is less than 1,000km from the border with Ukraine."

That must have been one hell of a grenade toss.
 
bhetrick [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oligarchs, research institutes, chemical plants; this is getting interesting...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was just vodak. It spill. It make explode. No big thing
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhetrick: Oligarchs, research institutes, chemical plants; this is getting interesting...


Needs more bald men with bar codes on the back of their heads.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OptionC: Nah. This is just Russia. Things catch fire and/or explode all the time just because [take your pick of very Russian behaviors]


Probably. We just hear about these fires etc. because of the war; they are now considered newsworthy.

On the other hand, there must be a ton of ukrainians working in Russia. I would not be surprised if someone, somewhere did manage to sabotage something valuable.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Russia we film burning chemical plants from a few hundred yards away
 
Pfighting Polish
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

thorpe: Russians sabotaging Russia. Hopefully this is just the beginning.


This is what I'm thinking.

Let's not forget that, for the folks in Russia who know they're being fed propaganda, have lost their McDonald's and know it's probably not a good idea to try and invade the Kremlin to off Putin, they may be saying, "Well, how else can we sabotage things?"

Oops ... an "electrical fire" in a weapons research plant or a factory. Oh well.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.